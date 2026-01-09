This might sound desperate, but I've been searching for anything that may make me feel even a modicum less frozen at the moment, which left me wondering — will simply turning on my lights at home actually make me feel any warmer?

As someone who spent most of December musing over the relative mildness of the weather, I feel I must have jinxed it, because almost as soon as we were hit with January, the UK weather decided to treat us to the brutal chill we know so well — as if January wasn't already cheery enough. So now, we're left scrambling for ways to bring some warmth — any warmth we can — into our homes, without having to spend a fortune on the heating, of course.

So, can your home's lighting scheme help? I consulted lighting experts with my query, and their answer wasn't as simple as you may think. You see, while turning your lights on won't technically warm up your home, the effects it can have on your brain will trick you into thinking it's warmer, which, in my current frost-bitten state, is good enough for me. This is what they said.

Does Turning Your Lights On Make You Feel Warmer?

Combine your overhead lighting with softer low lighting for a more warm and welcoming look and feel. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: YSG Studio)

So, let's break that query down with a bit more detail. The idea behind this belief is less rooted in physical temperature changes and more in our innate color perception and its effects on how we feel.

As Betty Kajajian, associate lighting designer at John Cullen Lighting, explains, "Turning on lights doesn’t physically warm your home, but it does make it feel warmer by increasing comfort and reducing the visual cues we associate with cold, like darkness and harsh shadows."

Just as our brain reacts differently to different colors in color psychology, the same applies to lighting. It's the same reason designers steer clear of using harsh, overhead lighting. Our brains perceive warm, soft light as comforting and inviting, sending our body into a more relaxed state, where we're less likely to feel overwhelmed by cool temperatures.

"Bright, well-layered lighting reduces the visual cues we associate with cold, dark environments, which can make a space feel psychologically warmer and more inviting," explains lighting expert Tom Doherty, from lighting education conference Lightapalooza.

How to Use Your Lighting to Make You Feel Warmer

Avoid any cold, harsh lighting, especially in bedrooms and living rooms. (Image credit: Original BTC)

To begin, our guide to understanding light bulbs will be very beneficial — and, more specifically, understanding the importance of color temperature and warm light vs cool light.

"Warm color temperatures (2700K–3000K) create a sense of comfort and coziness, while cooler temperatures can feel stark or ‘cold,’ especially in winter when there’s less natural daylight," explains Tom. Or, if you want it to feel even cozier, Betty says, "2200K–2400K can feel especially comforting." This is especially good for bedroom lighting or in a reading corner.

As color expert and forecaster Jane Boddy explains, when comparing warm vs cool colors, warm colors "tend to appear more saturated, more vivid — radiating a sense of light, heat, and emotion."

"Focus on creating a soft glow instead of harsh lighting, use warm color temperatures, and reduce strong contrasts between light and shadow," says Betty Kajajian. (Image credit: Soho Home)

After color temperature, the next factor to consider is the importance of layering. Instead of relying on one overhead light, which can flatten your space, Betty suggests using a layered lighting approach — "A combination of ambient, task, and accent lighting. Multiple light sources at different heights reduce harsh shadows and create a sense of enclosure and comfort." That's right, more anti-big light propaganda.

Try pairing decorative wall sconces with a large floor lamp and a few additional rechargeable lamps for a customizable and welcoming environment. Also, try searching for dimmable options. As Betty explains, "Dimming light not only reduces brightness but also softens the mood. Many warm-dim LEDs become even warmer as they dim, mimicking incandescent light."

Or, if you want a step above a regular dimmable light, Tom says, "Many newer products now reference melanopic lighting, which focuses on how light impacts our biological response, meaning the right light can support alertness during the day and relaxation at night, even in winter."

"Think of lighting as a substitute for the sun during winter," adds Betty. It's the concept that has led to the increasingly popular SAD lamps (including the stylish Lumie Halo lamp), and it's not just based on intuition; there's plenty of science behind the positive benefits this type of light can offer, too.

When it's constantly cold and dark out, our home lighting is about more than just visibility. "Use it to add comfort rather than brightness," says Betty.

So, even though turning our lights on won't have any substantial effect on the temperature of our homes, we cannot underestimate the effect lighting can have on our mood and well-being. If you're still looking for ways to winterize your home, this is a good place to start.