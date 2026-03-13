A Six Senses Hotel Just Opened in London, and the Interior Design of Its 'Alchemy Bar' Alone Is Worth Stopping by, Even Just for a Cocktail

After months of teasers and trepidation, Six Senses, the world-renowned urban wellness hotel concept, has finally landed in London, with interiors co-authored by award-winning studio AvroKO and EPR Architects. Housed within the masterfully restored, 56,700-square-meter former Whiteley's emporium on Bayswater's Queensway, now simply The Whiteley, Six Senses London brings its reinvigorating vision of leisure to the capital by combining its pillars of emotional hospitality, wellness, and sustainability with the organic, beautifully tactile nature of British craftsmanship. A perfect match for those looking for the best London hotels to recharge in style.

Steps away from lush Hyde Park, Six Senses London has 109 rooms and suites and 14 bespoke residences, an integrated wellness center distilling one-to-one advice on sleep, metabolism, and stress, and a longevity clinic offering advanced blood diagnostics, IV nutrient therapy, and hormone optimisation, among others. The 2,300-square-meter spa, inspired by the dynamism of London's underground, features a nervous system-aiding magnesium pool, treatment rooms offering services like cryotherapy, and a full-reset Biohack Recovery Lounge that's sure to put you back on track.

So how come that instead of being enticed by Six Senses London's futuristic sleep tourism amenities, I am far more intrigued by its Alchemy Bar, modeled after an Art Deco apothecary?

A Closer Look at Six Senses London's Alchemy Bar — Where Peace Is Crafted Through Touch

Tucked in the wellness and spa wing of Six Senses London, the Alchemy Bar, led by head alchemist Charlotte Pulver, allows guests to turn "locally foraged herbs into tinctures and tonics used across treatments, restaurants and bars, and steam and hammam rituals". (Image credit: Six Senses London. Interior Design: AvroKO and EPR Architects. Exterior: Foster + Partners and EPR Architects)

That the spa at Six Senses London is unlike any other spa in the UK was clear enough in its vaguely retro-inspired and yet boldly sophisticated layout. Here, a checkered pool bed echoes the patterned upholstered seats of London's iconic Tube trains, while sinuous, alcove-style booths recall the underground's arched tunnels and platform entrances.

But the real cherry on top of this brand new hotel lies, in my opinion, in the adjacent Alchemy Bar, where modern rustic decor and heritage maximalism go slightly witchy, magical.

Both its look and its name may have you mistake Six Senses London's Alchemy Bar for another one of its food and beverage destinations, which include Whiteley's Cafe, Whiteley's Bar, and Whiteley's Kitchen. But while somehow related to the restaurant side of things, this space of the hotel carries a different kind of charm.

A Workshop of Botanical Craft With a Modern Rustic Heart

Simultaneously evoking the look of an old-world apothecary and the warming feeling of a Mediterranean farmhouse dining room, Six Senses London's Alchemy Bar shows how much manual craft and tactile design can do for us, our mental wellbeing, and health. (Image credit: Six Senses London. Design: AvroKO and EPR Architects)

A hands-on workshop helmed by head alchemist Charlotte Pulver, Alchemy Bar at Six Senses London is where calming rituals are created by hand. Guests staying at the hotel will get to prepare restoring remedies and tonics by helping themselves to the locally foraged herbs available on site. Think anything from scented tinctures for use in your favorite hammam and massage sessions to bespoke liqueurs employed in gastronomic and cocktail preparations.

Resembling an old-world apothecary for medicines, bathing oils, and home fragrance, this tranquil salon is furnished with towering vintage cabinets stacked with dried herbs, spices, and ointments rigorously presented in glass jars, à la Officine Universelle Buly.

Bunches of everlasting flowers, greenery, and plant cuts hang from the tall ceiling, tracing the full length of the smooth, central mid-century wooden table that, styled with matching stools in the room, sits underneath them. Herringbone terracotta tiles give the environment the look of a Spanish farmhouse dining room that's generously loved and lived by everyone: family, friends, occasional guests.

While the cream rope lantern pendants that dot the ambiance, along with wicker baskets and other texture-rich accents — from the marble sink basins framing the central mirrored wall to the stone, copper, wood, and ceramic kitchen essentials turning Alchemy Bar into an operative work station for modern elixirs (granite pestle and mortars — make for an Asian-inspired twist, referencing the Six Senses hotels open in Eastern design metropolises.

Why Alchemy Bar Makes a Convincing Case for a Dining Room That's Inviting, Timeless, and Calm

Six Senses London strikes the balance between technology-powered wellness solutions and offline decompressing through hands-on craft and design. Something that, perhaps, we should all apply to our own life. (Image credit: Six Senses London. Interior Design: AvroKO and EPR Architects. Exterior: Foster + Partners and EPR Architects)

I know what you're thinking: strictly speaking, Six Senses London's Alchemy Bar isn't a dining room. But there's a reason why its woody interiors were the only one to truly catch my eye, despite the generosity of the hotel's architectural plan. In an increasingly online world, where now even our wellbeing depends on ever-regimented check-ups, preventive measures, and, frankly, slightly obsessive procedures facilitated by the latest technological setups, Alchemy Bar grants us, at last, some analog respite.

Drawing from the botanical and foraging knowledge from the past, it creates an atmosphere where things — be it the infinite drawers of the apothecary cabinets or the vessels stored on their shelves, down to the sensory accessories and dinnerware — are not merely styled to be looked at. Instead, they call to be touched, and for you to sit down, feel present, and linger around.

The long, tall central table was positioned here for workshops and other collaborative tasks. But it would look just as spot-on in a loft-style apartment for foodies who are into dinner parties. Because, let's be honest, lavish treatments aside, nothing feels better, more soothing, and energizing than off-screen company who knows how to enjoy a good time.

Book your stay at Six Senses London.