La Redoute Has Entered the 'Bubble Plate' Chat — Its Version of Them Comes in Great Colors, and They're on Sale Right Now
This timeless iteration of one of this season's hottest trends is the perfect addition to your autumnal tablescape
If you've been on any corner of the internet, you will surely know of a certain bubble plate by designer Gustaf Westman. The exaggerated, curved rims and bold bubblegum colors have left a lasting mark on tables everywhere and ignited a desire to blend whimsical, almost-futuristic pieces with the more traditional. Well, La Redoute just released its new glazed stoneware Toria plates (which happen to be on sale right now), and it's giving the playful plate trend a grown-up edge.
The bubble plate trend has been on Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin's wishlist for some time now, but she "really wanted to find a set that didn't feel too cartoonish," she says. At a recent preview of the French retailer's Autumn/Winter homeware collection, she saw the Toria plates in a range of earthy colors, and quickly fell in love.
Available in a range of sizes — dessert plates, dinner plates, and bowls — and in a number of neutral, earth-inspired colors, it's safe to say her hunt for the perfect take on this table setting trend is over.
35% off
40% off
30% off
La Redoute's Toria dinnerware is made in Portugal from glazed stoneware and has a slightly softer edge than the traditional bubble silhouette, making it easier to blend amongst your existing tableware. "I like that it's a little bit different, but that the shape is still timeless enough that I won't tire of it too easily," says Emma.
And of course, we have autumn table decor on our minds over here at Livingetc, so I'm already imagining the earthy tones mixed in with seasonal centerpieces and colorful linen napkins. Choose from olive green, mustard, beige, or off-white, or mix and match the plates for a colorful, elegantly modern table.
Shop More Bubble Tableware
Luckily for us, there are fabulous interpretations and inspired pieces from several interior brands to continue building your bubble-shaped tableware collection. Here are a few of my favorite spotings so far.
Talk about a chic detail to elevate your home cafe. This HAY Barro bowl set is one of the first bubble-inspired styles I spotted, and I am still just as in love with the shape and colorway.
It's not quite the traditional bubble plate, but if you want to get your hands on Gustaf Westman's classic designs for a more affordable price, then the Gustaf Westman x IKEA collaboration is definitely one to browse.
Bubble motifs are bringing fun back to the table. Go for a full bubble look or mix and match to master the perfectly imperfect tablescape.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.