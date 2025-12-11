This Might Be the Chicest Thing You Could Put on Your Coffee Table Right Now —This Brand's Essential Oil Burner Looks Like It's Out of a Chemistry Lab

As you may know by now, I keep up with the latest fragrance launches as if it were my job — and, yes, it is, but my passion for home perfuming further fuels this obsession. And one of my favorite recent finds is this ripple+ Scent Burner.

Fitted with a chrome base stand, a glass beaker, and the brand's classic scents, this cool contemporary take on essential oil burners is now a major part of my afternoon scenting rituals. As far as fragrance trends go, this new launch makes me excited for what's to come from the London-based scenting house.

But, for now, let's get back to talking about this fragrancing format and all it has to offer, starting with how it works.

ripple+ Scent Burner Set £90 at therippleco.co.uk Includes: Glass Vessel, Chrome Base, 8 Tealight Candles, 6 Scent Bottles It comes with a couple of components, but the setup is super straightforward, and you can use this to guide your scent burner into action.

When we were first talking about this launch in the office, there were some mixed takes on the aesthetic. And while it might not be the minimalist, lowkey fragrance format many crave, this scenting style is right up my alley.

I like my fragrance formats to step out of the shadows and do the talking while they make my home smell good. However, I was keen to figure out the quality firsthand, and let me tell you, it does not disappoint. Every component is weighted and well-made, so that's a design check.

Next, and equally important, the fragrance. Since the ripple+ incense droplets feature the same scent blends, I knew I'd like the fragrances. But I was curious about the strength of the aromas and was pleasantly surprised to find that the fragrance carries quite well. It's more subtle than the Incense Drops Multipack, but not so light that you can't feel the perfume in the air.

You'll notice the beaker fog as the essential oils dissipate into the air in a soft steam, and soon after, the fragrance will embrace your space. Now, if you're not keen on jumping in the deep end with the entire collection of scent oils, I recommend buying the Scent Burner separately and cherry-picking the fragrances that speak to your vibe.

My personal favorites? The Relax Essential Oil for when you're winding down for sleep. Or, the Dream Essential Oil for those magical slow mornings.

And if you love the idea of making your living room smell nice with an essential oil burner, but you're not quite in your chromatic science era, then here are some alternatives that will scent your space while looking good.

'Tis the season for festive fragrances, so if you're looking for something to make your home smell like Christmas while hosting, then our guide to winter woods home fragrance is where you need to be. Thank me later!