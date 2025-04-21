There are a plethora of chairs to choose from when it comes to styling your dining table. Should you opt for a pop of color? Or contrast a modern, even futuristic style around a classic oak table? Why choose just one design, I say. Yes, having mismatched dining chairs is the new symbol of style.

"I’ve always loved the idea of a dining setting feeling collected, rather than prescribed," interior designer Simone Haag tells me. Indeed, having a dining room table with different chairs introduces a sense of narrative into your dining room ideas. Each piece has its own story. "That kind of layered, lived-in look speaks to my aesthetic: refined yet relaxed, elevated but approachable," says Simone.

This is not a question of whether your dining chairs should match your table (that's a whole different story — literally, we've written it), but whether they should match each other. The answer: not always. Below, designers break down how to make mismatched dining chairs feel intentional and personalized, rather than simply pulled together.

"In this home, there was a ‘Mad man’ inspired vibe," that helped bring a sense of cohesion to the mismatched dining chairs, says Simone. (Image credit: Tim Kaye. Design: Simone Haag)

So, why are we seeing this whimsical cohort of chairs in contemporary interiors? All things nostalgia has taken over interior design trends, meaning more people are shopping for one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

A dining table full of unique seating? Well, that's the perfect excuse to show off your personality. "For me, design is about curation or finding pieces that spark emotion or connection," says Simone. "Incorporating mismatched chairs often happens quite organically in my work. I might find a sculptural timber chair in Melbourne, a mid-century furniture icon in Milan, and something beautifully unexpected at an estate sale — and somehow, they just speak to each other."

The eclectic mix mirrors how we collect memories and moments, she adds. It's a way of creating interiors that feel personal, not over-stylized.

How to Style a Dining Room Table With Different Chairs

The neutral color palette of the room provides a balanced base for this chic array of mismatched dining chairs. (Image credit: Mikael Lundblad. Design: Avenue Design Studio)

The easiest way to mix and match your dining chairs is to start with one constant. "That might be the table itself, or a common thread in tone, materiality, or scale across the chairs," says Simone. Although we're going for contrast, there still needs to be a sense of cohesion and balance in the design.

"Think of it like a dinner party: the best ones have guests who are all interesting in their own way, but there’s still harmony in how they come together," says Simone. Another key is to play with repetition — either with a color palette that runs softly through the selection, or a sense that they are all speaking the one era.

A word of warning before you start styling your mismatched dining chairs: it's a fine line between intentional and chaotic. If the mix feels too haphazard, it can lack the visual impact you're seeking.

You can even throw a stool into the mismatched mix to play with height. Plus, the combination of cork, leather, and velvet brings a beautiful tactile element to the chair collection. (Image credit: Future)

There are a few key considerations Simone recommends. "Consider proportions and seat height especially — the chairs still need to function as a set," she says. On top of that, "Avoid going too heavy on one side stylistically. The key is balance."

Maybe you tend to gravitate towards mid-century chairs, or maybe Space Age interiors are catching your eye lately. While these elements will make great inclusions, leaning too heavily one way will make the other chairs feel random.

If something feels off, it probably is — and trust that instinct. "It’s like creating a visual symphony: each note matters, and it’s the arrangement that makes it sing," says Simone.

The trend for mismatched dining chairs combines playfulness and style with a sense of effortlessly cool energy. It may sound complex, but once you understand the concept of curation that's needed to find the right combination of chairs for your space, the rest will fall into place.