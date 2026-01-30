It's Payday, and These Are the 24 Homewares I've Been Patiently Waiting for (and Will Be Adding Straight to My Shopping Cart)
The best things in life are worth waiting for, but now that it's finally payday, the wait can be over — this is my Payday Edit
I was recently exposed to 'The Gap' theory on social media. It's a conscious-buying principle that says you should wait a month before buying anything. Leaving a 'gap' between seeing and securing the item gives you time to really work out whether it's an impulse, trend-led purchase, or something you really want or need.
I'm a big mood-boarder, so I've never really been an impulse shopper (yes, even though I look at homewares for a living). I can't commit to something until I've 'seen' how it will look in my space, so naturally, I liked the sound of 'The Gap' theory. And you know what time of the month is best to sit down and reconsider your month's worth of purchases? Payday.
For this month's Payday Edit, I've shared a few things I've been sitting on lately. Perhaps you've seen the same in the new-in section of your favorite homewares brand and have been tossing up whether to commit (this is your sign), or perhaps you're nothing like me, and love a little impulse purchase...
Need more inspiration? It's not too late to gift yourself something from 'The Fifty' best homewares to shop this winter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.