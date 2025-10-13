In a Sea of Eyesores, I've Found 6 Sleek Recliner Alternatives That Let You Sit All the Way Back in Style — Here's Where to Shop

From couches with secret adjustments to spacious chaise-sofas, these recliner alternatives combine style with ultimate comfort

open plan living room with sandstone walls, light shining in, sheer curtains, a light pink sofa from King Living with the backrest flipped up, two black coffee tables, another pink sofa, an orange armchair and ottoman and a gray rug on the floor
(Image credit: King Living)
Sofas in 2025 are minimalist, low-lying, conversation-enabling, and tactile, perhaps upholstered with a statement color or our ever-favoured bouclé. Meanwhile, it's accent chairs that steal the spotlight, becoming the statement scene-stealers in our living rooms. But with this move towards a tech-free, mid-century aesthetic, we’ve lost something valuable, too: the supreme comfort (and back support) of recliner chairs.

I remember hopping aboard our mismatching black leather living room recliner as a child, minuscule in the middle of its spongy depths, thrilled I could modify its shape and angle with the push of a button. Today, anyone who knows anything about interior design would likely loathe the idea of introducing the archaic eyesore into a living room — but you'd be hard-pressed to deny its comfort.

Well, compromise no more: amongst a sea of the best sofas offering the utmost in style, I've found six recliner alternatives worth calling out for comfort, too.

Especially if you enjoy lazing on the sofa for long periods (no judgment here), these plush recliner alternatives prove you don’t have to compromise on style to be comfortable. But if you’re keen to go all in and invest in the original, there are plenty of stylish reclining sofas that look just as good as they feel, too.

