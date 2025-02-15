I'm a Spatial Planner — Here's 5 Big Lessons I Want Everyone to Learn to Get Living Room Layouts Right
Does something about your space not feel right? The solution could be as simple as fixing your living room's setup
Over the years, I’ve walked into countless living rooms that just didn’t feel right. Beautiful furniture, elegant wallcoverings — but something about the flow and the way the space was set up just didn't work.
The perfect living room layout idea is one that suits you and your family — there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, but there is a science behind getting it right. I specialize in space planning and interior architecture, and offer bespoke packages to clients looking to make their space work better for them, whether that means knocking through walls, or simply moving the sofa.
Below, I've shared five key lessons I've learned when it comes to your living room, to hopefully help you design layouts that are both stylish and functional.
Delphine Bouvet is the founder and lead designer at London-based Delphine Bouvet Interiors. She works across both commercial and residential projects, and specializes in spatial design, offering a space planning package, for both single rooms or entire homes.
1. Plan with Function in Mind, but Don't Overlook Architectural Features
I never design a layout without first stepping into the space — there’s so much inspiration to draw from the room itself. A strong existing focal point, like a period fireplace or a large bay window, the way natural light enters, or even the ceiling height — all of these elements must be considered to achieve a balanced and functional layout.
Understanding scale in interior design is also key in space planning, and there are various ways to adjust proportions to make the space work harder. It’s a common misconception that a small room calls for small furniture — often, the opposite is true. Small items can make a space feel cluttered and underwhelming. Instead, choose statement pieces that fill the room and create impact and visual interest. That said, be sure to leave enough negative space (i.e., open areas) to maintain a sense of balance.
2. Don't Underestimate the Power of Built-ins
Filling alcoves and other nooks with bespoke cabinetry not only provides functional, discreet storage but also saves space compared to freestanding furniture.
When designing built-in solutions, I use a mix of open and closed storage, depending on the project’s needs. However, I often include at least one living room open shelving idea to add depth and create a space for display.
To give the space extra personality, consider adding design details such as arched alcove cabinets or lining door panels with rattan or fabric. These small touches can enhance the impact of built-in cabinetry and make it feel more unique.
3. Don't Let Plumbing and Electrics Limit Your Options
I see it all the time — hiding a radiator behind a sofa; extension leads stretching across the room. While plumbing and electrics can make achieving the perfect layout more challenging, they don’t have to.
Moving a radiator — or even switching to a space-saving vertical one — won’t add much to your redecorating budget, but it can significantly improve the room’s flow. Likewise, relocating or adding sockets and lighting points is well worth considering as part of the building work.
For a less invasive solution, there are plenty of stylish plug-in wall lights or portable table lamps available. I especially love choosing ones with a nice fabric flex to add a bit of character and visual interest.
4. Think of the Space Three-Dimensionally
I love a good zoning strategy — by clearly defining areas for each function, it creates the illusion of more space. Combine this with a thoughtful use of verticality, and suddenly, the room’s full potential is unlocked.
Zoning is especially useful in open-plan layouts, helping to distinguish different areas with ease. For example, placing a console table behind a sofa is a simple yet effective way to separate the lounge from the dining area, making it feel more intimate and cozy. Other great zoning techniques include using large open bookcases as room dividers, layering with area rugs, and experimenting with color blocking. Interior windows between rooms allow light to flow while preserving valuable wall storage. A raised platform can add interest by defining a reading nook or study space.
Wall-mounted — or even ceiling-hung — furniture frees up floor space, while high-positioned wall shelves draw the eye upward, making the room feel taller and more spacious.
5. Don't Treat the Lighting Scheme as an Afterthought
I know this might seem a little contradictory given it’s the last point I’m covering, but there’s a reason for that.
When it comes to planning living room lighting, I follow a simple rule: provide light where you need it. While you definitely shouldn’t leave the lighting scheme until the last minute (avoiding the dreaded "landing strip" ceiling that still seems to be the default choice for many electricians), you do need a clear understanding of your room layout before deciding where to place the lights.
So, how do you light a living room? Personally, I avoid ceiling lights as much as possible and prefer a combination of wall lights, floor lamps, and table lamps. This layered approach creates a warmer, cozier atmosphere. That said, I do love a decorative chandelier, so I often include a central pendant — but purely for aesthetic purposes.
Cove lighting or other indirect accent lighting is another great way to highlight architectural features. You don’t even need to lower the ceiling — lightweight, paintable coving profiles designed for LED lighting can instantly elevate the design and make the space feel larger.
I won't lie — getting the layout of your living room right is tricky, and often requires some outside-the-box thinking. If you need help, you can always book a spatial planning consultation with me.
