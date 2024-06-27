A Genius Idea! These "Portable Extractor Fans" Might be the Answer to Your Cooking Fume Woes

Heat and humidity are easy to deal with in most living spaces but the kitchen is one room in which it can be slightly tougher to tackle. Some kitchens don't have enough windows and since these spaces are generally further into the home, they simply don't have the same airiness as other rooms.

Enter extractor hoods — the solution to a stuffy cooking experience that most kitchens make use of. However, there are a few reasons you might find yourself in need of an alternative solution. After all, extractor hoods aren't necessarily required by code, so some forego them for a more aesthetic kitchen — and sometimes, they just stop working and are expensive to fix.

We might've just come across a solution - a modern rendition of extractor hoods that are compact, portable, and dare we say - unbelievably chic. I'm not sure if it's the inspired colorways or the sleek form, but these portable range hoods called AirHoods, which are available from Amazon, just made their way onto my wishlist. And it appears that I'm not the only one fawning over these kitchen additions, the experts are too.

Here's what they have to say about these clever portable hoods and what makes them fit perfectly into any modern kitchen.

Stylish Portable Range Hoods for Clean and Chic Kitchen Set-Ups

(Image credit: AirHood)

This collection of portable range hoods hails from the creative genius of French designer Maxime Augay. Maxime's brand AirHood specializes in contemporary portable range hoods that prioritize efficiency without compromising on aesthetics.

While many kitchens have extractor hoods, they're not always the prettiest feature. We find them to be a compact and carriable version of statement hoods and something tells us that these trendy variations will soon be a summer kitchen staple.

In conversation with interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that the AirHood stands out as a game-changer among modern kitchen appliances. 'These portable range hoods are not just about removing smoke and odors,' says Nina. 'They are a blend of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and practical functionality that redefines what a kitchen ventilation system can be.'

According to Nina, AirHood's design is nothing short of a visual delight. 'With its minimalist aesthetic, clean lines, and high-quality materials, it easily integrates into any kitchen décor,' she notes. 'What truly sets the Airhood apart is its practicality.'

These portable hoods come in both wired and wireless formats along with a clever handle that makes them easy to carry around. Moreover, they claim to use a powerful fan to draw in smoke, grease, and cooking odors, passing them through charcoal and oil filters.

And Nina points out that the hood's double filters trap grease particles and odors, ensuring that the air returned to your kitchen is clean and fresh.

Color: Cadmium Orange It's worth noting that, on Amazon, AirHoods have an average rating of 3.5 stars out of 5 — not a number that will necessarily fill you with confidence. Mostly reviewers say that the device is, by in large, effective for removing the likes of smoke and grease, but not as much as a traditional kitchen hood extractor, which is to be expected from its size and power input. They also suggest its quite loud, but if you're only using it for a certain portion of your cooking process, it might be something you can overlook. It might not be the perfect solution, but many of the reviewers find that it serves their purposes.

Stylish countertop kitchen appliances are sometimes hard to come by. And especially so when they're more of a technical gadget, rather than a cooking appliance of some sort.

And while the striking cadmium orange hood is probably the one that screams summer, the brand also caters to minimalist kitchens with its white and ivory white and space black colorways.

(Image credit: AirHood)

Visual appeal aside, cleaning expert Alessandro Gazzo tells us that this kitchen buy might also have your kitchen feeling a tad tidier.

'Portable range hoods work like ductless range hoods: they have an extractor (an air vacuum basically), a metal filter for oil/grease, and then a carbon filter inside,' explains Alessandro. 'The metal filter that you see on the outside catches oil which makes it easier to clean afterward.'

He informs us that their portability calls for a lack of pipes which is why they have a carbon filter inside, to catch all the grease. 'It also traps smoke and fumes and recirculates clean air back to the room,' he says.

'I think they’re perfect if you want a small range hood that requires no installation and is easy to clean,' says Alessandro. 'Especially because cleaning a standard range hood is usually annoying and tiresome.'

Alessandro recommends using these with electric or induction stoves and simply giving them a gentle rub-down with a damp microfibre cloth after use to keep them pristine.

So if you have a small kitchen and are looking for a trusty solution to your kitchen ventilation problems or even if you're just looking for a portable hood to aid you while you whip up a meal, AirHood's smart range hoods might be just what you need.

Alternative Portable Range Hood Buys