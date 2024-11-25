How To Clean A Closet — 3 Simple Rules To Keep Clothes and Shoes Fresh This Winter

Understanding how to clean a closet will allow you to find what you need, when you need it, and fighting your closet every morning to find that one missing shoe — can be quite draining. We know the feeling.

Closet organization and management seem to be a never-ending task, especially at this time of year when we’re transitioning into a bulkier winter wardrobe. But according to the organization and home cleaning experts, certain tricks of the trade can ensure your closet (and clothes) stay fresh throughout the seasons.

There’s no better time to start than now, either. Wetter and windier days can create a breeding ground for damp smells in your clothing, so getting your closet sparkling and ready to handle all this season’s weather is essential. All you need is a plan. To solve this problem, an expert reveals the rules you'll need to follow to keep your closest clothes and shoes clean this winter.

Get into a routine

(Image credit: Sharps)

A closet mistake you'll want to avoid is not having a routine to get your space in check. When speaking to the cleaning professionals, there was one tip that came out on top for closet cleaning — sticking to a schedule.

Stick to a routine with your closet cleaning and you’ll set yourself up for success and keep the clutter at bay. But how often should you be aiming for? Cleaning and organizing expert Rhonda Wilson at FreshSpace Cleaning thinks that keeping on top of the weekly tasks is the key to maintaining a good closet.

"Let’s start with the basic regular tasks: folding or hanging clean clothes and putting dirty ones where they belong. Toss clothes into the hamper instead of letting them pile up on the floor. Try to sweep and mop or vacuum weekly to avoid pet fur tumbleweeds clinging to the bottom of your long dresses or low-hanging clothes," says Rhonda.

Make time for deep cleans

(Image credit: California Closets Montreal)

It's time to make the most out of your small closet, and the first step is to ensure it's clean. Though a weekly vacuum is a great idea to keep on top of any general dust or hair accumulating, Rhonda thinks making time to clean your closet more thoroughly is important to keeping your clothes and shoes smelling good all year round.

"I’d recommend a deep clean every six months or at least once a year," says Rhonda. "Ideally, a deeper clean of the shelving space should be done on a monthly basis. To do this, remove the clothing stacks and shoe rows to dust and wipe each surface, then place them right back on."

Rhonda says you should use a microfiber cloth and cleaning solution. We like Mr. Siga's Microfiber Cleaning Cloth from Amazon, and for a multi-purpose cleaner — we recommend this Lysol® All-Purpose Cleaner, Sanitizing, and Disinfecting Spray from Walmart. "Dusting the door, lighting, and cleaning the baseboards don’t take more than a few minutes and can be done bi-monthly," Rhonda adds.

(Image credit: Plain English)

Tailor your cleaning solutions

(Image credit: Sharps)

From homemade cleaning concoctions to natural odor-busting remedies, the experts have a whole range of products they put to use to ensure their closets stay clean and fresh over winter.

So, what is the most natural way of cleaning a closet? "For wooden closets, the absolute best (and cheapest) hack is to make your own wood cleaner by mixing ¼ cup of white vinegar, ¼ cup of water, ½ a teaspoon of liquid soap, and a few drops of olive oil in a bowl," says expert Rhonda. "Saturate a sponge with the mixture, squeeze out the excess, and clean section by section. The smell of vinegar will be gone in a few hours and your closet’s surface will be good as new!"

"Or, if you’re looking for a multipurpose game-changer, try Thieves Household Cleaner. You’ll get your money’s worth because a little goes a long way. It smells amazing and is great for antibacterial cleaning without having to worry about your children or pets. For an easy-to-use solution, Lysol disinfecting wipes are great. I like that they’re disinfecting without having any bleach added to them, and they can be used on every surface – even on wood!"

Outside factors like humidity can affect your closet’s scent too. But cleaning expert Tina Priestly, owner at Ready, Set, REFRESH, has a great hack to keep your closet’s moisture levels under control. She says, "If the humidity in your closet is high, you can lower it by adding a moisture absorber or even a few sticks of chalk!"

