7 Surprising Ways You Can Use Dryer Sheets — And How it Can Freshen Up Your Home
Don't limit dryer sheets to your load of laundry; tap into their full potential instead with these clever tips
Dryer sheets are a household staple. Typically tossed in with a week's worth of laundry, I never thought to look further than the machine when it came to these unassuming sheets. But I have since seen the light and boy are they versatile.
They can actually come into action in various different spots around your home, including (spoiler alert) closets. It's just one of those things people with amazing-smelling closets do but now that the word is out, the only initiation required to join the club is to embrace the hack.
Plus, there's more than a couple to go around and they cater to a number of different problem points in a home perfectly. Now, let's get into dryer sheet hacks that'll elevate your home game while making it smell immaculate.
1. Slip Into Pillowcases, Closets, Shoes and More
In conversation with Logan Taylor, cleaning expert and owner of Dazzle Cleaning Company, he tells us the best finishing touch to a clean clothes closet is to scent it with a dryer sheet. "You can also use them to freshen up stored items like luggage or seasonal clothing," he notes. "Just remember to change out the sheets every few weeks for maximum effectiveness."
However, aside from closets, dryer sheets are also known to be brilliant malodor neutralizers in various other spots. "For instance, if you have a pair of shoes that tend to get musty or smelly, you can place a dryer sheet inside each shoe overnight to absorb any odors," he adds. "This is also a great trick for freshening up gym bags or other items that can get sweaty and smelly."
"They’re also great to slip into pillowcases or even fake plants for a subtle scent boost," says Steven Ip, owner of Cleanzen. So if you've been wondering how to combat odd smells in your home, a pack of dryer sheets is the underdog that'll save the day.
And if you're looking for ones to buy, we love these Downy Infusions Mega Dryer Sheets in Lavender and Vanilla Bean from Walmart. Also, if you're looking for something a tad stronger than dryer sheets, then check out our recommendations below.
Price: $210
Color: Gold
This gorgeous Diptyque Baies Hourglass Diffuser from Net-A-Porter is as much a room scenter as it is a piece of decor. Formulated to emulate the 'freshness of a bouquet of roses, infused with fruity undertones of berries and currant leaves', this ornate diffuser is perfect if you're looking to fill your bedroom with an enticing fragrance. And when it's not in use, it'll effortlessly camouflage into a decorative accent.
Price: $98
Notes: Cedarwood smoke, cardamom, cinnamon, and white leather
We're big fans of Courteney Cox's candles but her brand Homecourt also has some glorious room deodorants up for grabs. And this Aircare Duo from Amazon allows you to experience both fragrance formats at a discounted price. With a 60-hour burn time on the candle and 3.4 oz of room spray, you'll be able to savor the scent for ages. And if these notes don't tickle your nose buds, it's also available in two other scents.
Price: $52
Scent: Lavender & Moonflower
We'd argue that a pillow mist is one of the most luxurious finishing touches for a bed. And if you're interested in indulging in this opulent bed-dressing habit then why not do so with one of the best? This Jo Malone London Pillow Mist from Saks Fifth Avenue is made to mist over soft fabrics including pillows, sheets, curtains, sofas, and even your pajamas. Simply spritz from 12" to 16" away and let the mist work its magic.
2. Replace Dusting Cloths
You know when you pick up a cloth to tidy up a dust-ridden window and as you swipe across the surface you see that the dirt has been picked up but, in return, the fabric fibers have been put down — it's a betrayal by your cleaning cloth and that's exactly why you should swap it for a dryer sheet.
"Use dryer sheets to wipe down dusty surfaces, especially in tricky spots like blinds or baseboards," advises Steven. He finds that they come in especially handy in dust hotpots and awkward nooks.
So even if it's too inconvenient to be your go-to bedroom cleaning tool, you can still use it to tackle certain zones.
3. Refresh Empty Guest Drawers
If you ask anyone what should be in a guest bedroom, dryer sheets are not likely to make the cut in their first few guesses. But the reality is that they are extremely useful in low-traffic zones like a guest bedroom.
Robin Wilson, author of Clean Design: Wellness for Your Lifestyle and founder at RW Home, tells us that although the concept is rather unique, it does the trick. "Drawers that are rarely used can also benefit from a dryer sheet before visitors arrive in the guest room," she says.
This hack has come just in time for the holiday season and if your spare room has been vacant for a while now, you can use this trick to give it a pleasant refresh.
4. Remove Deodorant Stains
You know that feeling when you're getting ready to step out and you grab your deodorant to pop some on, only to find it's left some annoying stains on your clothes — well, it seems to be a universal life experience.
As counterintuitive as it may seem, since it's literally formulated to work under clothes, it's a very common problem And, as it happens, Steven finds that dryer sheets can also be useful for removing deodorant marks from clothes.
"Just rub the marks with a dryer sheet, and they come right off," he explains. Instead of having to ruffle through your closet and rush into another outfit, you can now have the humble dryer sheet come to your rescue.
5. Clean Up Soapy Scum
Generally, we face soap scum with a cleaning disinfectant like this Scrubbing Bubbles Mega Shower Foamer from Amazon. But if you're in a hurry and can't find a cleaning spray around, then dryer sheets are your next best bet.
"You see, dryer sheets are great at removing soap scum from shower doors and tiles," Logan points out. "Simply wet a sheet and use it to scrub away the buildup."
He tells us that the anti-static properties of the sheet make it effective in lifting away stubborn residue. Et voila, you're left with shower enclosures that are as clean as they are good-looking.
6. Resolve Smell from Trash
When it comes to things that people with nice-smelling kitchens always do, cleaning the garbage disposal is high on the list. But sometimes even that isn't enough to guarantee a clean scent.
In addition to all of the scent-fighting hacks that dryer sheets bring to the table, Robin tells us that they are actually pretty useful when it comes to nullifying the scent of garbage in your home.
"You can place a sheet under your trash bag in the kitchen trash receptacle," she says. "And it will keep the smell of garbage under control."
7. Keep Electronics Dust-Free
Lastly, dryer sheets are actually a must-have if you have a small home office that doubles as a dust trap. Your home office is probably where you keep your most important electronics so it's only right that you take good care of them, but that can sometimes prove difficult in compact spaces that tend to catch dirt.
"Running a dryer sheet over surfaces like TV screens and computer monitors can help prevent dust from settling on them," notes Logan. "The sheet's anti-static qualities attract and trap dust particles, leaving surfaces cleaner for longer."
Moreover, Robin tells us that dryer sheets can easily remove dust from your computer keyboard, and when placed under electronics, attract dust with ease.
Dryer sheets are inexpensive, multi-purpose, and absolutely efficient. With all these hacks, you'll have a home that's less dusty and better smelling — all at a fraction of the cost that you would usually pay for other cleaning supplies.
So the next time you're shopping for dryer sheets, grab an extra box or stock up with a saver deal like this Gain Original Scent Dryer Sheets 240 Count pack from Walmart.
Not only will you have a ton to use for laundry but you'll also have plenty to spare for household chores too. As far as hacks go, these are definitely some of our favorites.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc.
