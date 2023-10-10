6 items that act as works of art on your open shelves but are also perfectly practical for daily use
Styling your open shelves won’t be an issue any longer with these arty items that are also made for everyday use
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Styling open shelving can be a bit tricky. You probably face the dilemma of whether to display items that are pretty but aren't used much, or those that you use day-to-day but might not be as display-worthy. The thing is, as a matter of priority, whatever you go for should look good, otherwise, it defeats the purpose of an open shelf altogether.
Designers have a sense of this situation and are on a mission to solve it by creating pretty objects that you simply won’t want to keep hidden behind cupboard doors. Some artists and artisans have themselves turned their hand to creating items that aren't just for art’s sake, but also for practical use. I’m noticing more and more out there: perfectly functional objects like vases, plates, and even your run-of-the-mill pepper grinder, all looking so beautiful they're like actual pieces of art that you'll want to showcase proudly.
Some are an investment, some are more accessible - no matter your budget, you'll find an option available. Here are some of the best objects out there that are perfectly suited for use, and for styling your open shelving.
Price: $670
This beautiful sculpture by artist and interior designer from Colombia, Marcela Cure, doubles as a candle. The object sculpted in clay is inspired by calming, meditative poses, perfect for mastering a minimalist open shelving trend.
Price: $95
If this is not a perfect example of an "ordinary" object that can double as artwork I don't know what is. Anissa Kermiche made the old salt and pepper shaker look display-worthy for those open kitchen shelving.
Price: $165
This oh-so-pretty vase looks so delicate with the string of pearls around its body. The shape plays with the perception of ceramic as a solid material which here appears malleable and soft. What a special item to display your flowers in.
Price: $525
This high bowl from world-renowned designer Kelly Wearstler is inspired by forms found in classical pottery. It's made of marble stone, a material that adds texture and interest to an open shelf. It's guaranteed to impress on your dining table.
Price: $247
This unique-looking oil burner was created in collaboration with artist Joel Adler from recycled brass alloy. The texture makes it even more interesting, and you can use it with the scented oils the brand (brainchild of musician Troy Sivan) makes.
Price: $65
This candle snuffer features a unique pattern created by color shading, from blue-gray to deep black and is hand-crafted by master porcelain makers in Portugal. Pair with your best candles for a luxury experience.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
-
-
5 simple ways to increase your curb appeal this fall – with no gardening experience necessary
Experts reveal the small things that make a big difference to your street-facing spaces
By Amy McArdle Published
-
The 12 best dinnerware sets with pasta bowls - style you can use all the time
The 12 best dinnerware sets with pasta bowls are perfect for modern life, meaning you've got the ideal vessel for whatever you're about to eat
By Jacky Parker Published