I know you're probably thinking massage candles are crazy, too. There's nothing appealing about the idea of incorporating hot candle wax into your wellness rituals. Well, that's where the misconceptions around massage candles begin.

These scented candles are actually meant to melt into a warm oil that proves to be an indulgent comfort for at-home massages. With a soothingly silky texture, just the right warmth, and a scent that calms the mind, massage candles are worth looking into if you love an enriching wellness routine at the end of a long week.

But first, it's worth understanding how it works. And if it feels like the kind of thing your weekly unwind is missing, I've rounded up some of the best to shop.

How Do Massage Candles Work?

For relaxing massages at home with a dose of fragrance and a soft glow, too. (Image credit: maude)

Helen Clark, massage therapist at Masaj, explains that massage candles are designed with a dual function. "They look and burn like a candle, but once lit, the wax melts into a warm, skin-safe oil that can be poured directly onto the body," she notes.

"Unlike standard candles, they’re made with nourishing oils and butters, not paraffin, so they’re created specifically to be used on the body.” Think skin-safe ingredients like smooth shea butter, jojoba oil, coconut, and soy wax bases for topical use.

And since fragrance plays a key role in setting the tone for a calming wellness ritual, most massage candles are infused with natural essential oils and extracts to bring the multi-sensory experience together.

This is just the kind of candle you need to bring into your home to romanticize your bedtime routine after a long, stressful day. And while it might have sounded a little questionable at first, I recommend trying it before you knock it.

How to Use Massage Candles At Home

Trust me, it's not as scary to use as it might seem. (Image credit: Seed to Skin)

When bringing massage candles into your wellness room, it's important to note the individual instructions assigned to your candle of choice. Typically, most massage candles need to be lit for around 10 to 15 minutes for the oil to properly melt.

Once the oil sits in a warm pool at the top of your candle, you can blow the flame out. Then find the side of the massage candle with a dip in the rim to pour the soothing oil onto your palm.

Since most massage candles are formulated with waxes and butters at a low melting point, the oil should be comfortably warm and not hot. However, you can always do a swatch test by dipping it with a spoon or a finger to sample the temperature.

You can then massage it onto your own skin while gently kneading away any knots in your body. Or, you can even bring a partner into the ritual and take turns easing any tension with a relaxing massage candle.

"As the candle melts, the wax turns into a warm oil that feels soothing on the skin," says Helen. "The warmth helps muscles relax, while the oils provide a natural massage medium, allowing you to glide between techniques. "

I recommend finishing the ritual by rinsing off in a dark shower to make the perfect end to your day. And for this part of the ritual, swap your massage candles for regular scented candles to make the ambiance nice and cozy.

