6 Tableware Essentials That Make Dinner Parties Way More Interesting

At sustainable fashion and homeware label Rentrayage, nothing is new — and yet, it is. Reinvented might be a better word. Every piece in Rentrayage’s collection is crafted from recycled and regenerative materials, offering luxury without the waste. Founder Erin Beatty believes it’s the quirks — the flaws, kinks, and asymmetries — that make each item feel “perfectly imperfect” and infinitely more interesting.

“I do love a set table — but nothing that feels fussy,” Erin continues. Take, for instance, Rentrayage’s newly released patchwork denim napkins and placemats, created in collaboration with ABC Carpet & Home. They echo the same upcycled aesthetic as a patchwork denim maxi skirt from the brand’s sartorial side.

“I think I take the same approach to tabletop as I do to fashion,” Erin explains.“I find pieces that you can endlessly mix together.” Like putting together a great outfit, her tableware is designed for endless possibilities. “I love mixing something that feels very artisanal with something that feels more modern” she adds — perhaps a neutral base palette with a pop of brights. Erin’s ideal table setting is “intentionally eclectic” with at least one element that’s “ever so slightly off.” An unexpected table centerpiece idea, for example.

Contrived tablescapes? Boring. “Don't go crazy just for the sake of it,” she quips. It’s the unexpected pieces — mingling and riffing off one another — that make for the most lively dinner party guests. Erin shares some of her favorite attendees below.

Patchwork Denim Napkins Set of 2 View at Rentrayage Price: $58 These patchwork napkins might just be my favorite. Erin explains they’re crafted from denim scraps mixed with vintage patterns and trims. “They’re unexpected yet somehow classic,” she says. They pair beautifully with white dinnerware, deep navy, or even warm browns for a cozier feel. Greentree Pillar Candles View at Rentrayage Price: $34.50 For a sculptural statement, this dynamic candle trio offers options — short, medium, or tall (or all three!). Each is handmade in the Catskills and burns for 30 to 50 hours, depending on size. Village Vanguard Placemats, Set of 4 View at Rentrayage Price: $200 Rentrayage’s Village Vanguard linens are a personal favorite of Erin’s. Made from vintage table linens over-dyed with flower dyes, they’re simple yet stunning. “Each time you look at them, you see something new,” Erin says. “I love that they’re truly upcycled, breathing life into something that already exists.” Jasba 1970's Vintage Ceramic Pitcher View at Rentrayage Price: $310 This vintage pitcher looks like it’s lived a thousand lives — and it has! Handpicked by an Italian curator in Bologna, this piece traces its roots to 1970s Jasba, West Germany, with a striking mix of brown and bright red. Paired with simple tableware, it’s a hero piece that instantly elevates any tablescape — the hostess’s secret weapon. Maison Dinette Hockney Green Tablecloth View at Rentrayage Price: $110 For ladies who lunch, these limited-run table linens scream summer, even when there’s a chill in the air. Eye-catching but versatile, this base proves there are infinite ways to style a tablecloth. Pair them effortlessly with bold shades of pink, yellow, and orange — or anything vibrant you’ve got around. Xaquixe Tall Tumblers, Set of 6 View at Rentrayage Price: $208 Erin’s recycled glass collection is a true labor of love. Handblown in Oaxaca, Mexico, from discarded restaurant glass, each piece is unique, adding an artistic quality to any meal. Aptly named “Xaquixe,” which translates to “breathtaking,” these colorful glasses live up to their name with their romantic charm.

(Image credit: Rentrayage)

“Home is strangely the place where it's all okay," says Erin. "Where you can surround yourself with unconditional love. Where you can be imperfect and exist as you are,” she muses. “That's why I love creating these pieces — with the hope that they can simply make your life just a little more beautiful. Where they can mix in with what exists and simply make it all a bit brighter."