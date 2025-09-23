Crocs Just Launched a New Cookware Collab — And Yes, It Comes With Collectible Charms for Your Kitchen

This year has seen some brilliant collaborative launches, but never did I ever imagine that playful footwear brand Crocs would be partnering with internet-famous cookware house Our Place. But one thing's for sure, I'm glad it's happening.

As one of the most stylish cookware brands around right now, Our Place has a reputation for good-looking kitchen accessories that effortlessly style up a hosting table. And now that it has teamed up with Crocs and chef Molly Baz, you can welcome this new butter yellow range to add a pop of soft vibrance to your culinary space.

But of course, there's a classic Crocs-coded twist to the collab and more to learn about the cooking utensils, too. So here's what you can expect.

Image 1 of 2 Indulge in beautiful cookware that can go from the hob to the table for hosting in style (Image credit: Our Place) (Image credit: Our Place)

As you now know, butter yellow is the theme of this brilliantly offbeat collaboration, and the color seems perfectly on theme for both Our Place and Crocs. Famed for its versatile cookware that transitions to stylish serveware, Our Place has always been one for injecting color into culinary rooms while lending balance in beautiful matte finishes.

This limited edition launch debuts the Cookware Duo of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot in this luscious pastel color on its non-toxic, multi-functional, ceramic-based cooking dishes.

And if, like me, you meal prep in a small kitchen that needs to prioritize space, then you can treat yourself to the Mini Always Pan and the Mini Perfect Pot, instead. The best part is that these dishes do it all.

Alongside this range of butter yellow cookware, Crocs fans will be pleased to know that this launch also includes outfitted Hot Grips. Our Place's heat-safe silicone grips have been given a glow-up with Crocs Jibbitz. So your pan handle holders can now fashion food-themed icons like cookies, bowtie pasta, a butter stick, and even a cartooned Always Pan pin.

“This isn’t just a new color, it’s a fully imagined world,” says Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place. “With Molly and Crocs, we wanted to create something that connects cooking and culture, while staying true to what we care about most — beautiful design and reliable, safe tools for our community.”

This range offers up the perfect balance in brand personalities and is doing it all in what might be the trendiest color of late. So if your pots and pans are due for an upgrade, or if you're a Crocs fan stepping into the world of pretty kitchenware, this is a launch you won't want to miss out on.

If you're keeping up with yellow trends and want to intersperse this catchy color through the rest of your home, then it might be time to give these butter yellow paint colors a swatch.