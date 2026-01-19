As we drove up and around the snowy mountains on our approach to Courchevel 1850, flanked on either side by magnificent snow-covered firs, I was entirely taken by the magic of this part of the French Alps. My journey was for the opening weekend of Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850, which launched early last month — an intimate, luxury boutique hotel situated at the heart of Courchevel 1850, one of the most (if not the most) luxurious ski resorts in the French Alps.

Regularly frequented by celebrities and royalty, it's renowned for its Michelin-star dining, designer boutique shops, and, of course, its five-star hotels — and this new hotel will certainly make it onto the list of the best ski resort hotels in Europe. Illustrious location aside, it's the design of the hotel that captures that je ne sais quoi you experience when you enter, eat, and stay at Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850.

Brought to life by interior designer and architect Sylvestre Murigneux, the hotel's vision was inspired by Japanese design and Monegasque influences. "The aesthetic is a classic, chic contemporary design — a perfect blend of 'Monaco Style' and Japanese Zen, rooted in the Maya Collection’s pillars of elegance, comfort, and excellence," says Sylvestre.

The Design

The lobby is one of the bolder areas within the hotel — the custom Lalique crystal chandelier is composed of 60 floating Lalique crystal anemones, which was designed as a "poetic nod to falling snow," and certainly makes an impression upon arrival. (Image credit: Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850)

It's the interplay of the Monegasque spirit with the Japanese 'zen' and minimalist interior design influences that create a design that feels quietly luxurious.

"Conceived as an extension of the MayaBay Restaurants' spirit found in Monaco, and now also in Dubai, Porto Montenegro, and soon West Palm Beach, it serves as a prototype designed not only for mountain settings but for top-tier luxury destinations around the world."

And it was the mountain setting that proved to be one of the more challenging elements of the project. "The primary challenge was introducing something new to mountain architecture while ensuring perfect integration within the site," Sylvestre explains.

And this, Sylvestre and his team definitely achieved — as you approach Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850, the building has a sense of belonging, while also making its presence known. It celebrates its surroundings, feeling at once timeless and contemporary.

"The goal was to make sure that as soon as you see the building, you immediately sense and understand the atmosphere awaiting you inside," says Sylvestre. (Image credit: Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850)

Sylvestre and his team spent three months perfecting the exterior façade — his favorite element to design — and a further year and a half perfecting the interiors, with the project taking a total of two years to complete. It was an "ongoing dialogue" between the owner and the design team, which aimed to refine the owner's vision and bring it to life, Sylvestre tells me.

Every detail was considered, particularly the use of color. "In the common areas, the palette is in keeping with the MayaBay universe: a theatrical red, shades of green, and patinated bronze for the metal elements," explains Sylvestre.

And it's the layered design of the colors, textures, and materials — from natural wood, stone, and metal to embroidered wallpaper — that creates a warm, inviting atmosphere that can be felt the moment you arrive at the reception desk; a cozy hug that you're very grateful for after stepping inside from the cold.

And although I was here for the design — I don't ski — for those who both ski and appreciate the art of craftsmanship, the hotel offers an almost ski-in-ski-out location, with the slope just meters away, which is a major plus for a hotel with such a hideaway feel.

The Stay

"The aim of the room design is individual comfort, tranquillity, and immediate functionality," explains Sylvestre. (Image credit: Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850)

Comprising 14 rooms and suites across five floors — with the option to privatize the property — the hotel is an intimate offering that prioritizes calm, craftsmanship, and refined elegance.

"Two color schemes were designed for the rooms: one in shades of orange and the other in shades of blue-gray; both combined with dark walnut wood on the floors and walls," explains Sylvestre.

My suite was in the blue-gray scheme, which echoed the spectacular views of the mountains outside my window. It was a cocoon of warmth, with thoughtful details throughout.

Having experienced the unfortunate situation of arriving at a destination and your suitcase does not follow suit, the hotel’s amenities and toiletries were under my scrutiny more than ever — and they didn’t disappoint. Even down to lip balm, everything was considered.

Including the dim, under-cabinet lighting on a sensor that softly illuminated the floor beneath the nightstand if your foot stepped off the bed during the night to guide you — a detail which I thought was a particularly clever, thoughtful (and helpful) touch.

