I'm a Moka pot enthusiast. It's the way I start every morning. In fact, I'm so loyal to this coffee method that I actually gave away my pod machine. When it comes to the quality of your coffee, nothing comes close to the strong, smooth brew offered by my trusted pot.

I've held this loyalty for years, except for one brief pause, when I first switched from gas to induction. Suddenly, after years of Moka pot exclusivity, I became a pod-user. Not because I thought it was better, or easier, but purely because I couldn't find a way to make the Moka pot work with my new, clever induction hob. Even when I purchased special pots that promised induction compatibility, whether they worked or not was so hit-and-miss that I thought my Moka pot and I had reached the end of our relationship.

So, you can only imagine my delight when I finally discovered the genius that is an adapter plate — specifically, the Donjim Moka Pot Induction Adapter Plate on Amazon. It's such an obviously logical design, I was almost annoyed I hadn't thought of it myself. With this thin, magnetic plate in hand, my Moka pot problems were solved, restoring my love affair with my go-to caffeine provider. And it only costs £14.99.

DONJIM Donjim Moka Pot Induction Adapter Plate £14.99 at Amazon UK It may look simple, but don't let that deceive you; this clever idea is the only thing that has solved my Moka pot problems. Induction hobs work by generating heat through electromagnetism, which is why you can't use normal pots on an induction hob. When a magnetic surface touches your hob, it triggers the copper coils beneath the glass, creating a magnetic field that transfers heat directly onto the pan. However, when your pot doesn't have a magnetic surface, like with a traditional Moka pot, it's unable to create this magnetic field and fails to generate any heat. Which is exactly where this handy adapter plate steps in. Constructed from layers of stainless steel and an aluminum alloy, this combination promises maximum efficiency, heating up faster than your average pan and speeding up your coffee-making process. The PVC handle, on the other hand, offers complete heat protection, so you can comfortably remove the plate from your hob without any risk of burns. Plus, it doesn't have to be exclusively used for your Moka pot — this adapter plate can make any of your smaller pots and pans compatible with your induction hob, so you can still make use of your older cookware.

Alternative Adapter Plates to Shop

There are some great alternatives on the market and these three are on my favorites list, too, which are both stylish and budget-friendly.

RUNZI Induction Hob Heat Diffuser Ring Plate £17.99 at Amazon UK This stainless steel adaptor plate comes with a super-handy detachable handle, so you can put larger pots and pans on it without running into any issues. La Cafetière La Cafetière Induction Conversion Plate £19.99 at Amazon UK This lovely induction conversion plate has a light, blonde wood handle, making for a more elegant finish — ideal if your style aligns more with the soft kitchen trend. QWORK Qwork® Induction Hob Converter Plate £11.99 at Amazon UK This converter plate is made out of stainless steel and aluminum for more efficient and even heat. It also comes with a longer, detachable handle, protecting you from any burns and offering more flexibility.

Moka Pots to Shop

If you thought a Moka Pot was out of the question for you and your induction hob, with a handy adapter plate, you can now happily enjoy this style of coffee-brewing, too — these three are my go-to for design-forward style.

ALESSI La Cupola 6-Cup Aluminium Espresso Maker £105 at Selfridges When it comes to iconic kitchen accessories, Alessi has long been my go-to. The Italian kitchen brand has been creating striking chrome decor pieces long before it was even a trend, and this lovely Moka pot is a perfect example. Plus, this design is far larger than the average, making six cups worth of coffee; ideal if you have a whole household in need of a daily caffeine fix. Bialetti Bialetti Cupido Mini Espresso Maker Set £69 at FARFETCH UK Another iconic Italian brand, Bialetti, is the original inventor of the Moka pot, and they've not dropped the ball since. While the original design is an undisputed icon, I'm also a big fan of the mini espresso makers they offer. There's something quite magical about watching the coffee flow right out of the spouts and into the espresso cups, especially when it's these adorable cupid-print ones. BODUM Bodum X Moma Espresso Maker £45 at Selfridges If you were hoping for something slightly more colorful, perhaps to join your dopamine decor cookware collection, look no further than this delightful, block-color design. Scandinavian design brand, Bodum, teamed up with the iconic Museum of Modern Art to create this playful piece. With Bodum's signature, high-quality design, and Moma's playful use of color, this is a no-brainer purchase.

Not convinced of the Moka pot yet? Our resident coffee expert, Olivia Wolfe, has tested out just about every other option out there, including the Aeropress coffee maker and the newest Nespresso Vertuo, too.

