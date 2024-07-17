This Amazon Cutlery Organizer Solves a Common Storage Problem in Seconds — And Looks Good While Doing It

I used to think my storage-related problems would be solved when I moved out of New York City, but I'm beginning to understand that's not true. Turns out, you'll never feel like you have enough room, so long as you're an Anthropologie-obsessed shopping editor like me. Tableware, drinkware, flatware, and linens are my Achille's Heel; if I bring home another set of wine glasses, my boyfriend might kill me. And don't even get me started on trying to fit more flatware into the drawer.

It's an area that is, in and of itself, poorly designed. Unless the drawer pulls out all the way (and sometimes it doesn't), you are, at best, forced to painfully contort your hand to retrieve a utensil and, at worst, unable to access the back of the drawer at all, forfeiting valuable storage space. Kitchen organizers are helpful, sometimes, but they don't entirely solve that access issue or maximize the available space.

Unless we're talking about the chic, stylish, and affordable cutlery drawer from Amazon, which combines big-box convenience and price with bespoke design. That's the good news, and the better news is its on sale in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Your new favorite cutlery organizer

I first discovered the magic of this kitchen organizers in a reel from Lina (@thecollecteddwelling), an interiors content creator based in Chicago. Alongside a video of the insert en situ, Lina explained the dilemma that led her to these organizers in the first place.

Double Layer Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer View at Amazon Price: $38.99

Was: $43.99

Dimensions: 12"D x 2.2"W x 15"H If you buy now, you can get $8 off for Amazon Prime Day.

'I was quoted hundreds of dollars' for something similar, she starts. 'As I plan out our cabinetry inserts for our kitchen remodel, I wanted to get a tiered cutlery drawer. It would cost me anywhere from $376 - $615, depending on the size,' she continues. 'I was like, no thanks! Amazon for the win!'

The beauty of these bamboo drawer organizers lies in the sliding compartment that glides seamlessly from one end of the drawer to the other, adding a second, inobtrusive storage layer to the main compartment below. This maximizes space far better than a single-tiered organizer and allows for easy access in even the most poorly designed drawers. The top piece can also be detached from the main insert, as can the removable/slidable knife holder block, for further customization.

The natural bamboo material protects against scratches (it's also covered with a transparent acrylic lacquer) and purports to last longer than other materials. Customers also seem quite pleased, too — the product currently boasts a 4.7 out of 5-star rating across 63 reviews, and over 400 units were purchased in the last month. By feature, it was rated 4.9 stars for sturdiness, 4.9 stars for value for money, and 4.8 stars for versatility.

'This is the best organizer I have used. I love the bamboo look and the sliding top tray. There is a place for everything,' said one customer.

'Despite needing to rearrange some items due to different compartment configurations, I'm overall pleased with it. The upper tier slides smoothly, and the bamboo material adds a nice touch,' added another, who noted that your knives might not fit in the block at the back depending on their size.

A post shared by Lina - Home Design | Decor | Interior Inspo (@thecollecteddwelling)

It really does feel like that rare storage solution that blends design and utility so perfectly ... and I'm honestly in awe. If you buy now, you can get $58 off in the Amazon Prime Day sales. Even better.

