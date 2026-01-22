In 2026, we're asking more of our sofas. No longer are they simply a place to sit — they need to offer something special, have hidden features, charge our phones, conceal storage, and maybe even a bed neatly tucked away somewhere. And they need to be able to do all this while also looking good. Well, it might not tick all those boxes, but DUSK's Lyon Sofa in a Speckled Sand Bouclé seriously impresses, and it'll set you back less than £600.

On first impression, its modern silhouette and soft, subtly textured bouclé fabric are hard to argue with. But its true magic lies in the 'flippable' armrests, which go from the same soft bouclé fabric to a dark timber-look, wipe-clean surface that's the perfect flat perch for resting drinks on (if you've ever tried to balance a glass of red wine on an upholstered armrest, you'll know...)

But it doesn't stop there — you can slide the armrest back (or all the way off) to reveal a hidden storage compartment, perfect for hiding remotes, books, journals, knitting, your Livingetc magazines... If you're currently on the hunt for the best sofa for your space, at just under £600, DUSK's Lyon Sofa should be on your list.

DUSK Lyon 2 Seater Sofa in Speckled Sand Bouclé £594 at Dusk.com Dimensions: 86cm high, 184cm wide, 97cm deep The Lyon sofa was also available in a three-seater style, but it's already sold out. And take the warning — the website says this style is selling fast (especially considering you can currently save just over £105 on it). It's worth noting that delivery is not included in the price, and for a XXL delivery it can be up to £79.99 additionally. Still, that's a great price for a sofa all up.

Don't need a new sofa or missed the deal (I did warn you it's selling out fast), don't worry, it's also available as an armchair, which looks just as good and has the same 'flippable' feature.

For an accent chair, it's on the larger size, so it's important to make sure you measure your space first to check that it'll fit. There's even space for people to perch on the armrests during a soirée if that's your style.

DUSK Lyon Armchair in Speckled Sand Bouclé £382 at Dusk.com Dimensions: 86cm high, 116cm wide, 97cm deep It's the same height and depth of the sofa, but slightly shorter than the sofa (obviously — it's an armchair). It's got the same Speckled Sand bouclé fabric, while the legs and armrest reverses are finsihes with a dark timber-look surface that's super easy to clean. Reviews are few but have all been positive. "So pleased with my purchase," says one. "The color, the size, the storage arms, just right. Delivery was within 2 weeks which I was also pleasantly surprised with." Another notes that it feels both "sturdy and comfy," both wins when it comes to seating.



Other Affordable Storage Seats

Dunelm Emery Squish Soft Chenille Clic Clac Storage Sofa Bed £399 at Dunelm This sofa manages to squeeze not just storage, but also a sofa bed into it's compact dimensions, and comes in three different colors — but my favorite is this deep, almost-charcoal blue. DUSK Primrose Dressing Table Storage Stool - Oatmeal £116 at Dusk.com Got a tighter corner to work with? This dressing table seat features a low-back and hidden storage, and could easily be repurposed in a living space with a foot stool. DUSK Didsbury Curved Storage Bench in Oatmeal £152 at Dusk.com If you don't need a new sofa but still need ways to fit more storage into your living room (and who doesn't?) why not choose a benchseat with hidden storage, instead?

Looking for something way smaller, but with just as much storage. Maybe you need a chair with hidden storage instead.

