The Payday Edit — 15 Super Cool Pieces to Pick Up for Your Home as an End-of-Month Treat
This edit is all about the wants, not the needs
"Do you really need another [insert random but expensive homeware]?" my partner would ask. No, of course I don't, but that doesn't stop me from wanting it. And when payday rolls around, aren't those the types of things you should be reaching for? Not the needs, but the slightly extravagant things that bring you a sense of unadulterated joy every time you see them.
So, what would be on your Payday Edit this month? A sculptural cheese grater? A £300 set of mugs? Yet another set of bed linens? Well, why not? Once you've allocated necessary funds to all the things you have to, it's important to set aside a little bit for self-investment.
On my Payday Edit this month, there's a stylish stainless steel pod machine I saw in a homewares store in Norway, a floor lamp that's remarkably similar to one I already own (but different enough, I swear), and even a Christmas ornament (because no, it's not too early). So, take a look for yourself, and consider investing...
JW Anderson just released a collaboration with Wedgwood, and it looks alarmingly like the iconic LOEWE candles (also available at Harrods). £300 for two mugs is steep, yes, but the cost-per-use makes it almost justifiable.
I saw this coffee pod machine while in Norway recently and was gob-smacked that something so beautiful was, in fact, for pods. It gives Italian, I-take-my-coffee-seriously vibes, without the effort.
It's no secret that decorating with animal print is hot right now, but it's the more obscure patterns that feel the most stylish. Plus, I can't help but think these bed sheets are an elevated take on the 101 Dalmatians posters that hung in my tweenage bedroom.
If you think incense is too woo-woo, these tins from Urban Outfitters make it clear that it's actually uber cool. Packed with 70 sticks, each with a 15-20 minute burn time, it's available in three scents: Welcome Drink, Room No.11, and Fluffy Pillow (I'll let you look up what any of that actually means.)
I have a thing with things that serve a really really niche purpose. Oyster plates, coffee cup slings, and now, this baguette bag from Australian homewares store, Fred Home. It ships to the UK, and I dare say the wait would be worth it.
I already have a smaller version of this sculptural rice paper floor lamp from H&M Home, but now I've seen this almost totem-like style, I'm considering replacing it. We recently covered an IKEA hack that created an organic modern lampshade using sculptural shades, but this looks way more expensive.
£10 per glass is definitely an investment, but when it looks just as good styled on your shelves as it will on the table, that feels like a deal? This two-tone style from Mango Home comes in a few different color combinations, and I think I might just need all of them.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.