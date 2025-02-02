Maybe My Grandma Was Right? This Once Dated Furniture Style is Officially Back, and I'm Pretty Happy About It
Ruffles and box pleats are hanging from all the coolest pieces right now, and designers say skirted furniture is here to stay this time — here's why
Skirted furniture may not be the chic upholstery detail you were expecting for 2025, but a cheeky ruffle or box pleat has completely captured the heart of the interior design world. There is something unexplainably charming about that extra little bit of fabric that hangs from sofa edges and ottomans. I never thought I would be envious of my grandma's old sofa, but here we are.
"All good things come back! Skirted furniture is definitely on trend again," says interior designer and founder of New York-based 1818 Collective, Analisse Taft-Gersten. And it's true. Skirted furniture is certainly not a new thing. But the recent resurgence of skirt-adorned pieces can thank a growing shift towards reimagined traditional pieces in current interior design trends. "We think people are moving on from the mid-century modern and minimalist look and enjoying a bit more of the traditional design that we all used to love in our homes," adds Analisse.
Is your sofa in need of a simple upgrade? Do you want to add a little pattern and texture to your space? All the cool homes are incorporating skirted furniture, and here is everything you need to know to embrace it, too.
"Traditional, layered interiors are really big right now, and skirted furniture is a fun and feminine way to play into that," says interior designer and founder of the W Design Collective, Marianne Brown.
But that's not the only reason behind the growing demand for skirted furniture. Interior designer and director at Vaughan Design and Development, Holly Vaughan, says, "Skirted furniture can also soften an interior by adding in a fabric element in place of where there might normally be a solid panel or open space."
It’s a simple way to create a cozy living room without having to layer in the textiles, making it a cost-effective way to elevate a space, too. "Skirted furniture can also hide a multitude of sins, whilst being a good space saver — you can hide so much behind them," adds Holly. It's a triple threat scoring for both form and function.
Shop Skirted Furniture
How to Style Skirted Furniture
Much like a skirt you would wear, there are many ways to style your skirted furniture. "It can be billowy and tooled, it can be more structured and tailored, it can have pleats — none are better than the other, it just depends on the space," says Analisse Taft-Gersten from 1818 Collective.
Consider the fabric and the style of skirt you want to have. If you want to go for a pattern or a heavily gathered skirt, an all-over print, or something like a modern slipcover sofa will be the most adaptable.
"Really large-scale prints don’t always translate well, although there are exceptions," warns Whitney McGregor, an interior designer and founder of South Carolina-based studio Whitney McGregor Designs. Instead, "Skirted furniture is a good way to bring in saturated solids, but I suggest using an interesting texture, like linen or velvet, to add interest and adding a trim at the bottom."
Sofa trends have picked up on the latest love of ruffles and pleats, too, and it may be my favorite iteration when it comes to skirted furniture. Though I love the look of embracing a 'granny-core' moment — a flowy ruffled skirt on the bottom of a patterned sofa is what I am imagining — there are plenty of ways to make this look work no matter your design style.
"We have recently tried a box pleat skirt on a sofa, which can have a slightly more modern, edgier look as it is not as frilled and feminine as a gathered skirt," says Holly Vaughan. "You can also have a straight skirt with box pleats on the corners, which again is a more structured look than the gathered skirt."
Skirted furniture may be a trend from the past, but it's one I'm happily welcoming back. And, the even better news is that you don't need to buy a whole new sofa or piece of furniture to embrace the trend — this clever SODERHAMN IKEA sofa skirt DIY recreates the look for less than the price of a throw pillow.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
Neutrals Aren't Always a 'Safe' Option — Here's How to Select the Best Shade For Each Room
Designers step us through the things your need to consider when choosing a neutral paint for your home
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
Running on a Busy Schedule? Not to Worry — These 5-Minute Decluttering Tasks Will Tidy Your Space With Ease
A little goes a long way with these expert-approved tasks to remove mess from your space... pronto!
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
'Cut-Out' Rugs Are the Emerging Trend That Designers Are Coveting — "They're Natural Conversation Starters"
No more settling for a boring, basic rug in your living room — this unconventional style adds artistry to your floors
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
'Neutral Maximalism' Will Teach You How to Decorate Boldly Without Relying on Color
Personality-filled rooms using only cool, nuanced, and sophisticated neutrals? Count us as fans of this new decorating style for creative, un-colorful homes
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
It's Après-Ski Season — And All I Can Think About Is How to Make My Home Feel Like an Aspen Lodge
With nature as its inspiration, après-ski style is comfortable and inviting, with a hint of luxury. Here are the key design trends for achieving the aesthetic
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Did Patterned Sofas Just Make a Comeback? Why This 'Dated' 80s Trend Has Become Designers' New Go-to
From classic stripes to full-on florals; Designers share their tips and tricks for incorporating this playful patterned seating into your interiors
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
6 Fabric Trends Editors Want You to Use More in 2025 — Because There's More to Life Than Just Boucle
This season’s emerging upholstery trends combine comfort, texture, and more than a dose of glamour. These are our editors' favorite finds for the year ahead
By Ellen Finch Published
-
A Trend Forecaster Just Told Me 2025's Most Sophisticated Color Scheme Is Inspired by This Type of Food
Brussels sprout lovers rejoice! From throw pillows to color-drenched rooms, this nature-inspired palette is serving up a hearty helping of style
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
So, What Exactly Is a 'Boy Apartment'? Here's How to Tap Into the Surprisingly Sophisticated Internet Trend
Bachelor pads and man caves are out. This year, we're all about 'boy apartments,' the elevated and well-curated aesthetic anyone can embrace
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Skirted Tables Usually Make Me Cringe, but This Interior Designer Found a Way That Looks Cool (and Hides Clutter)
This ain't your grandmother's old skirted table — this interior designer has found a fun way to reimagine the dated design detail
By Olivia Wolfe Published