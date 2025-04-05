8 Ways to Make Your Home Smell Like Spring — The Tips, and Scents, That Feel Fresh on the Nose for the New Season

From the streaks of sunshine to the bloom-clad trees that have come back to life, there are beautiful signs of spring everywhere. But if I'm being honest, it's the natural scents tied to spring that truly bring me out of my winter woes.

However, it's not fair if your home is void of any of the lush goodness that comes with this season. And the easiest way to help your indoor spaces play catch-up is to make your home smell good and spring-ready.

Wondering what scents to pick or how to bring in the aromatic notes of spring? Here's what experts recommend.

1. Incorporate Fresh Floral Arrangements

When in doubt, buy your home some flowers. (Image credit: Yoshihiro Makino. Design: Assembledge+)

When I think of spring, the first thing that comes to mind is the abundance of blooms that carpet gardens, parks, and best of all — supermarkets and florists. It's officially that time when some of the best cut flowers for spring scenting are ready and waiting to be arranged.

"Bringing in live or preserved flowers that are emblematic of spring, like tulips and peonies, can instantly transform a space," says interior designer Elissa Hall. "This not only gives a visual focus to the room, but also fills the area with a natural, seasonal scent."

My personal favorite spring flowers are peonies but right now I have a vase holding this Tulipmania Bouquet from M&S. And I must say, they are dopamine-inducing in both vibes and fragrance.

Elissa Hall Social Links Navigation Elissa Hall is the founder of EDH Interiors and the lead designer at Red Awning. At EDH interiors, the team unites creative vision and design strategy to create beautiful interior environments that help clients maximize their most valuable investments — their homes. Elissa has a decade’s experience as a designer and operational manager at leading hospitality companies like Airbnb and Vacasa where she helped develop programs built on high-ROI design.

2. Utilize Essential Oil Diffusers

Why choose between décor and fragrance in a world where diffusers exist? (Image credit: Airy Aroma)

Speaking of subtle fragrancing formats, this list would be incomplete in the absence of diffusers. I particularly love using reed diffusers in entryways and bathrooms, but they work in any space without overwhelm.

"Use diffusers with spring-inspired blends — think citrus, mint, and basil — for an all-day pick-me-up fragrance that mirrors the season’s renewal," suggests Elissa. "This method allows a gentle yet potent layer of aroma, which suits any indoor area that calls for a steady fragrance to elevate the atmosphere."

And with so much innovation in this niche, there are plenty of modern essential oil diffusers that look chic and aromatize with flair. So trust me, this is a format worth exploring, and you can start with Airy Aroma's timely sakura-themed Mystic Essence Reed Diffuser.

M&S Mercura Aroma Electric Diffuser £64 at Marks and Spencer UK Color: Gray At first glance, this glass orb looks like a light, but it's really a diffuser. The Mercura Aroma Electric Diffuser from M&S has to be one of the prettiest diffusers around, allowing you to pop it in any of the hosting rooms in your home.

3. Integrate Aromatic Indoor Plants

Live, thriving, fragrant houseplants are a winning solution. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

"Plants like rosemary, eucalyptus, or lavender are not only a great addition to your décor, but they are also a natural source for the smells you wish to infuse into your indoor atmosphere," says Elissa — and I couldn't agree more.

"These plants add to your interior design while introducing an evolving, organic smell that creates a multi-dimensional sensory experience," she explains.

Some of the best scented homes feature fragrant indoor plants, and it's never too late to hop on the green thumb movement. If you're looking for a flourish of fragrant foliage, this Ornamental Eucalyptus Tree from Amazon should be on your radar.

4. Create a DIY Room Spray

This is your chance to unleash your inner perfumer. (Image credit: Smac Studio)

According to Caleb Backe, aromatherapist at Maple Holistics, essential oils aren't just suitable for diffusers. He tells me that they can actually be mixed with water to create a fragrant room spray that can mimic the smell of spring and make your living room smell great.

"By combining lavender, peppermint, and lemon, you can create a scent that is both refreshing and floral," he says. "Add the mixture to a spray bottle, and use accordingly when you feel like a space needs some freshening up."

If you're looking for a bespoke scent that's unique to your home, this room spray DIY is perfect for you. I recommend this Clean Essential Oil Blend from Earl of East for an invigorating reset.

Just remember to house your concoction in a cute bottle like this Glass Perfume Spray Bottle from Amazon for that luxury home perfume finish.

Malin+Goetz Otto Home Spray £48 at Malin + Goetz Size: 147 ml If you don't have the time to make your own spray or simply can't be bothered to concoct your own, this Otto Home Spray for Malin+Goetz is a great alternative. Light, springy, and oh so floral — it has launched at the best possible moment.

Caleb Backe Social Links Navigation Aromatherapist at Maple Holistics Caleb is an aromatherapy expert at Maple Holistics. He is driven by passion for business and wellness, he synergizes both in his everyday work at Maple Holistics, as well as with his personal clientele. A personal trainer, life coach, marketing director and business consultant, Backe offers expert coaching and services to those looking to rehabilitate their life, health, relationship or business.

