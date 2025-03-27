Malin+Goetz Just Dropped Two New Room Sprays That Will Make Your Home Smell Like a Spring Garden

Malin+Goetz is one of our favorite home fragrance brands, and although its scintillating glass candles are the classic cult favorite, the brand's foray into the home spray format has only cemented its reputation as an A+ fragrance house.

I will forever wax poetic about how making your home smell good is an unmissable step on the way to setting a holistic indoor ambiance. Luckily, it's not all that tough to ace, especially with the New York-native brand and its vast collection of scents.

Now, speaking of luck, I recently had the chance to savour the scents for myself. And let me tell you firsthand that they're both pretty excellent — the kind of scents that gently envelope your home.

And if I could share the experience of these scents through the screen with you, I would. But until then, here's Sage and Otto.

Malin+Goetz's Spring Collection

No better way to bring the freshness of a sprawling garden indoors. (Image credit: Malin+Goetz)

Last year, Malin+Goetz tuned into the tomato scent trend by dropping a fruity room spray that was perfectly on theme. And this year, they have launched two gorgeous new scents that hit the mood and the moment for spring 2025.

Firstly, there's the Sage home spray. With top notes of eucalyptus, middle notes of sage, and base notes of leather, this fragrance is perfect for an air of herby goodness.

Otto, on the other hand, features top notes of moss and guaiacwood, middle notes of damascus rose, and base notes of clove bud and black pepper. If you're like me and you prefer florals for spring, but you are not a fan of overbearing fragrance, Otto will do right by your home.

Now, these are no ordinary home sprays either. Aside from their delicious scents and long-lasting perfuming, they're also backed by science to vanish any malodors that might be tampering with the mood in your home.

So you can bid farewell to any less-than-pleasant smells and invigorate the atmosphere in your living spaces in just a couple of quick spritzes.

But one of my favorite things about Malin+Goetz's home sprays has to be the attention to detail. Each spray is meticulously packaged in a fully recyclable box complete with a beautiful embossment. Even the atomizer offers a satisfying splash that's ASMR-worthy.

Plus, the solid glass bottles and minimal chic design give off the vibe of a luxury perfume made for your home. So while you use them to make your bedroom smell nice, you can also get away with leaving them on display.

If you ask me, these home sprays are lost behind a cabinet. (Image credit: Malin+Goetz)

Intrigued by the inspiration behind the latest launch, co-founder Andrew Goetz tells me that both the Sage and Otto scents were inspired by their wonderful garden in the Hudson Valley – about a two-hour drive or train ride north of New York.

"Matthew and I are really passionate gardeners. We grow a wide variety of vegetables, flowers, herbs, and fruit," he explains. "There is nothing better than walking outside and being able to pick a good portion of your lunch and/or dinner along with a fabulous flower setting.

"There’s no doubt that it’s also a great inspiration for many of our products. We have always been particularly drawn to the fragrant green essence sage gives off, and we love cooking with it; ergo, the inspiration for our Sage scent. The same holds true for our love of roses — the main scent behind Otto."

Grab a matching candle for an unbeatable duo. (Image credit: Malin+Goetz)

According to Andrew, scent should always trigger some kind of memory. "It’s no doubt a personal experience," he shares. "Not surprisingly, Sage and Otto immediately transport me to our garden in the height of summer.

"And if you're looking for guidance on where to use these scents, there is no right or wrong place to use them. But for us, we like to use Sage in our living room or our library. We tend to spray Otto in our bedroom or as a bathroom scent. However, you should spray them wherever you like."

As you can tell by now, I love any chance to wow my guests and set my vibe with a delectable scent. And as someone who tends to sway towards the gourmand genre of fragrance, I was pleasantly surprised at my newfound adoration for earthy notes.

Now, if you choose to treat your home to a Malin+Goetz home spray, my advice is to let the Otto work its magic on its own. But you can always indulge in some scent-layering with the sage and tomato — setting a savory mood that'll prove to be an unforgettable accompaniment to any spring brunch.