We're Seeing Bun Feet Everywhere Right Now, and They Make a Chic DIY Upgrade to Your Coffee Table

I am a big believer in shoes. The right shoes can make or break an entire outfit and promise stylish confidence as you move throughout your day. Admittedly, I sometimes notice a fabulous pair of shoes in the street or in a room before I notice anything else. Who's to say that this philosophy doesn't extend to the world of interior design? Can't my furniture have cute shoes too?

Round furniture feet, or bun feet, are having their big moment in coffee table design. And I have got to say, this interior design trend is the sophisticated excuse to go shoe shopping for my furniture. Gone are the days of rigid, uniform table legs, this spherical detail adds a touch of whimsy to any coffee table deserving of a unique upgrade (or any piece of furniture, that is).

Elegant movie star Marilyn Monroe once said, "Give a girl the right shoe and she can conquer the world." Substitute the word "girl" in this case for "coffee table" or "couch", and I think she just might be onto something.

(Image credit: Ellison Studios, Design Within Reach)

The feet of your furniture impact the overall style of a piece significantly. This may not seem overly obvious at first, but after contemplating my furniture feet in relation to shoes, I noticed that almost all furniture across the most popular living room trends sports different kinds of fashionable footwear.

Different foot and leg choices for coffee tables cater to different styles. Interior designer, Liz Levin, points out that more angular, tapered legs lend themselves to a more modern look, while turned or curved legs would read more traditional. "But a bun foot is so fun and timeless," she says. "With the right detailing, they will work in a plethora of different style settings."

President of Local Furniture Outlet, Aaron Masterson, adds that bun feet "soften the overall look of a coffee table, making it a simple and subtle way to tie furniture pieces together", especially if you identify with a more eclectic design style. Your living room furniture doesn't have to conform to traditional norms. This spunky coffee table trend is sure to spark conversation and elevate your space in a simple way.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Sonali Round Coffee Table View on Anthropologie Price: $1,598

Size: 38"

We have, of course, seen bun feet in the past, but the modern take on this interior design trend emphasizes exaggerated proportions. Going over-sized, like the Sonali table picture above from Anthropolige, brings an extra wow factor that makes your living space feel both playful and chic.

Just like in clothing, with oversized jackets or blazers, getting the right balance in interior design is imperative to success. You want to create harmony within the individual piece, and the room as a whole. "Mixing leg styles in seating and furniture is the most interesting and layered approach, but there needs to be balance," says Liz. "You wouldn't want one bun foot in a room of all modern angular tapered legs."

As for proportion within the piece itself, Aaron advises thinner bun feet for table or bedroom pieces with sleeker lines. "The same goes for bulkier pieces," he says. "It's best to use a thicker set to keep the balance." Trying out different looks, while thinking about the other pieces that already live in the room is the safest way to start incorporating bold bun feet. And the good news is, with most modern furniture, the feet or legs should be relatively easy to interchange, making for an easy living room DIY project.

Other Ways We Are Loving the Trend

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler)

This funky furniture moment is cropping up in more than just coffee tables. Be it sofas, beds, or accent chairs, you can give an extra flair of personality to all of your favorite pieces. Although sofa trends and bed frames might be my next favorite places to see the ball feet trend roll in, these are definitely larger pieces that can feel like a more permanent decision. As Liz offers, "an ottoman is a low-risk entry point for trying out a bun foot".

While wood is the most commonly incorporated choice, metal and upholstered feet can bring unexpected charm to a space too. "I'd love to see an upholstered bun foot on a patterned sofa," says Liz. "It would give a lovely retro yet modern vibe to the piece."

Bold, ball feet are a coffee table decor trend that's an easy and stylish choice to spice things up in your living room. If you know the value that a good shoe holds in an outfit, then this is a trend that simply must not be ignored.