5. Rely on Classic Candles and Incense

A mint of candles is the key to a zen space. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

The way I see it, you just can't go wrong with a lovely candle or some incense. The former is probably my favorite scenting format by evening for its soft glow and its typically calming vibe.

"Candles are definitely another favorite accessory for adding an uplifting, airy vibe that complements spring’s lively energy," says interior designer Barrett Oswald. "Some of our go-to scents for the season include citrus, delicate florals like jasmine and peony, and fresh, green notes like cucumber."

When selecting a candle to make your bedroom smell good, I recommend picking options that are formulated from organic wax with simple scents for an unwinding ambiance that will rescue you from the stress of the day.

If you choose to go the incense route, I recommend this Vyrao Ember Incense Stick Set from Ssense that has been on my wishlist for a while now.

Barrett Oswald Social Links Navigation Founder at Barrett Oswald Designs Barrett Oswald’s passion for design runs deep, tracing back to her teenage years when she fearlessly mixed toile wallpaper with boy band posters in her bedroom. Over the years, her style evolved into a refined yet approachable aesthetic that continues to guide her work today. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC, Barrett’s early career included styling a commercial oceanfront condominium in Florida, where she honed her ability to merge beauty and functionality seamlessly.

Anthropologie mise en place Woody Celery Leaf & Citrus Ceramic Candle £26 at Anthropologie (US) Color: Dark Green If you like summery scents with a little edge, this mise en place Woody Celery Leaf & Citrus Ceramic Candle from Anthropologie will be your match made in heaven. Plus, the glossy, striped container it comes in is just as gorgeous as its scent.

6. Switch it Up With Non-Traditional Fragrance Formats

Instead of being basic, this is your sign to get experimental with your scenting. (Image credit: Ulysse Lemerise Bouchard. Design: MU Architecture)

"In addition to the traditional buds, you may also want to explore some other creative alternatives," says Elissa. "Perhaps in the form of fabric sprays, scented drawer liners, or even air filters laced with oils.

"These methods are ideal for incorporating a seasonal refresh into every part of your home without overstimulating the indoor atmosphere in any given room."

From dryer sheets to pillow sprays, non-traditional formats are also a great way to fragrance your home without giving away any of your secrets. And it gives off the impression of a space that's naturally scented and guest-ready at all times.

Sephora L'Occitane Aromachologie Pillow Mist £22.50 at Sephora UK Size: 100 ml L'Occitane is known for its delicious scents, and this Aromachologie Pillow Mist from Sephora is no exception. Featuring a blend of lavender, bergamot, mandarin, sweet orange, and geranium essential oils — I recommend popping it in your entryway.

7. Spring Clean With Spring Scents

Spring cleaning calls for seasonal scents and you can't tell me any different. (Image credit: Sama Jim Canzian. Design: Scott Posno Design)

If spring cleaning is on your to-do list for the season, then you might as well have some fun with it. How? By using spring-themed scents to knock off two tasks in one go.

"When spring arrives, we stock up on cleaning supplies with fresh 'clean' or 'spring' fragrances," shares Barrett. "These scents not only enhance the cleanliness of our home but also bring a light, refreshing atmosphere that perfectly embodies the essence of the season."

And bonus points if you happen to use chic cleaning products that look as good as they work and smell.

Homecourt Steeped Rose Surface Cleaner £20 at Homecourt Size: 473 ml Courteney Cox's Homecourt candles are always a star sell-out. But the brand's Steeped Rose Surface Cleaner is an underrated must-have for any spring cleaning rituals that you have soon approaching.

8. Air Out Your Home

Fresh spring air wafts a calming scent of its own. (Image credit: Christopher Morrison. Design: Atelier Bond)

If you have an idyllic spring garden in bloom within the compound of your home, then why not reap the benefits of your planting within your home too? Simply give your windows a budge and let some of that floral air envelope your home's interior.

I am a big believer in opening my windows in winter, so you can only imagine how often my home is breathing fresh air when the warm spring weather hits.

It's the easiest way to give your space a refresh and fill your home with fresh, crisp spring air with just a push of a window. And if you're lucky enough to be surrounded by fragrant flowers and shrubs, then this trick is a no-brainer.

FAQs

What Scents Are Best for Spring?

When it comes to making your home smell like spring, Caleb tells us that bright, citrus notes are ideal. "Spring is about renewal and growth, and I find that fresh citrus scents such as lemongrass, orange, and bergamot help to create the uplifting atmosphere of the season," he explains. "They can help brighten your home and create the feeling of fresh air.

"Or you can infuse your home with floral fragrances. Nothing screams springtime like the alluring scents of jasmine, ylang ylang, lavender, or chamomile. And there's also woodsy scents such as tea tree and eucalyptus can help create the atmosphere of a forest during spring, and help to keep you grounded. These scents are perfect for creating a sanctuary in your living space."

These expert scenting tricks are bound to make your home smell like spring, so your indoor spaces can feel the charm of the season as it weaves through the environment just beyond the walls.

And if you're worried about missing out on some scents while prioritizing others, you can always indulge in a little bit of scent-layering. That way, you can experience a new vibe as you go from room to room, without feeling FOMO for fragrance.