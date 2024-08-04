Meet the "Fridgescapers" — The People Decorating Inside Their Refrigerators With Elaborate Decor

Have you heard of "fridgescaping" yet? This viral trend is all about beautifying the contents of your fridge by decorating its shelves and storing your food more creatively. Coming across it online, it's a bit of a wild idea — these aren't the super-organized fridges we're used to seeing in celebrity homes, where everything's neat and uniform. Instead, so-called fridgescapers are creating over-the-top themed set-ups with ornate decor that makes these appliances an expression of their personality.

It's not a kitchen trend that's going to be high on everyone's agenda, admittedly — however, if you're looking for a home that contains pockets of unexpected joy, there might be a lesson or two to learn.

I talked to Lynzi Judish, a content creator whose fridgescapes have been going viral, to get to the bottom of where this idea came from, and why its become a creative outlet she's passionate about.

What is "Fridgescaping"?

(Image credit: Lynzi Judish)

Put simply, fridgescaping is a kitchen idea that's all about aesthetically arranging the contents of your fridge with the addition of decorative containers, vases, flowers, and even photo frames. Social media crazes such as this one might feel a bit extravagant, but turning these boring spaces into something beautiful is exactly what design is all about, and it can have some practical organizational benefits, too.

Home decorator and lifestyle blogger, Lynzi Judish, has fully embraced the fridgescaping mindset, even creating themes for her fridge interior displays. "I am all about adding joy to spaces that are otherwise boring," says Lynzi. "When I started, it was basically all about the aesthetics. Every time I opened my refrigerator it made me just smile." Now Lynzi has progressed to sharing on her social media more curated themes like a 'Fridgerton' setup based on the hit Netflix series, and an 'Enchanted Forest' display.

Of course, the benefits of fridgescaping extend beyond beauty. When it comes to how to organize a fridge, creating a visually appealing space in your refrigerator allows you to have a better view of what produce and food items you own and consume. "The fact that I could suddenly see everything in my refrigerator made me very aware of my food. I could see immediately if things started to not look so great, so I wanted to make sure to eat that as soon as possible," shares Lynzi.

Lynzi's shift towards aesthetic food storage organization also allows her to be more creative with cooking and, in turn, provides a reason to eat healthier as well. "I became so interested in what is in the refrigerator that ordering food wasn't something I wanted to do anymore," she says. "It has served as a great creative outlet, and I now eat healthier than ever."

How should you decorate the inside of your fridge?

(Image credit: Lynzi Judish)

Starting any design job as bold as fridgescaping is a daunting task, and there are definitely a few things to keep in mind as you begin to curate the fridge of your dreams (as well as some things people with organized fridges never do). First and foremost is keeping any potentially toxic materials away from your food. Fridge-scaping opens your fridge up to a host of other items that would not normally belong in the fridge like antique bowls, flowers, and foliage.

"Before even putting your fridge together, lead test all your antiques," says Lynzi. "If I'm going to store asparagus in a pitcher of water for eight days until I eat it, I need to make sure it's safe and not going to give me lead poisoning." This caution extends to any greenery you may want to embellish your fridge with. Things like fresh blooming flowers, branches, and greenery from the yard all need to be food-safe. The best way to do this is to be mindful of pesticides choosing your decor, and to give anything you have forged a good soak before adding it to the fridge.

Once you are ready to set up your fridge display, the best thing to keep in mind is what you eat and when you will eat it. Think about what will you eat first or what will be sitting in the fridge for longer, and then you can choose your best food storage containers and decide their placement around that. "I like to think about layering items in the refrigerator," says Lynzi. '"Different sizes and styles of containers makes a more visually interesting look, so things like rattan baskets mixed with wood and ceramics."

(Image credit: Lynzi Judish)

One of the biggest questions that Lynzi and other fridgescapers receive is about how much space is being taken up by things that are not food items, but Lynzi says the key is multi-functionality. In some cases, fresh vibrant produce works as both nourishment and decor. "Some people confuse greens like fennel or dill for decorative plants, or don't realize that some of the containers hold foods - like my book boxes or cucumbers and lettuce in 'Fridgerton'," says Lynzi.

Fridescaping might not have been on our 2024 bingo card, but we're loving this bold and creative take on fridge organization.