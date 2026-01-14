A 'Smart' Candle Warmer? This Clever App-Controlled Gadget Can Make Sure Your Home Smells Amazing Before You Even Set Foot Through the Door

As a candle enthusiast, I consider myself something of a connoisseur when it comes to burning sweet-smelling wax, but even I had more to learn. I've been aware of candle warmers for a while — the safer, smoke-free way to enjoy your favorite fragrances — but I didn't realize just how far they've come.

Rather than relegating a candle to the corner of a room, a candle warmer turns it into a true design feature. Styled like a traditional lamp, but with space to hold your candle beneath, these pieces are as decorative as they are functional, and now they're getting smarter, too.

Although "smart" is a label applied to almost everything these days, in this case, it's deserved. I'm talking about a candle warmer that can be remotely switched on so that your home is filled with your favorite scent, smelling beautiful before you even walk through the door. It's no surprise, then, that when I came across this smart candle warmer lamp from Amazon, it went straight to the top of my wishlist. If you're looking for a safe, design-led way to get more out of your best candles (and make them last for longer, too), this might just be the answer.

SwitchBot Smart Candle Warmer Lamp With Timer £39.99 at Amazon UK Sleek, simple, and contemporary, this candle warmer fits seamlessly into any home, and it also comes in white. It might not look it from the outside, but it's one of the best smart home gadgets worth investing in. You can easily dim brightness, adjust scent intensity, set up schedules, or wake your home with fragrance, all from your phone using the SwitchBot app or smart voice commands. For those already invested in smart home systems, you can also link the device with Apple Home via Matter, or use it with a home system like Alexa, Google Home, Homey, and more. In practical terms, it's really straightforward to use. Designed to accommodate most standard candle types and sizes (up to 3.75 inches in diameter and 5.5 inches tall), it works just as well with large branded candles as it does with smaller, handmade soy options. It's a safer way to enjoy fragrance, with the added bonus that candles tend to last longer. The 74 percent five-star rating really speaks for itself.

Now I love a scented candle as much as the next person, but I'm also a bit hung up on indoor air quality. I want my home to be healthy, and the research around candles doesn't paint a great picture. Burning them can release a host of indoor pollutants, including soot, formaldehyde, and benzene (especially in the case of paraffin-based or heavily scented candles).

There's also a host of candle-burning mistakes that I always seem to make, no matter how hard I try to avoid them (for a candle connoisseur, I'm guilty of tunneling far too many of them).

Candle warmers are a far safer alternative in this respect, gradually warming the wax to release the scent instead of directly burning the wick. Of course, there's also the fact that fire risk is dramatically reduced; after all, there's nothing worse than relaxing with your favorite candle only to be woken from your calm state with the overriding anxiety that you must, at all costs, remember to blow it out before you fall asleep.

Stylish, practical, and now more convenient than ever, a candle warmer is the answer to your woes. If you're looking for one that feels a little more in tune with your personal style but with some of the same great benefits in terms of operation, here are a few more candle warmer lamps I've found that I can't stop thinking about.

Amazon Candle Warmer Lamp With Timer £32.97 at Amazon UK Now, this might not be as "smart" as the SwitchBot lamp, but it definitely comes close, and the dimpled glass shade feels so art deco. It uses a halogen bulb heating system to melt wax, and it works with any candle up to 4 inches tall. The other advantage is the brightness control. There are four levels to choose from to customize your melting speed and fragrance intensity, and you can also set a handy timer between two, four, or eight hours. Wayfair Victorville Glass Tabletop Wax Warmer £184.99 at Wayfair UK While a modern idea, candle warmers seem to lend themselves so well to a vintage aesthetic. I think this one would double up wonderfully as a romantic nightlight thanks to its glass tulip shade and soft glow. It comes with a timer and dimmer controls on the cord, as well as a wooden, non-slip base for peace of mind. This one really caters to style over smart functions, but we'll let it slide. Etsy Candle Warmer Lamp with Adjustable Heat £68 at Etsy UK & I Etsy is my favorite place to find quirky decor, and this blue coquette linen candle warmer has me absolutely besotted. Unlike the other lamps here, which mostly feature a glass shade, this one is crafted with a natural linen lampshade for a warmer, cozier feel. It's equipped with a GU10 bulb system to evenly melt your candles, plus it comes with adjustable brightness and timer settings via a remote control — no need to leave your seat! Amazon Draome Candle Warmer Lamp £24.99 at Amazon UK Combining adjustable height with three auto shut-off timer settings and four brightness level settings, this lamp makes it easy to control the scent of your candle, something you can't do through traditional burning. The tulip shade is so charming and comes in a classic gold tint for a warm, cozy glow. Like most on this list, it fits the majority of candle types and sizes, and you can easily control functions on the cord. Wayfair Rosdorf Park Adjustable Candle Warmer Lamp £159.99 at Wayfair UK There's something about adjustable arms that just captures my heart, so for me, this candle warmer was love at first sight. It pairs a vintage-style shade with an adjustable brass arm, which also makes it easier to switch up the intensity of the bulb's warmth. It might not be the most technologically advanced candle warmer on this list, but it's definitely one of the most beautiful. Amazon Candle Warmer Lamp With Timer £24.99 at Amazon UK Fluted glass will always look elegant to me, so this electric candle warmer is the absolute pinnacle of sophistication. It has three timer settings (two, four, and eight hours) so that you can relax with peace of mind, plus there are four brightness settings to choose from to adjust intensity. It also comes in a black smoked glass effect, too, if you prefer a more moody look.

Candle warmers don't need to be technologically "smart" in order to be a clever addition to your home, but who doesn't like the convenience of safely infusing your home with your favorite scent? If you've been on the hunt for ways to make your living room smell good without even lifting a finger, your search has officially come to an end.