This Revolving Bathroom Mirror Lets You Adjust Your Angles (and Discreetly Disguises Some Serious Storage)

A well-designed bathroom is all about a seamless blend of form and function. That means choosing pieces that optimize every inch of space, like sleek mirrored wall cabinets, is key, particularly in smaller spaces.

But beyond standard wall storage cabinets with mirrored fronts, you can take the idea a step further with suspended designs that actually revolve. They're a clever twist (pardon the pun) on mirrored cabinets for when you want to use more vertical space — just take this full-length mirror by Wireworks, which, once swivelled, reveals ample shelves that can neatly house cosmetics out of sight.

And so, if you're in the process of choosing a bathroom mirror, there are few better options than the revolving mirrored cabinets below. They'll help you to optimize small bathroom storage ideas and totally upgrade your 'getting-ready' station. Clever, huh?

Wireworks Revolving Wall Storage Cabinet £447.50 at Heal's Measuring 140cm in height, this revolving mirrored cabinet is as functional as it is stylish. Its sleek, unfussy design offers a modern and clean look, while the bamboo wood brings warmth to bathrooms. No longer do products need to create a cluttered look — instead, they can be neatly stored away in the seven compartments when the mirror side is on show.





When it comes to where to position a revolving wall storage cabinet like this in your bathroom, interior designer Serena Pitchers says she'd put one on either side of a bathroom sink or vanity. "Wall space is the obvious storage choice for small bathrooms, so using wall space on either side of the sink can maximize the options," she adds.

But it's not just its function that she approves of. Its wooden construction and water-resistant lacquer "offers extra protection in the humidity," adds Serena. And there are, of course, many visual benefits of wooden pieces like this, too — "It softens what can be a room full of hard surfaces," she adds.

Serena Pitchers Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Serena Pitchers is the founder of Your Interiors Friend, a Leamington Spa-based studio known for its warm and collaborative approach to design. Serena helps clients define a clear sense of personal style, then thoughtfully weaves it into the architecture of their home and the landscape it sits within. Her work is guided by a belief that truly beautiful interiors feel effortless, authentic, and deeply connected to the way people live.

The slim, linear silhouette also taps into modern bathroom trends right now. "I always prefer a simple design for timeless appeal," adds Serena. "I don't want the focal point of a bathroom to be storage, but rather beautiful stone, tiles, or lighting."

And while the Wireworks Revolving Wall Storage Cabinet ticks plenty of boxes, it's definitely a pricier design, and there are some alternatives on the market that offer different storage configurations and aesthetics, so you can find one that best suits your needs.

Croydex Arun Large Bathroom Wall Cabinet £179 at Dunelm If you prefer the more contemporary look of metal, opt for this rotating bathroom wall cabinet. When in place, it serves as a full-length mirror, with hidden storage accessible once swivelled. It features four shelves, which are generously spaced to allow easy storing of taller cosmetic items. Wireworks Cosmos Revolving Storage Cabinet Natural Oak £409 at Heal's This mirrored storage cabinet is another revolving design by Wireworks, crafted from solid oak, which gives a lighter look. It is slightly shorter than the bamboo style, measuring 114cm in height, and features six shelves to store plenty of cosmetics, along with a built-in circular magnifying mirror — all you need for a complete getting-ready station. Anthropologie Candace Natural Bathroom Wall Cabinet £498 at Anthropologie If you're looking for a smaller option to display above your bathroom sink, this mirrored cabinet from Anthropologie is a chic choice. Although it isn't a revolving design, it does conceal internal glass shelves for storing products, and the wavy edge made from engineered wood offers a playful look that will help add design interest to this utilitarian room.

Mirrored wall cabinets are a must for any bathroom where saving space is key, and those that feature a rotating mechanism can be extra useful when getting ready. If you're really stuck for space in your bathroom, especially when it comes to your bathroom mirror, it's worth considering a suspended bathroom mirror — it not only looks cool, but can be very functional in tight spaces, too.