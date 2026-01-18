The Scandinavians are a pretty hardy bunch. You may have heard tales about how they leave napping infants outdoors in winter to boost immunity, or perhaps you've experienced a Nordic ice bath during a vacation to improve circulation. What you probably didn't know, however, is that the Scandinavians also have a few unconventional cleaning methods that harness the benefits of cold weather, too.

Before I divulge, when was the last time you cleaned your rug, duvet, or pillow? The answer probably isn't recently enough. These bulky items are a pain to deep clean, and yet, they're used every single day. You might think that winter, with its short,m dark days and cold weather, would be the worst time to commit to a proper clean. Better, surely, to wait until summer when you can give them a soak and allow them to dry? Well, not according to Scandinavian tradition, and it's a trick we can all adopt.

If you're wondering how to clean a rug or give your duvet a proper refresh during this big freeze, then this traditional Scandi trick is the answer. It might sound a bit crazy, but it's seriously underrated, and even the very best textile experts agree. Here's what you need to know.

The benefits of fresh air are so underrated (Image credit: Ema Peter. Design: Kelly Keay/Gateway Architecture)

For most of us, a cold spell is the perfect excuse to hunker down inside, preferably under a warm and cozy duvet. Well, in the case of the Scandinavians, you're more likely to find the duvet airing outside instead. These Nordic countries see the cold as a great opportunity to beat the likes of rugs, duvets, and pillows outside — and trust me, there's method to the madness.

If you thought sub-zero temperatures weren't great conditions for cleaning, think again. Hanging soft textiles outside in fresh cold air can actually help refresh rugs and bedding by naturally sanitizing with sunlight, eliminating moisture, fluffing up fibers, and preventing the buildup of dust without the need for washing. It's also a great way to kill dust mites, which typically live in warmer, more humid environments (like inside your home).

The basis of the concept is the same reason why Scandinavians clean vintage rugs in the snow. Cold air freshens the fibers and removes dirt, which is aided by beating with a traditional broom like this one, from Amazon. It might seem like a rudimentary way to clean your rug or bedding, but it's far quicker and more convenient than soaking the fibers and waiting for them to dry on a hot day.

Now I know what you're thinking — this all sounds great in theory, but how is it done in practice? According to Barbara Stern, textile and bedding expert at Ottoman Textiles, it's actually the easiest method for cleaning rugs or washing bed linen.

Start by simply hanging your rug or bedding on the washing line. "It can then be beaten with a strong rug beater or even a broom to loosen up the trapped dust, dead skin, and other allergens which vacuuming alone cannot remove," says Barbara. "The dry and crisp winter air will help to completely evaporate the moisture left in the fibers, which in turn prevents mildew or odors from developing and makes the textiles feel light and fluffy like before."

The benefits don't end there, either. Barbara explains that the cold and fresh air can actually help to tighten and refresh fibers (unlike hot air, which can damage them). "This gives rugs more strength and duvets and pillows more bulk," she says.

Though their traditions may seem a little unconventional to the rest of us, there's always something to be learned from the Scandinavians (after all, there's a reason they're statistically the happiest people in the world).

If you want to avoid ruining your favorite down duvet or you want to steer clear of common rug cleaning mistakes, follow the Scandi's lead and beat your soft textiles outside this winter. It's an easy yet underrated trick to refresh the most well-worn parts of your home in just a matter of minutes.