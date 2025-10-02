These Genius Hidden Bedside Reading Lamps Tuck Away When You're Not Using Them — They Don't Interfere in Your Design, and You're Never Left in the Dark
Big lights, be gone! These clever reading lights provide all the glow you need, and can be completely hidden away afterward. Here are some of my favorites
When so much of my day is spent staring at a screen, my nighttime reading feels not just like a sacred ritual, but a necessary moment of respite for my tired eyes and overstimulated brain. In fact, studies have shown that reading before bed not only helps you fall asleep faster, but it can actually help you stay asleep longer, too.
The only issue with this evening activity? It can be somewhat antisocial for those of us who share a bed with someone who isn't as quick to embrace a pre-sleep read. Because, despite how many carrots I desperately ate as a child, I still haven't quite figured out how to read in the dark, and keeping all the lights on while someone else is attempting to snooze right next to you seems like a sure-fire way to start a nightly argument.
Luckily, this bedroom lighting idea I've just discovered solves both my lack of super-powers and my desire for a peaceful night's sleep.
Enter: the recessed reading lamp. These clever little wall sconces provide just the right amount of light for my nightly flick through whatever memoir I happen to be reading at that moment, without disturbing the person lying next to me. And, even better yet, once I'm done reading, they discreetly push back into their body, disappearing into the wall. Sleek, discreet, and good for sleep? That's a win in my book.
My Top Picks
For the most discreet, practically undetectable design, it doesn't get much better than the tuck light from Pooky. It's perfect for small bedroom layouts, as it hardly takes up any space, even when in use, and the antiqued brass finish looks pretty sitting flush to your wall.
The only thing better than reading before bed? Mindlessly scrolling through TikTok for hours, of course. And this clever lamp accounts for both these sacred bedtime rituals, thanks to the handy built-in USB port. Plus, the brass finish makes it look far more expensive than it actually is.
If you're a fan of space-age interiors, this one's for you. There's something almost sci-fi-like about this design, as if it's a spaceship rotating around a planet. And in a way, it is. The central dome can be rotated 350 degrees around the illuminated centre, changing the direction of the light with it.
This adjustable wall sconce comes in 5 different finishes for you to choose between, including a sleek silver option, in case you're still searching for your chrome decor fix. When you're not using it, it tucks into itself, sitting flush on your wall for a sleek look.
There's something pleasingly unique about the design of this adjustable reading lamp, poking out of the wall to help you through your nighttime reading. A dark bronze, sleek, and elegant, it's the perfect addition to a modern bedroom design.
For me, picking up a book and putting down my phone was the first step in mastering sleep hygiene, and it's only been going up from there. If you want to get started on the same journey, begin by investing in a few things people who sleep well have in their bedrooms.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.