This Simple Trick Turns a Basic IKEA Sofa into a Skirted Style Icon in Seconds — It's So Easy to Copy
You don't need a whole new sofa to get a whole new look; a slip cover and a few simple tricks can transform the couch you already know and love
Whenever I stumble upon an affordable, easy, and creative interior hack, it is a good day. Especially when everyone's favorite Swedish furniture brand, IKEA, is involved. This simple yet genius trick can transform the SÖDERHAMN sofa in seconds, and has me dreaming of cozy-chic corners and more whimsical seating styles.
We all have those pieces of furniture that have seen better days — maybe there are a few small stains on the cushions of your couch, or the linen fabric is not as crisp as it once was. However, instead of splurging on a brand new sofa, this IKEA hack takes a slip cover and bed skirt and creates a brand new look. Not to mention, one that hits all the latest sofa trends.
I spoke with LA-based interior content creator, Mallory Wackerman (who shared this stylish trick on her TikTok @malloryinteriors), to discover her secrets for recreating this look in your own home. Here's what she said.
@malloryinteriors ♬ Soulful Strut - The Young-Holt Unlimited
"I had just moved into a new apartment and received a hand-me-down IKEA SÖDERHAMN sofa from a friend, but it had a few stains and needed a refresh," says Mallory. So she started looking online for some inspiration, including sofa slip cover ideas and all the latest sofa color trends.
"A rollercoaster of emotions ensued, because I found some awesome IKEA sofa cover options, but the only problem was that the velvet skirted sofa covers I was interested in were really pricey, at around $600-$800 plus," says Mallory, of the Bemz IKEA sofa covers she was looking at.
So, how to give a more affordable sofa a stylish update? For Mallory, that meant making her dream skirted sofa cover herself.
"There are a ton of IKEA sofa cover options on Amazon at varying price points — most of which range from $150 to $350, which was right around my budget for this temporary sofa upgrade," says Mallory. "These covers, however, are fairly simple and don’t typically come with the skirted option, so here’s where I got creative: I found a gorgeous dark navy blue sofa cover — which was on the higher end of the Amazon options, but the quality is great — and then for the skirt I found a complementary navy blue bed skirt for $18."
Shop the Skirted Sofa Cover DIY
The couch
Price: $599
The slip cover
Price: $189.98
Color: Velvet Blue
The skirt
Price: from $14.99
Color: Navy Blue
To ensure this DIY looks its best, it's important to consider the type of sofa you have already. Mallory says that this hack worked particularly well with her IKEA SÖDERHAMN sofa "because there are no arms on it and the bottom sofa cushions are built into the couch and non-removable, so the bed skirt can fit perfectly in the seam between the cushion and the base of the couch."
If your base cushions are removable, Mallory says "you may need to put the bed skirt a bit lower on the base of the sofa than I did, which could look less seamless." Or it could be a great opportunity to incorporate another detail like the fringe furniture trend.
Before
After
As for styling, Mallory notes that the skirt trend tends to lean more traditional, so it's important to balance it with more contemporary pieces. "My apartment is an older, vintage LA apartment so I knew I wanted to make this modern style appear a bit more traditional which is why the skirt worked so well," she says. "Currently, it’s sitting next to a gorgeous upright piano so the room is full of vintage charm, but then I juxtaposed it next to some more modern pieces to still give the room some edge."
While navy is arguably the new black this year (or so our style editor says), you can, of course, opt for any color that matches your room's existing palette. Play around with the colors of the skirt and your cushions by either going for a complementary look or use contrasting shades to create a stylish two-toned couch. "And remember, you can always swap out the legs as well!" says Mallory.
Shop Other Ways to Upgrade Your Sofa
Any hack that does not involve getting too deep into renovation mode is a DIY I can get behind, and this sofa trick is the perfect stylish refresh to take on this year. I could just as easily see it done to an ottoman or armchair, too, to complete the suite.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
Why Does Dust Accumulate So Quickly After You Clean? Experts Say It's Due to This One Mistake
Dust is notoriously hard to banish, even if you have a strict cleaning routine, but these dust-busting tips can help you finally grasp control
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
How to Polish Marble Countertops — 4 Expert Steps and Common Mistakes You Should Avoid
Make your countertops look as radiant as ever without the fear of causing damage by following this expert-informed guide
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
Extended Headboards Are Going to Be Big in 2025 — 5 Reasons Why They Make Every Bedroom Look Bigger, Better and More Expensive
A headboard that stretches beyond just the length of the bed is the little something extra your space needs
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Stylish DIY Wireless Wall Sconce Is Almost Too Easy to Make — and Will Just As Effortlessly Elevate Your Space
Everyone loves a little mood lighting, and this easy sconce lighting DIY by TikToker Julie Sousa provides serious style without breaking the bank
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Zebra is the Animal Print We're Wild For in 2025 — Here's How to Style it and Where to Shop it
It's bold, exciting, and a bit risky
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
The Most Over-Hyped Trends for Decorating in 2025 — And the Under-Hyped Ones We Want to See More
These are the ideas to buy into, and those our editors think are overused, a flash in the pan, or replaced with a better option
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
This Genius DIYer Recreated a $2,500 Scalloped Dresser Using Budget IKEA Furniture
DIY influencer Dannie Berger walks us through the process of building a designer dresser for only $740, using just a flatpack base, a few power tools and some elbow grease
By Daisy Finch Published
-
Planning to Switch Off More in the New Year? A Digital Detox Corner Will Help — Here's How to Design One
After the holidays we all need a moment of relaxation; this trend is helping create a permanent tech-free zone in your home — thank us later
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
"The Big Light" Is Back — Silk Shades Are the Sculptural Light Every Stylish Room Will Be Sporting in 2025
Forget rice paper, we're all about silk now, and these "super-sized, light-softening, and sculptural" fittings tick all the boxes
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Is the Lighting Fixture Everyone Will Be Talking About Next Year, According to Interior Designers
You're all about to fall in love with spectacular Murano glass chandeliers — this is the living room that had me head over heels
By Hugh Metcalf Published