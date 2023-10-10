6 viral Amazon must-haves that make it so much easier to organize your kitchen

You can rely on these tried and tested buys to make your kitchen so much more efficient

Kitchens are notoriously difficult to keep on top of. Even with all the time in the world and every decluttering trick at your fingertips, no kitchen will ever truly be efficient without a few clever gadgets and organizers to help cut the clutter and make the day-to-day running of your space so much easier. 

The problem is, social media is now swamped with viral buys that claim to be the next game-changing product worth spending your money on, but not all of them are all they're cracked up to be. Luckily, we've scoured the internet for some tried and tested buys that really do live up to their name, and the good news is you can purchase all of them at Amazon. Ready to organize your kitchen once and for all? Here are six Amazon must-haves that have our seal of approval. 

Stackable bakeware set
Stackable Bakeware Set

Price: $61.98
Quantity: 8

Knowing how to store baking dishes properly is a secret only the most organized among us knew, until now. We're all used to playing a game of Tetris every time we want that big roasting tray out of the cabinet, but to make life easier while also saving space, this compact bakeware set is the way to go. The 8 separate items are completely stackable so they take up just a few inches in height within your storage. 

Bamboo kitchen wrap dispenser
Kitchen Wrap Dispenser

Price: $29.98
Material: Bamboo

Rolls of kitchen wrap become a total disaster when left to rein freely inside your drawers, not to mention the nightmare of trying to neatly cut it without resulting in a tangled mess. In a busy cooking environment, it's enough to send you over the edge. That's why you'll want to organize your kitchen drawers with this nifty foil, wax, and plastic wrap dispenser that not only neatens up your space but makes cutting to size a doddle!

A white trash can
Automatic Trash Can

Price: $145.99
Capacity: 15 Liters

If we're talking kitchen organizers that really do become game changers, this automatic trash can is one of them. No one likes emptying the garbage - that's why it flows over the brim before anyone bothers to change it. To put a stop to that, this automatic trash can will do all the dirty work for you (mostly). It features a self-sealing mechanism that automatically packs your trash, and it will replace the bag for you afterward too. 

A two tier dish rack
2 Tier Kitchen Drying Rack

Price: $49.99
Material: Stainless Steel

The likes of TikTok and Instagram have been going mad for this space-saving dish drainer. It comes with two tiers, a caddy for cutlery, and a drain disposal spout so that you have clean dishes that dry more quickly, plus it claims to free up 30% of the counter space, making it perfect for small kitchens. An anti-slip mat comes as standard, and it also comes in a range of different colors to suit your style. It's the drying rack of dreams.

A plastic bag organizer
Plastic Bag Organizer

Price: $29.99
Brand: YouCopia

We're all fighting a never-ending battle against the swarm of plastic grocery bags that soon spill out of our cabinets. We know you have the best intentions by not throwing them away, but if you're tired of hoarding grocery bags, at least keep them tidy with this compact organizer. The grocery bag dispenser from our friends at YouCopia is so slim it will slot inside your under-sink cupboard for easy access. 

A kitchen drain caddy organizer
Kitchen Drainer Caddy

Price: $9.99
Material: Stainless steel

There are a million and one sink caddies that claim to make your washing-up station more organized, but they often end up harboring bacteria and quickly filling with dirty water. For a better approach, this simple kitchen drainer, designed to fit on the corner of your kitchen sink, is really all you need. It folds up compactly when not in use, is made of tough 304 stainless steel, and it can double up as a non-slip trivet, too.

