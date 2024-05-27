5 Surprisingly Simple Things All People Who Fall Asleep Easily Have in Their Bedrooms

For something we all do at the end of every day, far too many of us have still not cracked the secret to the perfect night's sleep. Whether you struggle to fall asleep or you find yourself waking up every few hours, getting some shut-eye is often not as simple as it seems.

So we've called on the experts to help shed some light on how to optimize your room and help you sleep better, sharing their secrets for the items that will turn your bedroom into the sleep sanctuary of your dreams.

People often speak about the things you should take out of your bedroom for a good night sleep — hello, cell phone — but we're about to suggest the opposite. Here are five bedroom items favored by those who know how to rest best.

(Image credit: Rett Peek Design: Meet West Studio)

1. A sleep mask

If you find yourself waking up as soon as the sun pokes through your blinds, you may benefit from a sleep mask. For bedding brand Silk and Snow's director of product Yvonne Chiang, it's a nighttime essential.

'The secret to a great sleep is a sleep mask,' she says. 'It’s like a blackout curtain for the eyes — the darkness helps to increase REM, prolonging your total sleep time, sleep quality, and alertness the next day.'

REM refers to rapid eye movement sleep. It is the fourth and final stage of sleep and is when you are most likely to dream.

'It’s a mainstay on my nightstand and I always recommend it to those struggling to sleep,' continues Yvonne. 'I love the Silk & Snow Silk Sleep Mask because it feels super luxurious and has skincare benefits as well.'

2. Quality bedding

When it comes to your bedding, its always best to invest. A thin and lumpy mattress is never conducive to a restful sleep, and you deserve to lay down in luxury.

Audrey Scheck, designer and founder of Audrey Scheck Design agrees, adding that 'quality bedding tailored to individual preferences can enhance sleep quality.'

Sleep is personal, and that will be reflected in your bedding preferences. 'Finding the right one in terms of firmness and support is key to a rejuvenating night’s rest' she says.

Linen Sheet Set With Pillowcases in White View on Cultiver Price: from $345 Size: Twin, Queen, King, Californian King Material: 100% European flax linen

(Image credit: Studio Atkinson)

3. