I'm a Moka pot enthusiast. It's the way I start every morning. In fact, I'm so loyal to this coffee method that I actually gave away my pod machine. When it comes to the quality of your coffee, nothing comes close to the strong, smooth brew offered by my trusted pot.

I've held this loyalty for years, except for one brief pause, when I first switched from gas to induction. Suddenly, after years of Moka pot exclusivity, I became a pod-user. Not because I thought it was better, or easier, but purely because I couldn't find a way to make the Moka pot work with my new, clever induction hob. Even when I purchased special pots that promised induction compatibility, whether they worked or not was so hit-and-miss that I thought my Moka pot and I had reached the end of our relationship.

So, you can only imagine my delight when I finally discovered the genius that is an adapter plate — specifically, the Donjim Moka Pot Induction Adapter Plate on Amazon. It's such an obviously logical design, I was almost annoyed I hadn't thought of it myself. With this thin, magnetic plate in hand, my Moka pot problems were solved, restoring my love affair with my go-to caffeine provider. And it only costs £14.99.

Not convinced of the Moka pot yet? Our resident coffee expert, Olivia Wolfe, has tested out just about every other option out there, including the Aeropress coffee maker and the newest Nespresso Vertuo, too.

