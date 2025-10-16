If you've been on any corner of the internet, you will surely know of a certain bubble plate by designer Gustaf Westman. The exaggerated, curved rims and bold bubblegum colors have left a lasting mark on tables everywhere and ignited a desire to blend whimsical, almost-futuristic pieces with the more traditional. Well, La Redoute just released its new glazed stoneware Toria plates (which happen to be on sale right now), and it's giving the playful plate trend a grown-up edge.

The bubble plate trend has been on Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin's wishlist for some time now, but she "really wanted to find a set that didn't feel too cartoonish," she says. At a recent preview of the French retailer's Autumn/Winter homeware collection, she saw the Toria plates in a range of earthy colors, and quickly fell in love.

Available in a range of sizes — dessert plates, dinner plates, and bowls — and in a number of neutral, earth-inspired colors, it's safe to say her hunt for the perfect take on this table setting trend is over.

La Redoute's Toria dinnerware is made in Portugal from glazed stoneware and has a slightly softer edge than the traditional bubble silhouette, making it easier to blend amongst your existing tableware. "I like that it's a little bit different, but that the shape is still timeless enough that I won't tire of it too easily," says Emma.

And of course, we have autumn table decor on our minds over here at Livingetc, so I'm already imagining the earthy tones mixed in with seasonal centerpieces and colorful linen napkins. Choose from olive green, mustard, beige, or off-white, or mix and match the plates for a colorful, elegantly modern table.

The neutral color palettes make these plates easy to style throughout different seasons and tablescaping themes. (Image credit: Future /Emma Breislin)

Shop More Bubble Tableware

Luckily for us, there are fabulous interpretations and inspired pieces from several interior brands to continue building your bubble-shaped tableware collection. Here are a few of my favorite spotings so far.

Bubble motifs are bringing fun back to the table. Go for a full bubble look or mix and match to master the perfectly imperfect tablescape.