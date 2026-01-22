This Sofa's Clever 'Flippable' Armrests Are Perfect for Resting Drinks — Oh, and Did I Mention They Conceal Hidden Storage, too?
It's currently on sale for less than £600, and needless to say, it's selling fast
In 2026, we're asking more of our sofas. No longer are they simply a place to sit — they need to offer something special, have hidden features, charge our phones, conceal storage, and maybe even a bed neatly tucked away somewhere. And they need to be able to do all this while also looking good. Well, it might not tick all those boxes, but DUSK's Lyon Sofa in a Speckled Sand Bouclé seriously impresses, and it'll set you back less than £600.
On first impression, its modern silhouette and soft, subtly textured bouclé fabric are hard to argue with. But its true magic lies in the 'flippable' armrests, which go from the same soft bouclé fabric to a dark timber-look, wipe-clean surface that's the perfect flat perch for resting drinks on (if you've ever tried to balance a glass of red wine on an upholstered armrest, you'll know...)
But it doesn't stop there — you can slide the armrest back (or all the way off) to reveal a hidden storage compartment, perfect for hiding remotes, books, journals, knitting, your Livingetc magazines... If you're currently on the hunt for the best sofa for your space, at just under £600, DUSK's Lyon Sofa should be on your list.
Dimensions: 86cm high, 184cm wide, 97cm deep
The Lyon sofa was also available in a three-seater style, but it's already sold out. And take the warning — the website says this style is selling fast (especially considering you can currently save just over £105 on it).
It's worth noting that delivery is not included in the price, and for a XXL delivery it can be up to £79.99 additionally. Still, that's a great price for a sofa all up.
Don't need a new sofa or missed the deal (I did warn you it's selling out fast), don't worry, it's also available as an armchair, which looks just as good and has the same 'flippable' feature.
For an accent chair, it's on the larger size, so it's important to make sure you measure your space first to check that it'll fit. There's even space for people to perch on the armrests during a soirée if that's your style.
Dimensions: 86cm high, 116cm wide, 97cm deep
It's the same height and depth of the sofa, but slightly shorter than the sofa (obviously — it's an armchair). It's got the same Speckled Sand bouclé fabric, while the legs and armrest reverses are finsihes with a dark timber-look surface that's super easy to clean.
Reviews are few but have all been positive. "So pleased with my purchase," says one. "The color, the size, the storage arms, just right. Delivery was within 2 weeks which I was also pleasantly surprised with." Another notes that it feels both "sturdy and comfy," both wins when it comes to seating.
Other Affordable Storage Seats
Looking for something way smaller, but with just as much storage. Maybe you need a chair with hidden storage instead.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.