6 Undeniably Cool Fold-Out Desks for Kids That You May Even Want to Use as a Grown-Up
Looking to save on space while creating a functional workstation? Look no further than these stylish fold-out desks
It's official — we're nearing the latter part of summer, signaling that the back-to-school rush is nearly upon us. If you're a parent, you won't need any reminding of the never-ending start-of-term to-do list and the stress involved with finding room to fit it all. Insert a space-saving, compact, and undeniably cool solution: a fold-out desk.
Fold-out desks, also known as Murphy desks, are a wonderful solution for compact kids' rooms. "It gives children a clear surface for homework or art projects, but once it is tucked away, it hides the clutter and the room stops feeling like a classroom and goes back to being theirs," explains interior designer Lauren Saab.
That said, it's not just back-to-school kids' room buys where fold-out desks come into their own. If you work from home, a fold-out desk can also be a smart, space-saving solution for when you don't want your workstation permanently on show. Below, find the most stylish fold-out desks to shop, proving this functional furniture doesn't always need to be boring.
Simple but effective, this fold-out wall desk with cane fronts creates a stylish yet functional workspace. Measuring just 20cm in depth when it's not in use, this is perfectly suited to compact kids' rooms, and it also includes an extra cabinet to conceal clutter, along with open shelf space, perfect for displaying decor.
If storage in your kids' room is a priority, this white fold-out desk ticks plenty of boxes. With space beneath, above, and behind the collapsible desk to store items, it allows for a clean and tidy workspace, while the white finish adds a modern touch that goes with pretty much every color scheme.
Not only is this wall desk chic, but it's the perfect solution for the smallest of spaces, measuring only 8.6cm in depth when closed. The rattan door fronts and brass-finished handles add plenty of design flair, making it a wonderful option for areas that you don't want to look like an obvious workstation, while still offering a functional setup.
Go for something more playful with this circular terracotta-colored wall desk that feels perfectly fitting for kids' rooms or perhaps a secondary workspace that doesn't require overly bulky items. It's also complete with lower storage space for items such as books and a magnetic upper section for a productive setup.
Utilizing vertical space is one of the most important tricks when designing a space with limited square footage, so when it comes to fold-out desks, why not choose one that makes the most of the available height? This cabinet desk feels stylish with the rattan doors and makes the desk more of a feature with plenty of storage space above.
While integrated storage space can be a useful feature of a fold-out desk, it's not always needed. If you're looking for something fuss-free and understated, look no further than this drop-leaf desk from IKEA. In kids' rooms, it can virtually blend into the walls when not in use, while providing a functional workspace with a generous depth of 60cm.
While shopping for a fold-out desk — whether for your kids or your own home office ideas — is, of course, about choosing stylish designs, don't forget to consider the technical aspects to ensure one that withstands daily use. "The key is sturdiness and proportion when it comes to fold-out desks," Lauren Saab of Saab Studios explains.
"Hinges and wall mounts need to feel solid so the desk can handle daily use, and the surface should be deep enough for a laptop and books, but still compact enough to fold neatly," she adds. "Built-in shelving or slim compartments within the desk unit make it even more practical without adding bulk to the room."
FAQs
Why Are Folding Desks a Good Idea?
Whether as kids' bedroom furniture or for elsewhere in the home, folding desks are a great way to save on space without compromising a comfortable workspace. "A folding desk is one of the easiest ways to add flexibility to a home," explains Lauren. "It works as a proper workstation when you need it, then folds away so the room feels open again. They shine in smaller rooms where space is at a premium."
And so, while freestanding desks can offer a better solution for larger, dedicated rooms, folding desks are a good option for small home office ideas or tricky corners of the home that need flexible solutions.
From a simple wall-mounted Murphy desk to those that conceal the workspace within cabinets, these stylish yet practical fold-out desks will have your home ready for the start of term in no time. But if space isn't so limited, take a look at our favorite desk ideas for home offices that add plenty of design flair.
