I was recently exposed to 'The Gap' theory on social media. It's a conscious-buying principle that says you should wait a month before buying anything. Leaving a 'gap' between seeing and securing the item gives you time to really work out whether it's an impulse, trend-led purchase, or something you really want or need.

I'm a big mood-boarder, so I've never really been an impulse shopper (yes, even though I look at homewares for a living). I can't commit to something until I've 'seen' how it will look in my space, so naturally, I liked the sound of 'The Gap' theory. And you know what time of the month is best to sit down and reconsider your month's worth of purchases? Payday.

For this month's Payday Edit, I've shared a few things I've been sitting on lately. Perhaps you've seen the same in the new-in section of your favorite homewares brand and have been tossing up whether to commit (this is your sign), or perhaps you're nothing like me, and love a little impulse purchase...

