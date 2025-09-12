21 Just-Launched Homewares This September That I Already Can't Stop Thinking About

It's finally time to embrace the upcoming autumn season with decor that oozes cozy-chic

Eight product boxes that each have a different homeware item in them. There are things like a zebra print lamp, a marble coaster, a black throw blanket, and a purple polka dot jug.
(Image credit: H&M Home, Anthropologie, John Lewis, Zara Home, Mango, TOAST)
Olivia Wolfe's avatar
By
published
in Features

It's officially September, and to me, that means it's officially time to switch over to our winter wardrobes and start bringing out the fall decor (I'm American, so I'm allowed to say fall, y'all). And before you groan about the fact that summer is over, wait until you see the cozy new homewares that September has in store for you.

This transitional month is known for being a time of 'new', and with that excitement in mind, there is no better way to embrace it than adding and upgrading a few decorative spaces in your home. While August's new homewares sort to squeeze out the last few drops of sunshine with bright colors and back-to-school style, September is wholeheartedly embracing the changing of the seasons.

It's time to swap your summer essentials for something equally stylish, but with a little more mood. From hosting must-haves and entertaining essentials to rich colors and cozy textures, the September new-in section is seriously stylish. Here is a carefully curated edit of my favorite items thus far.

Nothing brings me quite as much joy as doing a little homeware shopping. For even more inspiration, be sure to check out our guide on the latest homeware releases this month.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.