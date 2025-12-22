The Payday Edit — 24 Home-Related Finds to Gift Yourself This Christmas (Especially If You're "Too Hard" to Buy for)

Ever walked away from Christmas with a load of things, but nothing you particularly love? It's the downside of being someone who has lots of thoughts and feelings about how you style your home (and self). The solution? Use this last payday of the year to buy yourself something you really like. I can't promise it'll arrive before the 25th, but it'll be nice when it does — a little gift to yourself.

If you're not sure where to start — the gifting season can cause some serious fatigue — I've pulled together a quick gift guide of treats I'd love to find under my tree this year. Some things are practical, a lot are completely unnecessary, but all of them are very pretty.

Think delicious body oil, elevated animal print, something for your bedroom, bathroom, and even your table. Some things smell good, taste good, and yes, there's even a six-month Livingetc subscription (I couldn't help myself). So, while you're racking your brain trying to find thoughtful gifts for everyone else in your life, here's your little reminder that treating yourself now and again is important, too.

Need more personalized help finding something really special that you'll really, really love? Reach out to Livingetc's Design Lab stylists — they'll find the perfect piece.