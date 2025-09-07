Such a Bright Idea — This DIYer Turned Budget IKEA Lampshades Into a Japandi-Style, Designer-Look Pendant in Less Than an Hour

I've always been drawn to the organic modern style. Maybe it's the timelessness of a neutral color palette, or the textural detail that comes with layers of natural materials like wicker, wood, and stone. Whatever it is, I can't get enough of this raw, unfiltered aesthetic, but on a recent quest to find the perfect lampshade for a drab corner of my living room, I was left completely stumped.

It's a truth universally acknowledged that whenever you have a specific vision for a piece of decor, no amount of internet searches will deliver. I've been swooning over Japanese-inspired shades for some time (you know the type — long lanterns and pendants with distinctive wavy forms inspired by iconic Noguchi designs), but I wanted a material that wasn't rice paper. Finding the perfect light that matches that criteria felt impossible, until I came across an affordable IKEA hack that offered the perfect solution.

Instead of splashing out on an overpriced lamp that didn't fit my vision, my prayers were answered with a nifty DIY. Pendant shade? Check. Woven wicker material? Check. Organic modern style? Check. In less than an hour's work, I had an affordable new lamp to brighten my dull corner, all thanks to a stranger on the internet. Here's how you can do the same.

A few strands of wire is all that's needed to attach the individual BLÅSTÅNG shades together (the thinner the wire, the less visible it will be) (Image credit: Camille Fremaux (@atelier.desa))

This completely customizable hack comes courtesy of home stylist Camille Fremaux (@atelier.desa), who first shared the idea on her Instagram. Using four BLÅSTÅNG lamp shades from IKEA, some wire, and a length of rope to create the cord, she created this long, Japandi-style pendant for her own living room.

Camille was inspired by similar crocheted lamps she'd seen online. "I wanted something that matches the ambiance of my minimalist interior, made from natural materials," she says. "I came across this BLÅSTÅNG pendant lamp model at IKEA when they came out, and it gave me this idea."

Rechargeable bulbs are a DIYer staple. These remote-operated ones are easily fastened to each IKEA shade to cast a warm glow throughout the whole pendant (Image credit: Camille Fremaux (@atelier.desa))

Besides the shades from IKEA, Camille used thin steel wire from Amazon to join the separate pendants together, as well as four rechargeable light bulbs with a remote control, also from Amazon.

"All I had to do was assemble each suspension using the wire to create the complete structure," Camille explains. She attached a few lengths of wire around the bases of two shades to connect them until all four were attached. (Thin wire is vital here to minimize the visibility. Fishing wire could also be a good option.)

Connect as many BLÅSTÅNG shades as you need to create the desired length of your pendant (Camille uses four) (Image credit: Camille Fremaux (@atelier.desa))

"Next, I installed a hook in the ceiling to suspend the entire structure using a piece of electrical cable I had at hand," Camille says. You could also use natural hemp rope, available from Amazon, or attach the shades to a floor lamp base if you'd prefer a more traditional living room lighting idea that's easier to move around. Unless you're attaching your pendant to an existing structure, you'll need to attach a ceiling rose to your ceiling wherever you want your light to hang.

Since she used four BLÅSTÅNG shades to make her light, Camille used four light bulbs, placing one in each IKEA pendant. "The bulbs are rechargeable, so they can be controlled remotely," she explains. These can be fixed to the existing framework of each shade with the help of some wire to fasten them in place.

When suspended from the ceiling, the wavy form of your unique shade will create a textural focal point (Image credit: Camille Fremaux (@atelier.desa))

As with an IKEA hack, the beauty of this DIY is that it can be customized however you desire. If you have tall ceilings, you might need five or six BLÅSTÅNG shades to create a pendant with enough height, or maybe you only use two to create a smaller pendant to hang above your kitchen island. Of course, the length of the cord can also be adjusted, too.

For Camille, her budget-friendly DIY brightens the space behind her sofa. "Once lit in the evening, its ambiance gives a cozy atmosphere to the living room," she says. In my case, it's allowed me to create the perfect warm, organic modern style shade, which is exactly what I envisioned to make my drab corner more inviting.

H&M Rice Paper Pendant Light £59.99 at H&M (US) Inspired by Japanese lanterns, this rice paper shade has an off-white shade that casts a warm glow. With a height of 74cm, it's designed to hold two light bulbs. Habitat Sala White Paper Lampshade £15 at Habitat UK This classic shade has a curvy shape that adds interest to any living room. Unlike the other shades listed here, its 50cm height makes it a more practical choice for smaller rooms. Industville Beehive Metal Pendant Light £149 at industville.co.uk This mesh pendant has the appearance of woven wicker, but it's actually made of iron wire with a brass finish. Sculpted into an oval shape reminiscent of a Beehive, it adds a warm, organic touch to your space.

It's not always easy to find affordable pendant lighting ideas that suit our style. If you've been scouring the internet for an organic style shade but can't find your desired design, don't rule out a clever DIY. This IKEA hack will cost you less £100 and take less than an hour to complete. The result? A beautiful Japenese-inspired pendant (and overwhelming sense of satisfaction).