21 Just-Launched Homewares This September That I Already Can't Stop Thinking About

It's officially September, and to me, that means it's officially time to switch over to our winter wardrobes and start bringing out the fall decor (I'm American, so I'm allowed to say fall, y'all). And before you groan about the fact that summer is over, wait until you see the cozy new homewares that September has in store for you.

This transitional month is known for being a time of 'new', and with that excitement in mind, there is no better way to embrace it than adding and upgrading a few decorative spaces in your home. While August's new homewares sort to squeeze out the last few drops of sunshine with bright colors and back-to-school style, September is wholeheartedly embracing the changing of the seasons.

It's time to swap your summer essentials for something equally stylish, but with a little more mood. From hosting must-haves and entertaining essentials to rich colors and cozy textures, the September new-in section is seriously stylish. Here is a carefully curated edit of my favorite items thus far.

Nothing brings me quite as much joy as doing a little homeware shopping. For even more inspiration, be sure to check out our guide on the latest homeware releases this month.