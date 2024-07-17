This Amazon Cutlery Organizer Solves a Common Storage Problem in Seconds — And Looks Good While Doing It
I think I just found my new favorite utensil organizer; it's functional, chic, and — even better — on sale for Amazon Prime Day
I used to think my storage-related problems would be solved when I moved out of New York City, but I'm beginning to understand that's not true. Turns out, you'll never feel like you have enough room, so long as you're an Anthropologie-obsessed shopping editor like me. Tableware, drinkware, flatware, and linens are my Achille's Heel; if I bring home another set of wine glasses, my boyfriend might kill me. And don't even get me started on trying to fit more flatware into the drawer.
It's an area that is, in and of itself, poorly designed. Unless the drawer pulls out all the way (and sometimes it doesn't), you are, at best, forced to painfully contort your hand to retrieve a utensil and, at worst, unable to access the back of the drawer at all, forfeiting valuable storage space. Kitchen organizers are helpful, sometimes, but they don't entirely solve that access issue or maximize the available space.
Unless we're talking about the chic, stylish, and affordable cutlery drawer from Amazon, which combines big-box convenience and price with bespoke design. That's the good news, and the better news is its on sale in the Amazon Prime Day sales.
Your new favorite cutlery organizer
I first discovered the magic of this kitchen organizers in a reel from Lina (@thecollecteddwelling), an interiors content creator based in Chicago. Alongside a video of the insert en situ, Lina explained the dilemma that led her to these organizers in the first place.
Price: $38.99
Was: $43.99
Dimensions: 12"D x 2.2"W x 15"H
If you buy now, you can get $8 off for Amazon Prime Day.
'I was quoted hundreds of dollars' for something similar, she starts. 'As I plan out our cabinetry inserts for our kitchen remodel, I wanted to get a tiered cutlery drawer. It would cost me anywhere from $376 - $615, depending on the size,' she continues. 'I was like, no thanks! Amazon for the win!'
The beauty of these bamboo drawer organizers lies in the sliding compartment that glides seamlessly from one end of the drawer to the other, adding a second, inobtrusive storage layer to the main compartment below. This maximizes space far better than a single-tiered organizer and allows for easy access in even the most poorly designed drawers. The top piece can also be detached from the main insert, as can the removable/slidable knife holder block, for further customization.
The natural bamboo material protects against scratches (it's also covered with a transparent acrylic lacquer) and purports to last longer than other materials. Customers also seem quite pleased, too — the product currently boasts a 4.7 out of 5-star rating across 63 reviews, and over 400 units were purchased in the last month. By feature, it was rated 4.9 stars for sturdiness, 4.9 stars for value for money, and 4.8 stars for versatility.
'This is the best organizer I have used. I love the bamboo look and the sliding top tray. There is a place for everything,' said one customer.
'Despite needing to rearrange some items due to different compartment configurations, I'm overall pleased with it. The upper tier slides smoothly, and the bamboo material adds a nice touch,' added another, who noted that your knives might not fit in the block at the back depending on their size.
It really does feel like that rare storage solution that blends design and utility so perfectly ... and I'm honestly in awe. If you buy now, you can get $58 off in the Amazon Prime Day sales. Even better.
9 clever and chic kitchen organization hacks
Of course, there is more where that came from. Find 9 additional functional and fashion-forward kitchen organizers and hacks below, each more beautiful than the last and sourced by our expert team of Livingetc writers.
prime day deal
Price: $9.99
Professional organizer Melanie Summers recommends a magnetic knife holder for cutlery storage that's both smart and affordable, she told my colleague Amiya Baratan. Rather than take up space with a clunky knife block, this magnetic strip offers a place to display and store your sharpest utensils up out of the way (and potentially even out of kids' reach). You've got plenty of real estate with the 10" length, and this particular option purports to hold up to 60 lbs.
