Tired of Bedrooms That All Look the Same? A Stylist's Edit of 24 Eclectic Pieces for a More Interesting, Personal Space

As an interior stylist, I’ve always believed there’s real beauty in choosing with intention, especially in a world where it’s easy to replicate what we see rather than respond to what we feel. Eclectic bedrooms, and eclectic style more broadly, speak to the individual. They’re shaped by instinct, by the pieces your eye keeps returning to amid endless options. Less about following a look, more about honouring what genuinely resonates with you.



I’ve found that when I choose pieces this way — handpicking objects I connect with, knowing where they come from, and placing them where they feel right for my own rituals, my space naturally becomes easier to live in. I’m not constantly questioning it or rearranging things. There’s a quiet comfort in familiarity, and a sense of calm that comes from knowing why something is there, or why I placed it there in the first place.

A bold upholstered headboard, carved wood detailing and a graphic bedside table in an eclectic bedroom. (Image credit: Experimental Chalet Val d'Isère)

That’s what eclectic bedrooms do best. They allow you to build a space that feels personal rather than prescribed. Not cluttered, not chaotic but layered with meaning. This collection reflects my take on eclectic bedroom design today: pieces of different styles and references, chosen not to match, but to connect, coming together visually in a way that feels cohesive and considered.

That, to me, is what eclectic style really is: not mixing for the sake of it, but building a space that reflects what you care about, one intentional choice at a time.

