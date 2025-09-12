21 Just-Launched Homewares This September That I Already Can't Stop Thinking About
It's finally time to embrace the upcoming autumn season with decor that oozes cozy-chic
It's officially September, and to me, that means it's officially time to switch over to our winter wardrobes and start bringing out the fall decor (I'm American, so I'm allowed to say fall, y'all). And before you groan about the fact that summer is over, wait until you see the cozy new homewares that September has in store for you.
This transitional month is known for being a time of 'new', and with that excitement in mind, there is no better way to embrace it than adding and upgrading a few decorative spaces in your home. While August's new homewares sort to squeeze out the last few drops of sunshine with bright colors and back-to-school style, September is wholeheartedly embracing the changing of the seasons.
It's time to swap your summer essentials for something equally stylish, but with a little more mood. From hosting must-haves and entertaining essentials to rich colors and cozy textures, the September new-in section is seriously stylish. Here is a carefully curated edit of my favorite items thus far.
Starting very strong with this zebra print lamp. 2025 was a big year for decorating with animal print, but something about this shade still feels fresh and fashionable heading into 2026. I recently stopped by H&M Home in London, and I must confess, this table lamp looks even better in person. Looking for something a little bigger? You're in luck, because a floor lamp version is also available.
Opinion: Waffle knit throw blankets are a must-have in every quiet-luxury-meets-cozy bedding set. So when I spotted these waffle linen bath towels at Zara, it was an instant add-to-cart moment. I can't vouch for how water-absorbent they are (yet!), but I can confidently say that these towels would look fabulous styled for guests.
When it comes to the best rug brands, I always have one eye on Nordic Knots. This September, the Scandinavian textile company introduced a collection of handwoven rugs designed in collaboration with Alex Eagle and Sophie Hodges of Eagle + Hodges. The designs are inspired by the beauty of British gardens. I love this red and cream style, but the other two patterns feature more earth-toned greens and blues.
Stylish picture frames are one of those decor items you always need more of. If you have a hard time straying from the classic wooden or gold-brushed picture frames, then this set from Glassette is an excellent middle ground. The zigzag edge gives the perfect amount of subtle style and visual interest on the wall. Does it even need art?
Whether it's cocktails or mocktails on the menu, hosting season is right around the corner. Which means, it's time to start stocking the home bar ideas with all the best glassware and decor. If you are wondering what cocktail glasses you really need for a full bar, just know you can never go wrong with style. These brown and blue glasses from Anthropologie are the perfect touch.
I'm a newfound convert to the color purple, especially when it is a deep, rich shade like this plum, polka dot pitcher from Mango Home. The monochromatic scheme gives a subtle effect to the polka dots in a more sophisticated and refined way. Pair it with complementary colors like yellow or amber glass (H&M's amber glass vases are a current favorite) to create contrast on your tablescape.
HAY's collab with La Pittura perfectly exemplifies the drawn-on decor trend. Our interiors are craving a bit of character and storytelling, and what better way to incorporate those characteristics than with a hand-painted ceramic serving dish? The collaboration includes a few different styles, but the green and off-white colorway works in every season.
Ever since Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, put extra-tall candles on his July Zeitgeist edit, I've no longer looked at regular candles the same. Now, oversized candlestick holders are the true test of a design-forward space. For only £19.99, you can add a bit of elegant, vintage-inspired charm to your tablescape or coffee table.
I was browsing through a cookware shop in London when I discovered Longpi cookware. It's a ceramic style that only uses clay from two specific regions in North East India. This type of pottery is shaped by hand without a potter's wheel, dried in the sun, and then wood-fired. Not only does it have a design-forward appearance, but the pottery has a protective burnished finish and is great for both cooking and styling.
At £425, this onyx domino set from JIA JIA is for the serious gamers. That said, whip this out at a game night, and you are sure to have the ultimate conversation starter. The sage green and orange stone would look just as fabulous styled on a shelf as it would on a dining table, mid-game.
These geometric pillar candles are another recent favorite from H&M Home. Starting at just £6.99, you can afford to choose from three different sizes, styles, and colors, making them perfect for mixing and matching. Candles always double as decor in my eyes, but when they look this good, it's an undeniable win-win for ambiance and decor.
The basketweave trend is having a major revival this season, and this velvet cushion from John Lewis is one of my favorite ways to sport the style. This piece provides great visual and tactile texture, while staying neutral enough to match a range of design styles. Pair it with the brand's patchwork pillow for an even more on-trend look.
Is it too early to start bring out the pumpkin decor? I certainly don't think so, especially when Le Creuset has these new autumn colorways that make for an elevated assortment of fall kitchen decor. For something even moodier, try the same shallow casserole dish in the garnet colorway.
Murano lighting is also having its revival right now, and it's more sophisticated than ever. A lighting fixture like this Kensington Chandelier from The White Company adds dynamic layers to your space, both through the glass pieces themselves and the light that bounces off of them. H&M Home currently has a similar metal chandelier, which has been on my wishlist since it dropped (and much more affordable).
Nothing marks the beginning of a new season like finally getting around to some much-needed organization. Confession: I've never been a huge fan of plastic crate organizers, but HAY's new range of colors is making me rethink some things. You can't beat the price on this chocolate crate and lid, plus, they look chic even simply stacked on the floor or as a side table replacement.
Bobbin trim? Unique marble? This coaster from Anthropologie is hitting all the current interior design trends. Something about a warm, burnt orange feels so right for September decorating. Pair it with some alternative materials like wood or metal for a true twist on decorating.
As small as coat hooks are, they still stand out on the wall. A plain coat hook may do the job, but a tortoiseshell print? Now that's chic. This Paula wall hook from La Redoute comes as a set of three and in several different shapes to fit all your coat hook needs. Why not add a little style to your entryway organization this season?
It started with splatterware, then came confetti glassware, and now, this September, we have the arrival of marbled paint ceramics. This aptware dish is perfect for holding a bar of soap, rings, and other small jewelry, or even just as decor on a bookshelf or coffee table. The beauty of these pieces is their versatility.
I love a good lamp, or anything that can be classified as an overhead lighting alternative. La Redoute is known to have some seriously stylish standouts in its accessories range, but this lighting piece feels especially elevated. The warm amber glow is perfect for fall.
Throws are a mandatory decor item for any cozy space. They bring style, warmth, and can tie a color palette together. Despite being a deep charcoal color, this fringed throw from Zara Home is super lightweight, so you can keep it out throughout the year. Plus, the extra-long trim feels like a modern way to do shag in your living room.
While I normally save floral decor for the holiday season, this new ceramic bow decoration on Nordic Nest has caught my attention a few months out. Though this piece would obviously look good on a Christmas garland or tree, it makes a unique detail in any flower arrangement, any time of year. For only £2.96, you can do a little pre-holiday planning while elevating your September arrangements as well.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.