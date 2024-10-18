7 Tricks for Making Your Guest Bedroom Look More Expensive That Will Make You Want to Sleep in the Spare Room

Whether you have a houseful of guests coming for the holiday season or simply want to spruce up a wasted room you currently use as a dumping ground, there are easy ways to make a guest bedroom look expensive that will totally transform the way you feel about welcoming people into your home.

And while you may be looking for guest bedroom ideas that will elevate your entire interior design scheme, don't feel like you need to empty your savings account to do it — there are plenty of affordable ways you can give the space a high-end look.

"To create a chic and expensive-looking guest bedroom, you don't have to spend a lot of money," says Carlie Gasia, a certified sleep science and wellness coach at Pillar 4. "Start by choosing simple, tasteful furniture that fits the available space. The guest bedroom doesn't need to have expensive furniture as long as it looks nice and fits your style."

So, here are the things to focus on.

1. Select an elegant color palette

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Paint: Color Atelier)

As with any space in the home, it's best to begin with the backdrop — this will define the way the whole room looks and feels. "We love to elevate a guest bedroom effortlessly with a sophisticated color palette," says Lauren Lerner, the CEO and founder of design firm Living with Lolo. "Rich, neutral tones like deep taupe, soft grays or warm ivory create a timeless backdrop."

However, while neutrals are easy to live with and amongst the best paint colors for sleep, don't feel like you can't inject a little color into the space — just stick to shades that are grounding.

"Opt for soothing yet sophisticated shades, such as deep blues, muted grays or rich earth tones like camel or forest green," suggests interior designer Linda Hayslett of LH.Designs. "These shades bring a calming vibe while also feeling upscale."

Paul De Andrade, founder of Studio Kestrel, an interior design studio based in New York City, added that, "Blending soft, earthy tones like sage, ochre and dusty rose with neutral shades will create rich yet serene spaces. Subtle layering of similar shades, such as Aegean blue with indigo will give you elegant and calming visual depth."

2. Layer up textures and luxury bedding

(Image credit: Michele Johnson. Design: Alykhan Velji Design)

You want your guests to leave your home feeling well-rested and looked-after, meaning soft, comfortable bedding is a must. Choosing high-quality fabrics and incorporating some of the latest bedding trends also adds a high-end touch, visually.

While there is plenty you can do to elevate the look of the room without over-spending, when it comes to bedding, a good rule of thumb is to try and buy the best bedding sets you can afford. They'll last longer, feel better, and just because they're for the guest bedroom doesn't mean you can't use them too.

"To elevate the look of a guest bedroom, it’s all about layering rich textures and focusing on key elements that exude luxury," says Linda Hayslett. "Quality bedding is non-negotiable — go for high thread-count linens, plush pillows and a cashmere or chunky knit throw at the foot of the bed."

"Make your guests feel like they are staying at a luxury resort with Egyptian cotton sheets and duvet covers," adds textile expert and the founder of Pure Parima, Parima Ijaz. "Made with high quality extra-long staple fibers, Egyptian cotton bedding is extremely durable, breathable and luxurious for an at-home getaway your guests can enjoy."

3. Add a level of comfort with an upholstered headboard

(Image credit: Theresa Butler Interiors/Marc Mauldin)

While we're not suggesting you rush out and invest in a brand new bed for your guest bedroom if you already have a perfectly good one, there are a few things you can do to make your existing one look more upscale and expensive.

"Choose an upholstered headboard in velvet or linen for an elegant, high-end feel," says Linda Hayslett. Adding an upholstered headboard is a brilliant way to give a bed a makeover and it's a project that is well within the capabilities of most DIYers.

By cutting a sheet of MDF to size, adding padding or foam, and covering it with a fabric of your choice using a staple gun, you could create a headboard to be proud of in a weekend or less.

Kaster Upholstered Headboard View at Wayfair Price: $325.99 With it's diamond tufted details and winged design, this linen headboard is easy to fit and will give your bed an instant upgrade.

