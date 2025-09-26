The Payday Edit — 15 Super Cool Pieces to Pick Up for Your Home as an End-of-Month Treat

"Do you really need another [insert random but expensive homeware]?" my partner would ask. No, of course I don't, but that doesn't stop me from wanting it. And when payday rolls around, aren't those the types of things you should be reaching for? Not the needs, but the slightly extravagant things that bring you a sense of unadulterated joy every time you see them.

So, what would be on your Payday Edit this month? A sculptural cheese grater? A £300 set of mugs? Yet another set of bed linens? Well, why not? Once you've allocated necessary funds to all the things you have to, it's important to set aside a little bit for self-investment.

On my Payday Edit this month, there's a stylish stainless steel pod machine I saw in a homewares store in Norway, a floor lamp that's remarkably similar to one I already own (but different enough, I swear), and even a Christmas ornament (because no, it's not too early). So, take a look for yourself, and consider investing...

Looking for something a little more in line with autumn? I've got you sorted with The Fifty, this season's most stylish edit of homewares to shop (if I don't say so myself).