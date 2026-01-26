Tired of Bedrooms That All Look the Same? A Stylist's Edit of 24 Eclectic Pieces for a More Interesting, Personal Space
An instinct-led bedroom collection for anyone craving calm that still feels lived-in — shaped by pieces you connect with, not pieces that simply “go”
As an interior stylist, I’ve always believed there’s real beauty in choosing with intention, especially in a world where it’s easy to replicate what we see rather than respond to what we feel. Eclectic bedrooms, and eclectic style more broadly, speak to the individual. They’re shaped by instinct, by the pieces your eye keeps returning to amid endless options. Less about following a look, more about honouring what genuinely resonates with you.
I’ve found that when I choose pieces this way — handpicking objects I connect with, knowing where they come from, and placing them where they feel right for my own rituals, my space naturally becomes easier to live in. I’m not constantly questioning it or rearranging things. There’s a quiet comfort in familiarity, and a sense of calm that comes from knowing why something is there, or why I placed it there in the first place.
That’s what eclectic bedrooms do best. They allow you to build a space that feels personal rather than prescribed. Not cluttered, not chaotic but layered with meaning. This collection reflects my take on eclectic bedroom design today: pieces of different styles and references, chosen not to match, but to connect, coming together visually in a way that feels cohesive and considered.
That, to me, is what eclectic style really is: not mixing for the sake of it, but building a space that reflects what you care about, one intentional choice at a time.
If this perspective resonates but you’re unsure how to translate it into your own bedroom, Design Lab by Livingetc can help. We offer a personalized product sourcing service designed to work with what you already have — helping you choose a piece that feels right for you, your space, and your rituals.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.