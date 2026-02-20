The 50 Very Best Things to Buy for Your Home This Spring, Curated by an Aesthetics-Obsessed Interiors Editor Who Shops for a Living
Decor that feels just right for the season, whether it's for you, or you're looking for a gift for a loved one
I can't be the only one whose head is being turned by outdoor furniture at the moment. And while looking outside might make that still feel a while off, the truth is, now is the time to start preparing your home for spring. That's right — blue skies, backyard soirées, and easy breezy fabrics are in our near future. If your outdoor set hasn't quite survived the last few months, or you're desperate for some new decor that'll instantly lift you out of that winter slump, I've got just the thing (well, 50 things, actually).
In this edition of The Fifty, there's color and pattern aplenty, outdoor furniture you won't mind styling inside until the sun comes out, fresh perfumes and home fragrances, things for the kitchen, bedroom, table, and windows. I've found pieces that tap into the latest interior design trends without feeling too obvious (Arket's animal-print cushion is a favorite), cool collaborations, and new releases you need to know about — like, did you miss that sofa brand, Swyft, has dropped a new outdoor range?
So, whether you're currently looking to buy a birthday gift for someone, are about to celebrate a special occasion, or are simply looking for a way to refresh your home for the spring season, it doesn't have to be big, but if you find it on the list, you can bet it's going to be beautiful.
Made your way to the bottom without finding something you'd like to buy? Ooffft, I won't be deterred — sounds like you could do with reaching out to Livingetc's in-house Design Lab stylists who will happily source something specifically for you (and for free!)
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.