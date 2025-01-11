A Table, Phone Charger, Lamp, and Speaker in One?! This Stylish Smart Side Table is a 'Quiet Tech' Triple Threat (And It's On Sale)

Clumps of tangle cords and chargers — be gone!

Sage green and white checkerboard background with a white product box in the center. In the product box is a cylinder-shaped wooden smart side table with a speaker built into the bottom
(Image credit: Wayfair)
Jump to category:
Olivia Wolfe
By
published
in Features

When it comes to tech, my fatal flaw is my inability to keep tabs on my chargers. Perhaps it has something to do with my pet peeve for clumps of cords piling up behind nightstands and side tables, but whenever I need one, it always seems to have been 'put away' or left in another room. Until I discovered this smart side table from Wayfair — which cleverly conceals a 'triple threat' under its sleek and stylish silhouette.

Yes, I think this may just be the best side table money can buy. With a rich walnut wood finish, tiered open shelf, and deep drawer, it is optimized for storage, while the modern mix of chrome and wood means it's also super stylish. But what's the black bit at the bottom, you ask? A speaker, of course. And that's not all. This side table completely removes any need for cords and chargers, with wireless charging integrated into the tabletop, and a warm LED light glowing underneath. See what I mean about triple threat?

When you're entertaining, you can get mood lighting, music, and somewhere to charge phones, all in one place. And it looks good while doing it — it truly is the embodiment of chic and quiet tech, a big interior design trend for 2025.

Brayden Studio® Dannalee Halo, Side Table W/ Built-In Speaker System, Lighted Storage Drawer & Wireless Charging (wood Look) & Reviews | Wayfair
Brayden Studio® Dannalee Halo Side Table

Price: $159.99, Was: $229.99 (30% off)

You can charge multiple devices at the same time, sync the speaker to your phone via Bluetooth, and even pair two side tables together for a surround-sound experience. It's got a rating of 4.9/5 after 10 reviews, with multiple customers commenting on how clever and convenient the light inside the drawer is. Another genius move by Brayden Studio®.

For some, introducing more tech into our lives seems scary, but when it's slipped in so seamlessly through clever design, how could you not? And it turns out this isn't the only nightstand on the market that does it.

So, no more searching the in the dark through a tangle of cords — I have searched the internet for all the chicest smart side tables out there, to save you the trouble. Below are six of my favorite designs, that will keep your phone charged and your space stylish.

Gray living room with a light gray sofa, a white area rug, and a wooden coffee table. There is a smart side table on the left side of the sofa

(Image credit: Brayden Studio via Wayfair)

Shop More Smart Side Tables

Brayden Studio® Humply Modern Leather Smart Nightstand With Wireless Charger Drawers Bedside Table | Wayfair19% Off
Brayden Studio® Humply Modern Leather Smart Nightstand

Price: $429.99, Was: $529.99

One of the major factors that turns people off making the switch to a smart side table is the belief that you'd have to compromise on style, but this Brayden Studio model quickly puts that assumption to bed. This chic faux-leather design comes with built-in wireless charging, alongside two additional charging ports. Plus, the curved drawers offer a playful, soft look that you wouldn't expect from a tech-forward design.

Brayden Studio® Eco Smart Side Table 17% Off
Brayden Studio® Eco Smart Side Table

Price: $599.99, Was: $719.99

Petite and sleek, this modern design is the perfect addition if you're tight on space. A bedside table, charger, and floor lamp in one, the Eco Smart Side Table packs an impressive punch. The LED lamp comes with three dimmable settings, so you can effortlessly switch up the mood with a click of a button, and the wireless charging means you can say goodbye to any stray cables hanging by your bed.

Nightstand With Wireless Charging Station 7% Off
Nightstand With Wireless Charging Station

Price: $269.99/set of 2, Was: $289.99

Fans of contemporary, modern designs will love the Frenel Nightstand. The walnut finish elevates the look, while the LED lighting beneath the countertop creates the illusion of a floating surface. Proving it's more than just a chic design, this table is fitted with wireless charging, USB and Type C ports, 2AC outlets, and plenty of storage space to boot.

Introducing a touch of tech into your home doesn't have to be complicated and frighteningly futuristic, especially when it's a beautiful smart home device like these side tables. The key is to start small and you'll soon notice how much it can increase the practicality of your daily life.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