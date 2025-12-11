I’m Calling It — A Luggage Rack Is the Most Chic Addition to a Guest Bedroom That'll Make It Feel Like a 5-Star Hotel
Understandably, you might not have wardrobe space to spare, but a luggage rack ensures your guests aren't living off the floor
If you love hosting during the festive season (or, at least, find yourself tasked with doing so), one way to treat your guests and elevate your spare room is with a stylish luggage rack. This humble piece of furniture isn’t just practical; it’s the kind of subtle hospitality detail you expect from a boutique hotel. And, with a carefully chosen luggage rack, you can transform even a simple spare bedroom into a guest suite that feels curated, thoughtful, and effortlessly luxurious.
For an elevated stay, every detail matters — from plush towels to aesthetic lighting — these things, as well as luggage racks, should all be in your guest bedroom before their arrival. They offer convenience, preserve cleanliness, and signal to your guests that they're welcome, and you care about their stay.
Yet in the home, luggage racks remain surprisingly underused. That’s changing — as more homeowners recognize that elevating a suitcase off the floor instantly uplifts the look and feel of a room (as well as your guests' experience). So, below is a curated edit of six luxurious luggage racks that you should consider before your next guests' check-in.
The foldable construction makes this luggage rack easy to tuck away when not in use, and the simplicity of its design means it slots seamlessly into almost any decor scheme — from relaxed coastal aesthetics to minimalist interior design. It’s lightweight but robust, and the folding mechanism means it’s easy to pull out when visitors arrive and just as easy to stow if you use the room for other purposes the rest of the time. For hosts who offer their spare room only occasionally, or for those with small bedrooms where space is precious, it’s compact and unassuming.
This canvas folding luggage rack is the kind of understated, beautifully made piece that feels right at home in a calm, Scandinavian-designed guest space. It features a beautifully textured canvas slip, finished with leather stitching. Once unfolded, its simple, clean lines and minimal silhouette give your guests a purposeful spot for their luggage, preserving the unspoiled look of your bedding and flooring. It folds flat with ease, making it perfect for spare rooms that double as home offices.
The blend of wood and fine leather on this luggage rack gives it an elevated and considered quality beyond everyday suitcase storage. It folds neatly away when not in use, yet opens to provide a sturdy, hotel-standard platform — ideal for welcoming guests with luggage in tow. In a spare bedroom styled with neutral tones, soft linens, and simple furnishings, this rack becomes an understated design anchor. In a more polished, high-end guest suite, it feels right at home — adding just the right amount of luxe detail and helping the room look complete, as though it were waiting for someone to walk in.
This is the kind of piece that quietly says, 'You are welcome here, and I want you to be comfortable.' Its sleek metal frame and smart fold-away design make it ideal for a guest bedroom that needs to stay uncluttered when not in use. Once you unfold it, the top platform offers a solid, hotel-style base for suitcases, while the two-tier storage below adds clever extra function — guests’ shoes, slippers, towels, or even a small weekender bag can find a tidy home there.
A show-stopping piece that doubles as much more than a suitcase stand, the Francine Antique Gold Coat & Luggage Rack from Graham & Green is an elegant coat and luggage rack that will give your guest room the gravitas of a luxury hotel lobby. It’s a multipurpose piece, a decorative statement that brings height and a sense of grandeur to the room. The upper rack provides a designated spot for luggage — keeping suitcases neatly off the floor, while the integrated rail offers guests a place to hang coats or robes.
The Mrs. Alice Lucca Rattan Luggage Rack feels like the kind of object that instantly softens the mood of the room — it’s a more relaxed luggage storage rack than a formal showpiece — that fits perfectly with rustic bedroom interiors. When the luggage is stowed, the rack remains a quiet, natural accent — perfect if you live somewhere small or want your guest room to always feel guest-ready. In short: it’s subtle, considered, and quietly luxe in the best possible way. And it could easily be restyled as a side table.
A luggage rack is the kind of addition that guests notice immediately — not because it shouts for attention, but because it signals that their guest room was created with them in mind.
Are you the guest, rather than the host, this year? Discover our lifestyle editor's trendy luggage edit — to find pieces worthy of sitting atop a stylish rack.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on design, renovation and organisation. Seraphina is a qualified Interior Designer from KLC School of Design having worked at London-based interior design agencies Anouska Hempel and ND Studios. Seraphina has also completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with previous experience including writing for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Food & Travel and Fabulous Magazine.