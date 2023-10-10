6 items that act as works of art on your open shelves but are also perfectly practical for daily use

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Styling open shelving can be a bit tricky. You probably face the dilemma of whether to display items that are pretty but aren't used much, or those that you use day-to-day but might not be as display-worthy. The thing is, as a matter of priority, whatever you go for should look good, otherwise, it defeats the purpose of an open shelf altogether.

Designers have a sense of this situation and are on a mission to solve it by creating pretty objects that you simply won’t want to keep hidden behind cupboard doors. Some artists and artisans have themselves turned their hand to creating items that aren't just for art’s sake, but also for practical use. I’m noticing more and more out there: perfectly functional objects like vases, plates, and even your run-of-the-mill pepper grinder, all looking so beautiful they're like actual pieces of art that you'll want to showcase proudly.

Some are an investment, some are more accessible - no matter your budget, you'll find an option available. Here are some of the best objects out there that are perfectly suited for use, and for styling your open shelving.