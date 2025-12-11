I’m Calling It — A Luggage Rack Is the Most Chic Addition to a Guest Bedroom That'll Make It Feel Like a 5-Star Hotel

If you love hosting during the festive season (or, at least, find yourself tasked with doing so), one way to treat your guests and elevate your spare room is with a stylish luggage rack. This humble piece of furniture isn’t just practical; it’s the kind of subtle hospitality detail you expect from a boutique hotel. And, with a carefully chosen luggage rack, you can transform even a simple spare bedroom into a guest suite that feels curated, thoughtful, and effortlessly luxurious.

For an elevated stay, every detail matters — from plush towels to aesthetic lighting — these things, as well as luggage racks, should all be in your guest bedroom before their arrival. They offer convenience, preserve cleanliness, and signal to your guests that they're welcome, and you care about their stay.

Yet in the home, luggage racks remain surprisingly underused. That’s changing — as more homeowners recognize that elevating a suitcase off the floor instantly uplifts the look and feel of a room (as well as your guests' experience). So, below is a curated edit of six luxurious luggage racks that you should consider before your next guests' check-in.



A luggage rack is the kind of addition that guests notice immediately — not because it shouts for attention, but because it signals that their guest room was created with them in mind.

Are you the guest, rather than the host, this year? Discover our lifestyle editor's trendy luggage edit — to find pieces worthy of sitting atop a stylish rack.