6 Undeniably Cool Fold-Out Desks for Kids That You May Even Want to Use as a Grown-Up

It's official — we're nearing the latter part of summer, signaling that the back-to-school rush is nearly upon us. If you're a parent, you won't need any reminding of the never-ending start-of-term to-do list and the stress involved with finding room to fit it all. Insert a space-saving, compact, and undeniably cool solution: a fold-out desk.

Fold-out desks, also known as Murphy desks, are a wonderful solution for compact kids' rooms. "It gives children a clear surface for homework or art projects, but once it is tucked away, it hides the clutter and the room stops feeling like a classroom and goes back to being theirs," explains interior designer Lauren Saab.

That said, it's not just back-to-school kids' room buys where fold-out desks come into their own. If you work from home, a fold-out desk can also be a smart, space-saving solution for when you don't want your workstation permanently on show. Below, find the most stylish fold-out desks to shop, proving this functional furniture doesn't always need to be boring.

While shopping for a fold-out desk — whether for your kids or your own home office ideas — is, of course, about choosing stylish designs, don't forget to consider the technical aspects to ensure one that withstands daily use. "The key is sturdiness and proportion when it comes to fold-out desks," Lauren Saab of Saab Studios explains.

"Hinges and wall mounts need to feel solid so the desk can handle daily use, and the surface should be deep enough for a laptop and books, but still compact enough to fold neatly," she adds. "Built-in shelving or slim compartments within the desk unit make it even more practical without adding bulk to the room."

Lauren Saab Social Links Navigation Interior Designer and Founder of Saab Studios Lauren Saab is the founder of Saab Studios, a Dallas design studio operating at the intersection of architecture and atmosphere. With dual degrees in interior design and architecture, her career spans from large-scale projects for Fortune 500 companies and global brands to private sanctuaries for homeowners. Equally fluent in structure and storytelling, she specializes in interiors that are technically precise, emotionally resonant, and visually refined.

FAQs

Why Are Folding Desks a Good Idea?

Whether as kids' bedroom furniture or for elsewhere in the home, folding desks are a great way to save on space without compromising a comfortable workspace. "A folding desk is one of the easiest ways to add flexibility to a home," explains Lauren. "It works as a proper workstation when you need it, then folds away so the room feels open again. They shine in smaller rooms where space is at a premium."

And so, while freestanding desks can offer a better solution for larger, dedicated rooms, folding desks are a good option for small home office ideas or tricky corners of the home that need flexible solutions.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors



From a simple wall-mounted Murphy desk to those that conceal the workspace within cabinets, these stylish yet practical fold-out desks will have your home ready for the start of term in no time. But if space isn't so limited, take a look at our favorite desk ideas for home offices that add plenty of design flair.