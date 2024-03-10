This Viral Amazon Buy is the Easiest Way to Make Your Kitchen More Functional, and it Costs just $30

If there's one room in the home where streamlined storage is the biggest priority, it's the kitchen. Unfortunately, for most of us, that's not the reality. If you're constantly reaching for (or losing!) items at the back of your kitchen cabinets, you might be searching for a solution, and luckily this game-changing product from Amazon has the answer.

Our kitchen cabinets can seem like a bottomless abyss where products become lost, unreachable, and disorganized. 'Deep cabinet shelves in the pantry and kitchen may seem like you have a lot of space— but they quickly become black holes,' notes Ben Soreff, professional organizer at House to Home Organizing. Luckily, we've found a product to put an end to your struggles. This pull-out cabinet organizer keeps your food storage looking neat, tidy, and organized, meaning you can reach anything you need with ease.

It's easy to install and comes with self-adhesive strips, so there's no drilling or screws involved, and no need to worry about taking out your toolkit either. The best part? It costs just $30. Here, we spoke to some professional organizers to find out why it's a must-have buy if you want to make your modern kitchen more functional.

'We are huge fans of all drawers that pull out,' says Ben Soreff of House to Home Organizing. 'When items don't come out easy, you simply will stop using them. The cycle continues as the longer you don't use something, the more you forget about it, and in the end you never use it.'

This pull-out drawer insert, available from Amazon, offers the perfect solution to this problem, by allowing you to access all those hard-to-reach corners of your kitchen cabinets. The sliding drawer organizer is sturdy and features a damping guide system for smooth sliding. 'The adhesive strips make installation easy compared to traditional drilling and screwing methods,' adds Di Ter Avest, professional organizer and founder of Di Is Organized.



Just be careful to ensure that the adhesive strips adhere to the surface of your cabinet well, recommends Di, to avoid potential shelf instability or detachment over time. 'Another thing to consider is the weight limit,' she says. 'Before installing the pantry storage shelves with nano adhesive strips, consider your specific needs, the weight of the items you plan to store, and the condition of the surfaces where you intend to mount the shelves.'

Ben also recommends using smaller storage solutions within these sliding drawers to really optimize your kitchen storage. 'While pull-out drawers are great, remember the physics,' he says. 'Loose small items will fall over and get stuck in the back, so storage solutions inside the drawers will go a long way towards making sure items don't move during travel.'

Accessible cabinets and organized food storage always get a yes from us. Safe to say, this expert-approved Amazon buy has put cabinet organization at the top of our to-do list!

