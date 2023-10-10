6 items that act as works of art on your open shelves but are also perfectly practical for daily use

home office with blue open shelves styled with various items
(Image credit: Manolo Langis. Design: Brandon Architects and Brooke Wagner Design)
Styling open shelving can be a bit tricky. You probably face the dilemma of whether to display items that are pretty but aren't used much, or those that you use day-to-day but might not be as display-worthy. The thing is, as a matter of priority, whatever you go for should look good, otherwise, it defeats the purpose of an open shelf altogether. 

Designers have a sense of this situation and are on a mission to solve it by creating pretty objects that you simply won’t want to keep hidden behind cupboard doors. Some artists and artisans have themselves turned their hand to creating items that aren't just for art’s sake, but also for practical use. I’m noticing more and more out there: perfectly functional objects like vases, plates, and even your run-of-the-mill pepper grinder, all looking so beautiful they're like actual pieces of art that you'll want to showcase proudly. 

Some are an investment, some are more accessible - no matter your budget, you'll find an option available. Here are some of the best objects out there that are perfectly suited for use, and for styling your open shelving.

candle in the shape of folded legs
Biblichor sculpture with candle

Price: $670

This beautiful sculpture by artist and interior designer from Colombia, Marcela Cure, doubles as a candle. The object sculpted in clay is inspired by calming, meditative poses, perfect for mastering a minimalist open shelving trend

sculpture like black and white salt and pepper shakers
Ceramic salt and pepper shakers

Price: $95

If this is not a perfect example of an "ordinary" object that can double as artwork I don't know what is. Anissa Kermiche made the old salt and pepper shaker look display-worthy for those open kitchen shelving

white ceramic vase with pearls around middle
Squeezed ceramic vase

Price: $165

This oh-so-pretty vase looks so delicate with the string of pearls around its body. The shape plays with the perception of ceramic as a solid material which here appears malleable and soft. What a special item to display your flowers in. 

bowl in brown stone with high leg
Dune high bowl

Price: $525

This high bowl from world-renowned designer Kelly Wearstler is inspired by forms found in classical pottery. It's made of marble stone, a material that adds texture and interest to an open shelf. It's guaranteed to impress on your dining table

oil burner in the shape of brass tooth
Brass oil burner

Price: $247

This unique-looking oil burner was created in collaboration with artist Joel Adler from recycled brass alloy. The texture makes it even more interesting, and you can use it with the scented oils the brand (brainchild of musician Troy Sivan) makes. 

blue marble candle snuffer
Landscape candle snuffer

Price: $65

This candle snuffer features a unique pattern created by color shading, from blue-gray to deep black and is hand-crafted by master porcelain makers in Portugal. Pair with your best candles for a luxury experience.

