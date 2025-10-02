These Genius Hidden Bedside Reading Lamps Tuck Away When You're Not Using Them — They Don't Interfere in Your Design, and You're Never Left in the Dark

When so much of my day is spent staring at a screen, my nighttime reading feels not just like a sacred ritual, but a necessary moment of respite for my tired eyes and overstimulated brain. In fact, studies have shown that reading before bed not only helps you fall asleep faster, but it can actually help you stay asleep longer, too.

The only issue with this evening activity? It can be somewhat antisocial for those of us who share a bed with someone who isn't as quick to embrace a pre-sleep read. Because, despite how many carrots I desperately ate as a child, I still haven't quite figured out how to read in the dark, and keeping all the lights on while someone else is attempting to snooze right next to you seems like a sure-fire way to start a nightly argument.

Luckily, this bedroom lighting idea I've just discovered solves both my lack of super-powers and my desire for a peaceful night's sleep.

Enter: the recessed reading lamp. These clever little wall sconces provide just the right amount of light for my nightly flick through whatever memoir I happen to be reading at that moment, without disturbing the person lying next to me. And, even better yet, once I'm done reading, they discreetly push back into their body, disappearing into the wall. Sleek, discreet, and good for sleep? That's a win in my book.

My Top Picks

For me, picking up a book and putting down my phone was the first step in mastering sleep hygiene, and it's only been going up from there. If you want to get started on the same journey, begin by investing in a few things people who sleep well have in their bedrooms.