Price: $79.99
Size: 14" W x 21" D
Additional Sizes: 11" W x 21" D / 18" W x 21" D / 21"W x 21" D
Livingetc News Writer Olivia Wolfe discovered this aesthetic kitchen cabinet organizer from content creator and home decor shop owner @a.house.of.daisies. Mount these babies inside your kitchen cabinets for dual-level storage and pull-out convenience. The drawer itself, crafted from beech wood, comes fully assembled; use the included screws to then "fix the bottom plate [inside] the cabinet," according to the product description. If your cabinet has shelves, fix the base plate to the shelf; if not, you'll need to install brackets and then fasten the bottom of each drawer to the brackets.
prime day deal
Price: $5.99
Was: $7.99
This foam spice drawer organizer also comes recommended by an expert — Kevin Connors of Inspired Organizers, who notes that kitchen drawers are a great spot to inspect your spice collection up close. This 10' long roll is 2.5" wide, but can be cut to fit your individual pantry or kitchen drawer. No need for hardware or adhesives!
prime day deal
Price: $24.64
Was: $28.99
Livingetc editor Hugh Metcalf first tracked down this tiered organizer — and lucky for us, it's now on sale for Prime Day. Maximizing corner storage is always difficult, but not with this multifunctional rack, which sits at a 90-degree angle. With 3 levels of shelving, it takes advantage of often under-utilized vertical corner storage by elevating your spices and oils off the ground. I really love the hooks on the end of the second shelf, which offer a helpful place for smaller tools like baby whisks or rubber spatulas.
prime day deal
Price: $27.64
Was: $34.99
Dimensions: 10.6"D x 14.4"W x 10.4"H
This under-sink organizer looks to have it all — two tiers, a sliding shelf, and most importantly, a clever construction that takes into account the large pipe typically crowding the space. You could also use this in the bathroom, or, as the Amazon listing suggests, on your desk (it's chic enough for that!). It even comes with "four loop sticky hooks" to keep the organizer in place while in use. Can hold up to 50 lbs.
Price: $29.59
Was: $39.99
Dimensions: 10"D x 21"W x 21"H
I don't know about you, but I am always looking for new pan storage ideas; the sound of pot lids and frying pans banging against one another while I dig through a blind-corner cabinet makes my skin crawl.
This rack slides into your cabinet (six sucker feet keep it in place), where it offers a dedicated shelf for each of your pots and pans. You can easily adjust the shelves to accommodate taller appliances, and it appears that the total structure can hold up to 150lbs. Just be sure to measure your cabinet before ordering; some customers complained about the fit. This pick is definitely more about utility than it is design, but I don't think this rack is bad to look at regardless.
prime day deal
Price: $13.99
Was: $19.99
Dimensions: 7.5"D x 11.5"W x 5"H
If all you need is a way to streamline your pan lid storage, this adjustable organizer looks like the perfect solution. It boasts the coveted "Amazon's Choice" flag, and over 1,000 units were purchased in the last month. Plus, with 4.6 stars and 19,222 ratings, this really does look like a buy you can trust. (And if not, we all know how easy Amazon returns are).
To adjust the width of each slot, simply reconfigure the wire divider; it takes what looks like seconds. A sleek, minimalist solution!
prime day deal
Price: $24.91
Was: $29.95
Includes: 4 jars
Loving the natural look of these glass canisters with chic bamboo lids. Use these for things like coffee grounds, tea bags, pasta, or a cookie display worthy of Khloe Kardashian's pantry. With the right contents, they will function as both storage and decor.
prime day deal
Price: $15.20
Was: $19
I almost didn't include a product like this because I couldn't find one that looked aesthetic enough; how silly I was to not check Japanese organization brand Yamazaki Home from the jump. This is probably one of the least visually offensive versions of this I've seen — which is great, because it looks like a really handy product!
Use this four-pronged stand to dry water bottles or jars, or to prop up a plastic bag into which you're spooning leftovers for freezing. This 4.8-star beauty is also collapsible and can be stored flat.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
