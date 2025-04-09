Kris Jenner’s 'All-Green' Glass Fridge Is My Organization Inspo of the Week — Here Are 5 Smart Storage Takeaways I'll Be Adopting

There's something about a satisfyingly organized fridge that makes me want to pull a Ratatouille and chef out. And with spring produce being the lush blessing of the season, there's so much room to make your fridge look great.

And while the key lies in learning how to organize your fridge, I find that having visual inspiration works best. So today, I'm throwing it back to Kris Jenner's green fridge, an iconic moment from 2022 — which is now making the rounds again in 2025.

Whether you're lucky enough to have a veggie-dominated fridge all your own or you've got one singular fridge to borrow from, Kris's fridge has some lessons that apply to us all. Here are five takeaways I think every fridge can learn from hers.

1. Don't Be Afraid to Pyramid

One of the first things that stood out to me while admiring her greens fridge was her method of stacking vegetables. Note the pyramiding of cucumbers, avocados, and artichokes.

This is a neat way of remembering which vegetable to reach for first. And is essentially a great way of introducing 'mottainai' for fridge organization to your kitchen.

Plus, this clever organization will likely prevent produce from going past its expiry date if you stack it from oldest at the top to newest at the bottom. Not to mention how much easier it'll make quick culinary prep.

And you have to admit that it results in a fridgescape that's pretty satisfying to gaze at.

2. Always Sort By Type

One of the key things people with organized fridges never do is stray from zones. And as you can tell from Kris's fridge, there's no jumble in sight.

From the trio of artichokes, to her leafy greens, and even her solo watermelon — this is one aspect of fridge organization that I will definitely be stealing for my own space.

However, even if your fridge doesn't have special segmented zones for varied items, you can always use the zoning system to clique by type. This means that all your leafy greens would sit together, while your berries get their own spot, and your lemons round up their own.

Now, if only we could have multiple fridges to justify the solo drawers of green grapes, apples, and bell peppers that Kris seems to have at play.

3. Never Underestimate Clear Containers

Where fridge organizers are concerned, there are plenty of cool, new items to contain your produce. But Kris just reminded us that the minimalist approach is forever unfailing.

From what I can tell, her greens fridge is almost completely devoid of any unnecessary containers. That is, barring one primary organizer that has been and always will be prevalent in any organized home — sleek, clear containers.

And with sustainability and general wellness at the top of everyone's mind this year, plastic containers simply won't cut it. Especially when it comes to storing food and drink.

Plus, considering there's a vast selection of chic glass containers to pick from, there's no excuse for not making the switch. Trust me, it'll make your fridge look better and you'll be making a small change with an impact.

4. Symmetrical Fridgescaping for Culinary Satisfaction

From Khloé Kardashian's pantry to Kris Jenner's green fridge, one thing's for certain. This family loves a satisfyingly symmetrical organization moment — and so do I.

Kris's fridge has a level of symmetry that's subtle, but it truly makes all the difference. If you ask me, it gives off the impression of a clean fridge that has been organized with care. And that will land you points as a host, too.

Even though the general essence of the fridgescaping trend calls for a maximalist focus, I believe that the minimalists' take on the trend is a touch of intentional curation.

So the next time you do a massive grocery run, try and arrange your haul with a focus on making your fridge look like it's just seen a visit from The Home Edit and relish the credit it comes with.

5. Go Transparent for Conscious Organization

The last and final thing I have learnt from studying Kris's greens fridge is not so much about what's inside but what's outside. And no, I'm not referring to the martini in her hand — an idea for a treat once you're done organizing this space — but the fridge itself.

A modern kitchen calls for a fridge that's on the same level. And while everyone else is hiding their fridges, Kris doesn't seem to mind having hers on display.

I find that picking an exposed fridge that offers a window into the contents within might just be what we need to keep on top of our organization game.

Since there's no hiding the mess, I sincerely believe that having a glass fridge will serve as a constant reminder to tidy the space for a pretty fridgescape that's worth having on display.

Kris-Inspired Fridge Organizers

Kris Jenner's all-green fridge proved to be a source of major fridge organization inspiration and if I someday end up with multiple fridges, perhaps I'll have one of my own.

But until then, I will be taking notes and adapting them to my current fridge and the way I sort the space. Plus, it's just in time for spring and with so much seasonal produce to sample, this throwback could not have come at a better time.