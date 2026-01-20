As a stylist, one request keeps landing in my inbox lately: “I love color, texture, and bold spaces — but I have no idea where to start.” And honestly? I get it. Maximalism can feel intimidating. There’s a fine line between a room that feels richly layered and one that tips into visual noise.

But here’s the thing, maximalist interior design has never really gone away. What’s changed is our appetite for it. More than ever, people are craving rooms with personality. Spaces that feel expressive, collected, and a little bit emotional. And the living room is where this urge makes the most sense. It’s where we gather, unwind, host, scroll, laugh, and live. If there’s one room in the house where you’re allowed to experiment, this is it.

Maximalism isn’t about filling every inch for the sake of it. It’s about intention. It’s about rooms that have a moment. A bold sofa that sets the tone. A rug that anchors clashing patterns instead of fighting them. A mix of textures, velvet, wood, lacquer, linen, which gives the space depth and energy. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s character.

A balance of rich color, layered textures, and pattern to create a space with depth, character, and quiet confidence. (Image credit: Jessica Alexander. Design: Black Lacquer Design)

If you’re new to the look, start by choosing one strong visual lead and build around it. Think in layers rather than statements. Mix patterns, but vary their scale. Let color repeat in small, unexpected ways so the room feels cohesive, not chaotic. And don’t forget negative space — maximal rooms still need places for the eye (and the mind) to rest.

This collection is for anyone who wants a modern iving room that feels alive. Bold but balanced. Expressive without being overwhelming. A space that feels like you, turned up a notch.

Maximalism is personal — and that’s what makes it exciting. There are no strict rules, just thoughtful choices and a willingness to trust your instincts. If you love a piece, chances are it belongs in your space.

And if you’re staring at a room wondering how to bring it all together, that’s where Design Lab by Livingetc comes in. Send me what you’re working with — or what you’re dreaming of — and I’ll help you turn maximal energy into a living room with confidence, clarity, and serious character.