4. Use multiple light sources

(Image credit: Benedetto Rebecca. Design: Charles Cohen Designs)

A good lighting scheme is key to the success of any space. Just because your guest bedroom might not get used as much as other rooms in your home, don't neglect to put some thought into the bedroom lighting ideas here — a single overhead light is going to do absolutely nothing for the room's ambiance, and is one of the most common guest bedroom design mistakes.

"Layer ambient lighting with bedside lamps and even a stylish chandelier or pendant if space allows," advises Linda Hayslett. "The overall goal is to create a retreat that feels personalized, indulgent, and luxe, without overdoing it."

Lauren Lerner agrees, adding that you should, "Combine overhead lighting with stylish bedside lamps for a warm atmosphere, using a dimmer switch to adjust the mood."

5. Mix in luxurious finishes

(Image credit: Covet House)

The furniture and fittings you include in your guest bedroom should be chosen carefully if you want this space to feel like one you have splashed out on. Certain materials say high-end more than others, so look for pieces with finishes that look a little special.

"Side tables with marble or brass finishes enhance the aesthetic," says Lauren Lerner.

"Mix in antique or vintage-inspired side tables with sleek modern lighting," suggests Linda Hayslett. "Think brass sconces or statement lamps with marble or glass bases."

Paul De Andrade recommends using textured stone finishes where you can. "Fluted marble, sandblasted travertine, and other textured surfaces are replacing polished stone for a more organic, light-catching aesthetic."

If you're wondering what should be in a guest bedroom, besides a bed, exactly, we'd recommend, at least, ensuring you have nightstands with table lamps, somewhere to sit, and somewhere to store clothes and other items.

6. Personalize the space with artwork

(Image credit: Marc-Mauldin. Design: Theresa Butler Interiors)

Adding a few pieces of decor to make your bedroom look expensive, such as wall art or decorative accessories and objects, will help inject some personality into your guest room — something that will add to a sense of warmth.

"Accessories are key to adding personality and a high-end look," says Linda Hayslett. "Curated artwork, perhaps a mix of framed prints or sculptures, can really make the space feel unique."

That said, avoid using the room as a space in which to place all those bits and bobs you don't want on display elsewhere. "Avoid cluttering the space with too many decorations or personal items that could make guests feel like they've intruded on your personal space," says Julia Siemen, a certified sleep science coach at Sleep Advisor. "By keeping it simple and refined and focusing on comfort, you can make a relatively affordable guest bedroom look and feel expensive."

7. Include some special touches

(Image credit: Atkin & Thyme)

In order to make your guests feel really welcome and valued, make sure you include a few touches that show you have gone to a little extra effort to make their stay comfortable.

This might mean placing a vase of fresh flowers in the room or making sure they have fresh water and glasses on their nightstand. Perhaps you might even like to pop a kettle, tea bags, and coffee in the room for them to prepare themselves a drink in the morning.

A pile of magazines (ahem, Livingetc), a few handmade chocolates, and a scented candle are all sure-fire ways to turn the space into a relaxing retreat. Take time to research the best candle scents for sleep to ensure your guests leave feeling well-rested.

"Plants such as lavenders and lilies can create a luxurious feel that emulates an expensive environment," says Parima Ijaz.

"Keep accessories simple yet impactful — curated artwork, a statement mirror, or a chic tray with fresh flowers or a scented candle, for example," adds Lauren Lerner.

FAQs

How do you make a multifunctional guest bedroom still feel expensive?

Not everyone has the space to dedicate a room solely for use as a guest bedroom, in which case it makes sense to design the room to provide more than one function. But it's important to include clever transforming furniture, as there is nothing expensive-looking about feeling like you're sleeping in the study.

"Guest bedrooms are often multifunctional spaces, doubling as home offices, craft corners, or lounges," explains Molly Torres Portnof of DATE Interiors. "When that's the case, we often design a chic, comfortable sleeper sofa that's equally enjoyable for sitting and sleeping. Use soft, natural materials with soothing paint colors to make the space feel inviting for guests and owners alike."