The hotel's rooms and suites are where the zen of Japanese minimalism can be felt. (Image credit: Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850)

The towels and dressing gown were, quite honestly, the plushest I have ever felt, and the cloud-like bed and bedding gave me two of the best nights' sleep I've had in a while.

Wellness plays a major role in the design and experience of your stay, and the hotel offers a wellness programme in collaboration with Japanese beauty brand Forrlle'd. Treatments are available in their dedicated wellness area, as well as a private treatment room for guests of the Lalique Suite and Lalique Apartment (not to mention the custom-designed Lalique crystal pieces by Maison Lalique).

The two-person Lalique Suite can be joined to the three-bedroom floor above. (Image credit: Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850)

The Restaurant

The backlit banquette seating and alcove shelf on the back wall and ceiling detail felt like a softer approach to the 'space oddity' restaurant trend (Image credit: Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850)

The hotel's restaurant, MayaBay Courchevel 1850 — the first Alpine location of the MayaBay brand — serves Thai-Japanese fusion cuisine that doesn't disappoint.

Split into two sections and zoned with color and decor, one half is decorated in a sophisticated, soft green color palette, and acts as the main restaurant area. In contrast, the other half is decorated with vibrant red details and opulent chandeliers; a DJ booth adds to the evening vibes, which gives it a distinctly more bar-like feel.

The soft, green palette of the main restaurant is cozy and sophisticated. Image credit: Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850 A taste of the 'theatrical red' of the bar area. Image credit: Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850

The menu offers an extensive selection (one of the largest menus I've seen) of sushi, sashimi, rolls, dumplings, curries, and sharing plates, with signature dishes such as their Caviar Croustillant (a crisp nori-infused wafer topped with avocado purée and Petrossian Ossetra Royal caviar) available.

The Black Cod is also a highlight, inspired by gindara kasuzuke, a traditional Japanese recipe. The spicy Wagyu beef salad was my personal favorite, along with the Wagyu beef and asparagus-stuffed sesame seed tacos — divine. I also could have eaten bowl after bowl of their edamame beans (which you could choose different flavorings for, too). MayaBay London is set to launch in 2027, and I can't wait.

The breakfast served at the restaurant is a different offering (but still delicious) and much more continental, with plenty of croissants, pastries, and cereal, served with coffee and tea.

Sister Hotel (and Neighbor) Refuge de la Traye

The breathtaking mountain views are just some of the delights of Refuge de la Traye. (Image credit: Refuge de la Traye)

When you're not skiing or exploring the designer boutiques of Courchevel 1850, you can take a trip to the hotel's sister resort, Refuge de la Traye, for a luxurious, 'off-the-beaten-track' Alpine hideaway experience.

Located at an altitude of 1,650 meters in a private alcove of the Les Allues valley, it can only be accessed by either the hotel's snowcat or snowshoe hike (I rode the snowcat up to the resort, and snowshoe hiked down — both of which were a new and fun experience!), giving a true taste of the magnificent surroundings.

Crafted from aged larch wood and stone, it blends traditional alpine heritage with a modern rustic aesthetic. Even more intimate than the Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850, Refuge de la Traye comprises six rooms and suites across three charming chalets, while maintaining the same wellness focus.

Enjoy a sauna with framed views of the snow-capped mountains. Image credit: Refuge de la Traye Every space offers a glorious view and celebration of its surroundings. Image credit: Refuge de la Traye

The impressive Spa du Refuge de la Traye has a vast array of treatments on offer to relax and rejuvenate after a day on the slopes — including the Nordic bath, hammam, and personalised skincare experiences.

The spa is available to all, as is the resort's lunch offering, while breakfast and dinner are reserved for guests staying at the resort. The live-in chef offers a delicious array of modern European dishes, including lamb shanks confit with honey and thyme.

I was also completely taken by their cinema room — a truly modern interpretation of Alpine luxury — with deep, bouclé sofas to spread out on, surrounded by a cocooned embrace of stylishly coordinated wood planks and layered lighting.

This media space is coziness at its finest. Image credit: Refuge de la Traye Alpine heritage meets modern refinement in Refuge de la Traye's sleeping spaces. Image credit: Refuge de la Traye

Feeling inspired? Check out our edit of the best ski hotels in the world for more luxurious getaways to satiate your design-forward, snow-filled appetites.

Book your stay at Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850.

Book your stay at Refuge de la Traye.

