The dining room is where modern farmhouse decor feels most natural. It’s a space designed for gathering, and the style’s emphasis on warmth, ease, and familiarity works especially well here. The newer take on modern farmhouse leans less rustic and more expressive — layered, personal, and full of character.

What I’m seeing now is a shift toward modern farmhouse dining rooms that feel collected rather than coordinated. Natural wood tables are paired with patterned seating, sculptural lighting, and subtle color. There’s an ease to the mix, nothing feels overly formal or precious, which makes the room far more inviting.

As a stylist, I often recommend modern farmhouse for dining rooms because it encourages use. Mismatched chairs, a statement light, or a tabletop that shows a little wear only adds to the appeal. It’s a look that feels lived-in in the best way.

In this collection, you’ll find 24 modern farmhouse dining room pieces chosen to bring warmth, texture, and personality to the table.

Whether you've got a dedicated dining room or you're working on a space within a modern farmhouse kitchen, start with the table — it’s the anchor of the room. Solid wood, generous proportions, and finishes that can handle everyday life work best. From there, layer in character through seating, lighting, and textiles.

Pattern and texture matter just as much as furniture. Upholstered chairs, woven placemats, ceramic tableware, and linen runners soften the space and keep it from feeling too polished. Lighting should add presence and warmth, especially in the evenings.

This collection is designed to help you create a dining room that feels welcoming and lived-in. And if you’re searching for something specific or need help pulling the look together, send your request to Design Lab by Livingetc, and I'll help you find it.