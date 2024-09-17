Drawers vs Cabinets — Which Should You Prioritize in Your Kitchen Remodel?

When deciding between drawers and cabinets for your kitchen, it really depends on your needs and preferences.

Drawers have become increasingly popular because they offer easier access as you can pull them all the way out. On the other hand, kitchen cabinets are better for storing larger, taller items like stand mixers or tall food containers.

If you ask many modern kitchen designers, they'll tell you they prefer drawers on the whole, but drawers and cabinets both have a proper place out of all kinds of storage options in the kitchen but the best of it is dependent on the need and space. In most cases the answer depends on several factors and it's important to assess them all before making any final decisions.

Do drawers or cabinets offer better kitchen storage?

(Image credit: Kirstin Karch. Design: The Misfit House)

The designs of today offer customization for all types of kitchen storage needs, whether it’s plates, pots, pans, or even heavy cast iron cookware. The major advantage of drawers is that their contents come to you with a simple pull or push (if equipped with a push-to-open mechanism), making them extremely user-friendly.

Cabinets on the other hand, being an enclosed unit, are ideal for storing bulkier items. Cabinets possess more standing height which is perfect for items with height and also for stacking. Whats more, is that they can also have pull-out facilities which combines the functionality of both the cabinet and the drawer for better accessibility and organization.

Base cabinets (cabinets fitted to the floor) with drawers often provide better storage, especially for large or heavy kitchen items. Modern kitchen drawers allow for heavier objects and they also operate smoothly, which makes them significantly better from what they were a decade ago.

What are the pros and cons of cabinets?

(Image credit: Nate Sheets. Design: Kobel + Co Interiors)

“Cabinets have their pros and cons and that is why they play a significant role in home design,” says Antonia Winkler Von Stiernhielm from Studio Anton. “The advantages include storage as it ensures that kitchens, bathrooms, and every other place in the house are decluttered with the help of cabinets.”

With cabinets being available in different designs and sizes, it makes it possible for homeowners to get them in different material types or kitchen cabinet colors that they desire.

Cabinets that are well-made always help improve the look and value of the house. Also, the furniture will enhance the aesthetics of an area thereby making it possible to organize items in a way that they are easily visible but not necessarily seen hence useful in small spaces.

Pros:

- Clean, minimalist appearance with larger continuous surfaces.

- A single door can provide access to the entire contents of a cabinet, making it easier to find rarely used items.

- Easier to adjust, repair, and maintain compared to drawer systems.

- The best solution for corner cabinets where drawers aren’t practical.

Cons:

- More prone to misalignment and breakage compared to drawers.

- Taller doors can warp over time.

- Base cabinets with doors can be inefficient in terms of space utilization.

- Fewer accessory options to enhance functionality.

What are the pros and cons of drawers?

(Image credit: Design: Walter Studio)

“Drawers bring a high level of accessibility and organization to the kitchen,” says Jennifer Rogers, a kitchen and bath designer at BKC Kitchen and Bath. “They are perfect for storing frequently used items like utensils, spices, or even food storage containers in an organized manner, and they reduce the clutter often associated with upper cabinets. Their full extension capability and customizable dividers make it easy to find exactly what you need at a glance.”

However, drawers can tend to be more expensive, especially if they’re soft-close or custom-fitted with high-quality materials. They also might not be the best solution for very large, heavy items unless reinforced for that purpose.

Pros:

- Excellent storage utilization with smooth, reliable operation even under heavy loads.

- Less prone to alignment issues; drawer slides generally outlast hinges.

- A wide variety of accessories improve both function and accessibility.

- Drawer contents are easily accessible, minimizing the need to bend or stretch.

- Ideal for base cabinets and pantry use

Cons:

- High-quality hardware and accessories can add significant costs.

- Less minimalist in appearance due to multiple drawer fronts.

- Some mechanisms, like soft-close or push-to-open, may take some getting used to.

Do drawers cost more than cabinets?

In general drawers cost more than cabinets with doors. The added expense comes from the need for high-quality hardware and the fact that a single cabinet often requires multiple drawers, each with its own mechanism. The cost of drawer slides and accessories also adds up quickly.

However, the additional cost pays off in terms of better organization, easier access to everyday items, and enhanced kitchen functionality. In kitchens with large windows or limited wall space, base cabinets with drawers can replace the need for upper cabinets, making them an attractive option despite the higher cost.

Which should you choose for your kitchen?

Choosing between drawers and cabinets depends on factors like size, budget, storage needs, and personal style. A well-designed kitchen will likely include a mix of both for maximum versatility.

Drawers should be used in the lower sections of the kitchen where accessibility is key, while cabinets can be utilized for taller or bulkier items that don't fit as neatly in drawers.

The key is to think through your storage needs and habits: if you love to cook and need quick access to your tools, drawers might be your best friend. But for large items, a well-organized cabinet with smart accessories can’t be beat.