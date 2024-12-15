What to Do With Old Stuff When Decluttering — It Only Takes 5 Simple Tasks to Get Rid of Your Past Items

Sometimes, the thought of getting rid of stuff stops us from decluttering our homes. Separating our belongings into different categories and thinking of what we can and can’t part with can take a lot of brain power. This is why it's important to know how to get rid of old stuff — in the correct way.

The items in your home shouldn't always be considered clutter. Many items hold significant emotional value. However, things that aren’t used or serve no purpose should make their way out of the door. What should be done with them? Well, it's time to learn how to declutter your home the right way and get rid of what no longer serves you or your space.

We spoke to the experts, who outlined their decluttering tips and the best ways to get rid of old stuff. Keep reading to find out.

1. Donate To Charity

(Image credit: Jesse Preza. Design credit: Arianna Bellizaire)

When decluttering clothes, one of the easiest ways to deal with old stuff is to donate it. Many items that no longer serve you can bring happiness and fulfillment to somebody else. Donating items like clothing, furniture, and household goods not only helps others but also reduces waste.

Muffetta Krueger from Muffetta’s Housekeeping explains why donating is a fantastic option. "Items in good condition can directly benefit those in need such as local charities and community programs. Make sure to research organizations that are relevant or local to you. Before donating, ensure items are clean and in usable condition."

If you want to donate your clothing in bulk, you can place them in these 90 L Large Storage Bags from Amazon for easy access and storage.

2. Sell Your Items

(Image credit: Pulkit Sehgal. Design: Norein Kapoor)

Knowing how to declutter room by room is the key to finding what you need and do not need in your life anything. If you have an item that has significant value, then you may want to consider selling it. Ensure your items are in good condition before selling them. You can separate the items you want to sell and place them in Clear Weathertight Totes — which can be purchased at The Container Store.

"The categories that can be sold are exactly what you think they are. Gold, silver, high-end fashion and tech are good examples. Think about how much you paid for it, how much wear it has and how much it would cost you to buy new," explains Ben Soreff from H2H Organizing.

3. Recycle Responsibly

(Image credit: Elizabeth Nielsen. Design: Lundstrom Interiors)

When items can’t be sold, donated, or reused, recycling them is the next best option. Proper recycling keeps harmful materials out of landfills and supports sustainable decluttering practices.

"Recycling your old items protects the environment by reducing waste and helps repurpose materials into new products. Check with your local recycling center for accepted items and look for retailers that have recycling initiatives," says Muffetta.

4. Upcycle or Repurpose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Upcycling is a creative way to breathe new life into old stuff. By turning items into something functional or decorative, you can add personality to your home while reducing waste," explains Muffetta.

She suggests turning old mason jars into planters or storage containers. A genius hidden storage idea if you ask me. "Use worn-out t-shirts as cleaning rags and sand/repaint old furniture for a fresh look," says Mufetta. "One of my favourites is transforming a wooden ladder into a stylish bookshelf or towel rack."

5. Put It in the Trash

(Image credit: German Sáiz. Design: Sierra + de la Higuera)

If you're looking to declutter without making a mess in the long run, you can throw what is broken and damaged into the trash. But throwing your stuff away should be a final option that’s well thought through beforehand.

"The last category of unwanted items is trash. Unless you have a truck, friends, time and access to your local transfer station then your best bet is to hire a hauling service," Explains Ben.

He continues: "In some cases, it may make sense to go cheap but if they are coming inside your home and you don't want damage done to walls etc, you get what you pay for."

FAQs

What Do I Do If I Find It Hard To Let Go Of Things?

(Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design credit: Joshua Smith)

Letting go of old stuff can be emotionally challenging, especially when items hold sentimental value or represent a past phase of life. Here are some strategies courtesy of Muffetta that may help:

Start Small: Begin with one drawer or a single category of items to build momentum.

Use the One-Year Rule: If you haven’t used an item in the past year, it’s time to let it go.

Take Photos: Preserve the memory of sentimental items with digital photos.

Enlist Help: A trusted friend or professional organizer can provide guidance and accountability. You can also opt for decluttering books to guide you through your journey. We're currently loving Decluttering at the Speed of Life by Dana K. White from Amazon and The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondon from Target.

What Is The Five Year Rule of Decluttering?

The five year rule of decluttering is if you haven’t used an item in the past five years and you don’t anticipate needing it in the next five years then it’s time to get rid of it.

"The five year rule works because it encourages you to focus on items that truly add value to your life and helps you avoid the 'just in case' mentality," says Muffetta.