Having Mismatched Dining Chairs Is the New Telltale Sign of Serious Style — Here's How to Make It Look Intentional
Once considered a sign of a lack of care, a dining room table with different chairs now screams ultimate curation... if you can do it right, that is
There are a plethora of chairs to choose from when it comes to styling your dining table. Should you opt for a pop of color? Or contrast a modern, even futuristic style around a classic oak table? Why choose just one design, I say. Yes, having mismatched dining chairs is the new symbol of style.
"I’ve always loved the idea of a dining setting feeling collected, rather than prescribed," interior designer Simone Haag tells me. Indeed, having a dining room table with different chairs introduces a sense of narrative into your dining room ideas. Each piece has its own story. "That kind of layered, lived-in look speaks to my aesthetic: refined yet relaxed, elevated but approachable," says Simone.
This is not a question of whether your dining chairs should match your table (that's a whole different story — literally, we've written it), but whether they should match each other. The answer: not always. Below, designers break down how to make mismatched dining chairs feel intentional and personalized, rather than simply pulled together.
So, why are we seeing this whimsical cohort of chairs in contemporary interiors? All things nostalgia has taken over interior design trends, meaning more people are shopping for one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.
A dining table full of unique seating? Well, that's the perfect excuse to show off your personality. "For me, design is about curation or finding pieces that spark emotion or connection," says Simone. "Incorporating mismatched chairs often happens quite organically in my work. I might find a sculptural timber chair in Melbourne, a mid-century furniture icon in Milan, and something beautifully unexpected at an estate sale — and somehow, they just speak to each other."
The eclectic mix mirrors how we collect memories and moments, she adds. It's a way of creating interiors that feel personal, not over-stylized.
Simone Haag is an Australian interior designer. With over a decade of experience, Simone has developed a design signature that is truly unique. She has been nominated as one of Belle magazine’s Emerging Design Stars, and her work is regularly featured in notable interior publications all over the world, including Livingetc, of course.
How to Style a Dining Room Table With Different Chairs
The easiest way to mix and match your dining chairs is to start with one constant. "That might be the table itself, or a common thread in tone, materiality, or scale across the chairs," says Simone. Although we're going for contrast, there still needs to be a sense of cohesion and balance in the design.
"Think of it like a dinner party: the best ones have guests who are all interesting in their own way, but there’s still harmony in how they come together," says Simone. Another key is to play with repetition — either with a color palette that runs softly through the selection, or a sense that they are all speaking the one era.
A word of warning before you start styling your mismatched dining chairs: it's a fine line between intentional and chaotic. If the mix feels too haphazard, it can lack the visual impact you're seeking.
There are a few key considerations Simone recommends. "Consider proportions and seat height especially — the chairs still need to function as a set," she says. On top of that, "Avoid going too heavy on one side stylistically. The key is balance."
Maybe you tend to gravitate towards mid-century chairs, or maybe Space Age interiors are catching your eye lately. While these elements will make great inclusions, leaning too heavily one way will make the other chairs feel random.
If something feels off, it probably is — and trust that instinct. "It’s like creating a visual symphony: each note matters, and it’s the arrangement that makes it sing," says Simone.
When mixing dining chairs, you will need a grounding staple to lean on. Something with a neutral color scheme or natural material to act as the base that pulls everything together. This walnut dining chair from Kave is ideal for bringing in that balance, yet the silhouette still has that stylish edge to it.
Color is not necessarily a must for the mismatched dining chair style, but it certainly packs a stylish punch. This set of two beech wood chairs from John Lewis have a timeless spindle back design, but in a contemporary color trend. The ideal mix for spicing things up, but steering clear of any design faux pas.
This set of two Loop dining chairs are a personal favorite of mine. They offer a subtle moment of chrome decor, while still feeling refined and timeless. The minimalist structure will blend well with a variety of different chair styles, making it an easy complement in a mismatched dining chair scheme.
The trend for mismatched dining chairs combines playfulness and style with a sense of effortlessly cool energy. It may sound complex, but once you understand the concept of curation that's needed to find the right combination of chairs for your space, the rest will fall into place.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
