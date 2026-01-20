I Style Homes for a Living — These 24 Maximalist Decor Pieces Will Make a Living Room Sing Without Overwhelming Your Space
A stylist’s take on how to embrace color, character, and a little bit of chaos — done right
As a stylist, one request keeps landing in my inbox lately: “I love color, texture, and bold spaces — but I have no idea where to start.” And honestly? I get it. Maximalism can feel intimidating. There’s a fine line between a room that feels richly layered and one that tips into visual noise.
But here’s the thing, maximalist interior design has never really gone away. What’s changed is our appetite for it. More than ever, people are craving rooms with personality. Spaces that feel expressive, collected, and a little bit emotional. And the living room is where this urge makes the most sense. It’s where we gather, unwind, host, scroll, laugh, and live. If there’s one room in the house where you’re allowed to experiment, this is it.
Maximalism isn’t about filling every inch for the sake of it. It’s about intention. It’s about rooms that have a moment. A bold sofa that sets the tone. A rug that anchors clashing patterns instead of fighting them. A mix of textures, velvet, wood, lacquer, linen, which gives the space depth and energy. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s character.
If you’re new to the look, start by choosing one strong visual lead and build around it. Think in layers rather than statements. Mix patterns, but vary their scale. Let color repeat in small, unexpected ways so the room feels cohesive, not chaotic. And don’t forget negative space — maximal rooms still need places for the eye (and the mind) to rest.
This collection is for anyone who wants a modern iving room that feels alive. Bold but balanced. Expressive without being overwhelming. A space that feels like you, turned up a notch.
Maximalism is personal — and that’s what makes it exciting. There are no strict rules, just thoughtful choices and a willingness to trust your instincts. If you love a piece, chances are it belongs in your space.
And if you’re staring at a room wondering how to bring it all together, that’s where Design Lab by Livingetc comes in. Send me what you’re working with — or what you’re dreaming of — and I’ll help you turn maximal energy into a living room with confidence, clarity, and serious character.
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.