Storage, mirrors, lighting — there's a lot that goes into making your bathroom functional, so how come this design by Of Possible Architecture doesn't seem to have any of that? You might be forgiven for thinking it's not a real bathroom, but actually, all that important stuff is hidden away.

It's the ideal of a modern bathroom — all marble, all clean, no bulky cabinets or overflowing cupboards, just crisp lines and plenty of bright, unobstructed natural light flowing through. With a secret, genius small bathroom storage idea lurking within.

All those boring, functional elements we all need in a bathroom are just as present in this design; they're just discreetly tucked away from sight, allowing for pure, unobstructed natural light to flow through the space, from the large window in the ensuite bathroom, all the way through to the adjoining bedroom.

A post shared by NS Builders - Luxury Custom Home Builder (@nsbuilders) A photo posted by on

Although I've grown rather fond of the look of a bathroom mirror in front of a window, there's no denying that you lose a certain amount of sunlight by doing so, but it seemed to be the only viable solution for me (or so I thought). But this design shows that there's another option.

Nick Schiffer, founder of NS Builders, explains that this design was created "to capture the extra square footage and natural light from the large bedroom window, combining both spaces into something that feels like a high-end suite in one of the best hotels."

As the video outlines, the design relies on hidden, slide-out mirrors, which conceal an additional secret, bathroom organizer cabinet within. Allowing the homeowners to reap the benefits of the vast window and its beautiful views, without having to sacrifice anything when it comes to functionality.

The design was a thoroughly collaborative process; "The concept came from Of Possible Architecture," Nick explains, "Working closely with them and Materia Millwork, we refined the idea and brought it to life through design and fabrication."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But, of course, this was not without its difficulties. This design relies on a certain amount of precision in its execution to pull it off; any snags or pulls, or uneven weight distribution, could end in disaster.

"We had to fine-tune the mechanics so the cabinets operated smoothly but stayed rigid enough not to sag even slightly. That precision ensured both units sat perfectly flat when extended," Nick explains.

This kind of design, Nick explains, is ideal for "Any space where you want to enjoy the view and natural light most of the time, but still need hidden storage and a mirror for daily use."

It can be easy to underestimate the importance of natural light within your home, but when you design around it, making sure it remains the central focus throughout, you can end up with creative and inspiring designs like this one.

Nick Schiffer Founder of NS Builders Nick Schiffer established NS Builders in 2014, and has since built a highly-skilled and creative team who share his enthusiasm for building luxury custom homes. Driven by a collective passion for quality craftsmanship, NS Builders has grown into one of the most renowned home builders in the Eastern Massachusetts area. Years of relentless attention to detail and meticulous quality control has fueled NS Builders’ reputation for building premier custom homes.

Mirror Mirror On the Wall

For Nick and his clients, the challenge and excitement of trying something new was more than just part of the appeal for developing this design. "Their mindset— and ours — is always to explore ideas beyond the obvious in pursuit of something more thoughtful and inspiring," he explains.

If you're looking for some more thoughtful and inspiring designs, take a look at some of our favorite sustainable homes that are putting environmentally friendly designs front and center.