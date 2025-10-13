In a Sea of Eyesores, I've Found 6 Sleek Recliner Alternatives That Let You Sit All the Way Back in Style — Here's Where to Shop

Sofas in 2025 are minimalist, low-lying, conversation-enabling, and tactile, perhaps upholstered with a statement color or our ever-favoured bouclé. Meanwhile, it's accent chairs that steal the spotlight, becoming the statement scene-stealers in our living rooms. But with this move towards a tech-free, mid-century aesthetic, we’ve lost something valuable, too: the supreme comfort (and back support) of recliner chairs.

I remember hopping aboard our mismatching black leather living room recliner as a child, minuscule in the middle of its spongy depths, thrilled I could modify its shape and angle with the push of a button. Today, anyone who knows anything about interior design would likely loathe the idea of introducing the archaic eyesore into a living room — but you'd be hard-pressed to deny its comfort.

Well, compromise no more: amongst a sea of the best sofas offering the utmost in style, I've found six recliner alternatives worth calling out for comfort, too.

King Living Fleur 2 Seater Sofa £2,290 at kingliving.co.uk This pillowy lowline sofa is both inviting and on-trend — and you wouldn’t know at first glance that the backrest can also be flipped up for added comfort. Set atop bronze powder-coated steel legs and upholstered in either fabric or leather across a kaleidoscope of colors, if you are looking for a recliner alternative with seamless back support, look no further. Danetti Colton Left Hand Corner Chaise Ivory Woven Chenille £2,549 at danetti.com If you’re searching for recliner alternatives because you need the extra head support but don't want to look like you need extra head support, consider Danetti's Colton sofa. Available in three leather tones or soft ivory chenille (shown above), it conceals adjustable headrests that slide up and down for perfectly personalized comfort. John Lewis Slider Small 2 Seater Sofa £1,599 at John Lewis Rather than the kick-out function we’ve become accustomed to with traditional recliners, this plump two-seat sofa hides a sliding function that lengthens the couch seat with the push of a button, so you can kick your legs up and settle in. Just grab a blanket, and your movie marathon location is sorted. And, for larger homes, there's also a three-seat version. Furniture Village Timber Navy Blue Velvet Sofa, Large 3-Seater Chaise Sofa £799.99 at furniturevillageuk.co.uk Taking the chaise sofa one step further, this three-seat piece from Furniture Village also has a movable headrest that can be swapped between the seats. Upholstered in a rich blue velvet, it aptly combines luxe Art Deco sensibilities with indulgent comfort. Support, meet style. Love Your Home Hector Sofa £2,380 at love-your-home.co.uk Similarly, Love Your Home's Hector sofa has ingenious bolster cushions that run along the back of the sofa (you can just see them in the image above), but when extra neck support is required, they can be flipped forward. And if this sofa style isn't quite to your taste, the brand's Jake sofa has the same clever feature. West Elm Spencer Wood-Framed Leather Recliner £1,479.20 at westelm.co.uk Before you say it, yes — this is closer to an actual recliner than an alternative (it's in the name after all), but I think it still deserves a spot in this edit purely because it simply doesn't look anything like what you'd expect when you hear that word. Made with top-grain leather that will soften over time, it's the sort of seat you can really snuggle into. Pottery Barn Wells Tufted Leather Swivel Recliner £2,299 at Pottery Barn UK This handsome leather wingback armchair with deep tufting channels all the characteristics of iconic designs, but it also happens to be hiding a secret: it reclines. Yes, forget what you think you know about bulky recliners. This alternative is sleek, it swivels, and is made with 'no-sag steel sinuous springs' that mean serious comfort. John Lewis Anyday Nod Chair Bed in Navy Cord £179 at John Lewis Albeit much closer to the ground than your average seat, this fold-out armchair offers a different take on a recliner alternative. The structured design can go from seat, to recliner, to bed all in a few seconds. The website notes that it has a 'medium' comfort rating — a sacrifice worth making for something this multi-functional, if you ask me. Cozmo Cozy 1.5 Seater Chaise Sofa £1,440 at mycozmo.com Why not skip an armchair or sofa altogether and opt for a chaise instead? Packed with memory foam and feathers for the comfiest low-level lounging, Cozmo’s 1.5-seat chaise sofa is a nice twist on the solo recliner. I love the tactile fleece upholstery, but the cushion jackets can also be unzipped and swapped for an easy refresh.

Especially if you enjoy lazing on the sofa for long periods (no judgment here), these plush recliner alternatives prove you don’t have to compromise on style to be comfortable. But if you’re keen to go all in and invest in the original, there are plenty of stylish reclining sofas that look just as good as they feel, too.