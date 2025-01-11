A Table, Phone Charger, Lamp, and Speaker in One?! This Stylish Smart Side Table is a 'Quiet Tech' Triple Threat (And It's On Sale)

When it comes to tech, my fatal flaw is my inability to keep tabs on my chargers. Perhaps it has something to do with my pet peeve for clumps of cords piling up behind nightstands and side tables, but whenever I need one, it always seems to have been 'put away' or left in another room. Until I discovered this smart side table from Wayfair — which cleverly conceals a 'triple threat' under its sleek and stylish silhouette.

Yes, I think this may just be the best side table money can buy. With a rich walnut wood finish, tiered open shelf, and deep drawer, it is optimized for storage, while the modern mix of chrome and wood means it's also super stylish. But what's the black bit at the bottom, you ask? A speaker, of course. And that's not all. This side table completely removes any need for cords and chargers, with wireless charging integrated into the tabletop, and a warm LED light glowing underneath. See what I mean about triple threat?

When you're entertaining, you can get mood lighting, music, and somewhere to charge phones, all in one place. And it looks good while doing it — it truly is the embodiment of chic and quiet tech, a big interior design trend for 2025.

Brayden Studio® Dannalee Halo Side Table View at Wayfair Price: $159.99, Was: $229.99 (30% off) You can charge multiple devices at the same time, sync the speaker to your phone via Bluetooth, and even pair two side tables together for a surround-sound experience. It's got a rating of 4.9/5 after 10 reviews, with multiple customers commenting on how clever and convenient the light inside the drawer is. Another genius move by Brayden Studio®.

For some, introducing more tech into our lives seems scary, but when it's slipped in so seamlessly through clever design, how could you not? And it turns out this isn't the only nightstand on the market that does it.

So, no more searching the in the dark through a tangle of cords — I have searched the internet for all the chicest smart side tables out there, to save you the trouble. Below are six of my favorite designs, that will keep your phone charged and your space stylish.

(Image credit: Brayden Studio via Wayfair)

Shop More Smart Side Tables

19% Off Brayden Studio® Humply Modern Leather Smart Nightstand View at Wayfair Price: $429.99, Was: $529.99 One of the major factors that turns people off making the switch to a smart side table is the belief that you'd have to compromise on style, but this Brayden Studio model quickly puts that assumption to bed. This chic faux-leather design comes with built-in wireless charging, alongside two additional charging ports. Plus, the curved drawers offer a playful, soft look that you wouldn't expect from a tech-forward design. 17% Off Brayden Studio® Eco Smart Side Table View at Wayfair Price: $599.99, Was: $719.99 Petite and sleek, this modern design is the perfect addition if you're tight on space. A bedside table, charger, and floor lamp in one, the Eco Smart Side Table packs an impressive punch. The LED lamp comes with three dimmable settings, so you can effortlessly switch up the mood with a click of a button, and the wireless charging means you can say goodbye to any stray cables hanging by your bed. 7% Off Nightstand With Wireless Charging Station View at Wayfair Price: $269.99/set of 2, Was: $289.99 Fans of contemporary, modern designs will love the Frenel Nightstand. The walnut finish elevates the look, while the LED lighting beneath the countertop creates the illusion of a floating surface. Proving it's more than just a chic design, this table is fitted with wireless charging, USB and Type C ports, 2AC outlets, and plenty of storage space to boot.

Introducing a touch of tech into your home doesn't have to be complicated and frighteningly futuristic, especially when it's a beautiful smart home device like these side tables. The key is to start small and you'll soon notice how much it can increase the practicality of your daily life.