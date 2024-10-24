The Japanese Concept of Mottainai is the One Thing Your Fridge Needs for Maximum Organization — Here’s How it Works

On my hunt for an organizational method to help me conquer the mess that is my fridge, I came upon 'mottainai'. This Japanese principle is increasingly being incorporated into various different home zones and it appears to be hyper-compatible with refrigerators.

While learning how to organize a fridge, I've found practicing the basic rules in conjunction with organizational principles to be rather helpful. So when I read up on mottainai, I simply had to understand its relation to home organization.

Lucky for me, I had the chance to chat with some organization experts and have asked them all the questions on my mind about this time-honored Japanese concept. So without further ado, let's get into it.

What is Mottainai?

(Image credit: Carbon 6 Interiors/Swanson Homes)

Home organization expert Meaghan Kessman tells us that mottainai is a Japanese concept that encourages the mindful use of resources. "It emphasizes the importance of treasuring possessions, using them intentionally, and reducing waste," she notes. "This philosophy enhances home organization by minimizing clutter and ensuring efficient use of items."

In conversation with Di Ter Avest, professional organizer and founder of Di Is Organized, she shares a similar note, explaining that the principle reflects regret over waste. "It's more than just avoiding waste," she says. "It's about making the most of everything you have."

Di further explains that mottainai is a way of thinking that encourages using resources wisely, appreciating what you own, and reducing unnecessary consumption. "I would say that it's basically about maximizing value and minimizing waste," she points out. "Which can be a fantastic mindset to bring into organizing your home, especially your fridge."

With this principle in practice and some fridge organizers on hand, you're one tidying session away from a Pinterest-worthy fridgescape.

How Can You Use Mottainai to Organize a Fridge?

(Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

According to Di, applying mottainai to fridge organization is all about mindfulness. "You can start by checking what is forgotten in the back of the fridge, taking a moment to regularly check expiration dates, and moving older items to the front," she advises. "Using a "first in, first out" system helps you use up food before it spoils."

She also suggests arranging items so that the things you use most are in easy-to-reach spots, which in turn prevents overbuying and food from getting lost.

"Storing leftovers or soon-to-expire items at eye level is a great motivational-inspired habit you can try," says Di. "It's also helpful to group similar items together so everything has its place, making it easier to find what you need while avoiding food waste."

Unintentional organizing is one of the main things people with organized fridges never do, so mottainai's call for mindfulness is a welcome practice.

Where Else Can You Practice Mottainai for Home Organization?

(Image credit: deVOL)

Meaghan tells us that you can practice mottainai in most living spaces. For instance, she finds it helpful to organize your pantry by rotating items and using clear containers for visibility.

"You can also repurpose or donate clothes in your closet," she says. "Plus, you can reduce toiletry waste in the bathroom by tracking usage and only buying what you need."

So the next time you're learning how to make the most of a small closet or looking to experiment with pantry organization ideas, use mottainai as your compass.

Do yourself and your fridge a favor and give it a proper look through. And if anything, we'd recommend tending to your kitchen now, since there's plenty of festivities that are soon approaching.

Soon you'll have Thanksgiving leftovers that need stowing away and the way time is flying by, before you know it, you'll have rum cakes and Christmas logs taking up fridge real estate too. So before it gets too hectic to handle, take on this task now with a little help from mottainai.

FAQs

How Often Should You Reorganize Your Fridge?

(Image credit: Sharon Hughes. Design: BLDC Design)

Di finds that how often you need to reorganize depends on how much you cook or how big your household is. However, she generally finds that giving your fridge a solid reorganization every two to four weeks is a good rule of thumb.

She adds that a quick monthly clean-out will help you keep tabs on what you have, prevent food from spoiling, and keep things fresh and tidy.

"If your kitchen is constantly buzzing, you might find it helpful to do this more frequently, maybe even once a week, to stay on top of things," she notes. "Keeping your fridge organized will make you more likely to use what you already have and waste less."