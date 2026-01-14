A 'Smart' Candle Warmer? This Clever App-Controlled Gadget Can Make Sure Your Home Smells Amazing Before You Even Set Foot Through the Door

Thanks to the smart home functions of this stylish candle warmer, scenting your home has never been easier (or safer)

A trio of images side by side of a sleek black candle warmer on various surfaces
As a candle enthusiast, I consider myself something of a connoisseur when it comes to burning sweet-smelling wax, but even I had more to learn. I've been aware of candle warmers for a while — the safer, smoke-free way to enjoy your favorite fragrances — but I didn't realize just how far they've come.

Rather than relegating a candle to the corner of a room, a candle warmer turns it into a true design feature. Styled like a traditional lamp, but with space to hold your candle beneath, these pieces are as decorative as they are functional, and now they're getting smarter, too.

Although "smart" is a label applied to almost everything these days, in this case, it's deserved. I'm talking about a candle warmer that can be remotely switched on so that your home is filled with your favorite scent, smelling beautiful before you even walk through the door. It's no surprise, then, that when I came across this smart candle warmer lamp from Amazon, it went straight to the top of my wishlist. If you're looking for a safe, design-led way to get more out of your best candles (and make them last for longer, too), this might just be the answer.

Now I love a scented candle as much as the next person, but I'm also a bit hung up on indoor air quality. I want my home to be healthy, and the research around candles doesn't paint a great picture. Burning them can release a host of indoor pollutants, including soot, formaldehyde, and benzene (especially in the case of paraffin-based or heavily scented candles).

There's also a host of candle-burning mistakes that I always seem to make, no matter how hard I try to avoid them (for a candle connoisseur, I'm guilty of tunneling far too many of them).

Candle warmers are a far safer alternative in this respect, gradually warming the wax to release the scent instead of directly burning the wick. Of course, there's also the fact that fire risk is dramatically reduced; after all, there's nothing worse than relaxing with your favorite candle only to be woken from your calm state with the overriding anxiety that you must, at all costs, remember to blow it out before you fall asleep.

Stylish, practical, and now more convenient than ever, a candle warmer is the answer to your woes. If you're looking for one that feels a little more in tune with your personal style but with some of the same great benefits in terms of operation, here are a few more candle warmer lamps I've found that I can't stop thinking about.

Candle warmers don't need to be technologically "smart" in order to be a clever addition to your home, but who doesn't like the convenience of safely infusing your home with your favorite scent? If you've been on the hunt for ways to make your living room smell good without even lifting a finger, your search has officially come to an end.