Rhonda Wilson Social Links Navigation Quality Lead Cleaner at FreshSpace Cleaning Rhonda Wilson is the Quality Lead Cleaner at FreshSpace Cleaning. Rhonda has more than 20 years of experience in the cleaning industry and prides herself in making spaces spotless, always looking for ways to step up her game and exceed clients' expectations.

How can I make my closet smell good naturally?

(Image credit: NEAT Method/Martin Vecchio)

You can’t beat the smell of freshly laundered clothes, right? And there are a few things people with amazing-smelling closets do.

We’re always looking for hacks on how to maximize our clothes’ fresh fragrance in our closets, and expert Tina Priestly has the answer.

"Natural sachets filled with lavender, cedar, or eucalyptus are fantastic—they add a pleasant scent and keep bugs away," says Tina. "For shoes, a couple of dry tea bags tucked inside can absorb moisture and odors. To keep everything smelling like it’s just been laundered, I also recommend a DIY fabric spray with a few drops of essential oils like lavender or lemon. Just spritz lightly, and it keeps the space fresh without being overwhelming." We love these bags of dried lavender flowers lavender sachets from Walmart, priced at just $5.58.

Expert Rhonda adds, "Another great hack to keep your clothes smelling fresh is to add cedar blocks. Homode Cedar Blocks Chips, and Balls are great because the pieces come in all different shapes and sizes. Some are fairly large and can be hung in your closet. Some can just be tossed into a drawer, packed into a case for travel, or added to your gym bag. They also come with sandpaper, so you can always get the most benefits out of the cedar, which, besides smelling amazing, is great for repelling moths!"

How often should you clean a closet?

(Image credit: Sharps)

From how to clean your clothes closet to how often, here is a breakdown of exactly what you need to do. Need help getting started with a routine? Here's how often the experts recommend checking off each task.

Daily: Hang and fold clean clothes. Place dirty clothes in the laundry hamper. Clear closet floor.

Weekly: Vacuum or mop the closet floor and dust away cobwebs.

Monthly: Take all clothes off shelves, racks, and hangers and wipe down surfaces with an appropriate surface cleaner. Replenish any fragrances or cedar blocks.

Every 4 months: Go through seasonal clothes and rearrange your shelves so your current season’s wardrobe is most accessible.

Every 6 months: Remove all your clothes and shoes and take the opportunity to vacuum and dust the corners of your closet. Go through your clothing and shoes and edit what you no longer need.

Tina Priestly Social Links Navigation Founder, Ready, Set, REFRESH! Tina, founder of Ready, Set, REFRESH!, embarked on her journey into home decluttering and design during the pandemic. Her approach combines craftsmanship, sustainability, and a commitment to client satisfaction. With a focus on creating clutter-free, relaxing spaces, Tina helps clients declutter, reorganize, and refresh their homes.

FAQs

Why should I clean my closet?

(Image credit: William MacCollum. Design: Whipple Russell Architects)

It's easy to push closet cleaning down your to-do list, but according to our pros taking the time to clean your closet can have a positive impact on your clothes, health, and mindset.

"In addition to keeping clothing in good shape, cleaning your closet also keeps cloth-damaging insects like moths away. Additionally, using a clean, fresh closet every day is much more fun," says cleaning pro Tina Priestly.

"By cleaning your closet you remove allergens, dust, and dust mites and create a much healthier environment for yourself and your loved ones. You also increase your clothes’ lifespan and appearance. They last longer and smell fresher if they are hung properly and not smooshed together," says expert Rhonda.

But for professional cleaner Rhonda, cleaning her closet can be an emotional cleanse as well. "I consider cleaning a closet emotionally cleansing. Sometimes, people keep stuff in the back of their closet or the corners like it’s the back of their minds, and holding onto the past can hold you back. So, if you have anything stored in your closet that represents or reminds you of a bad time, reading this might be the sign that you need to let go of it and move on!"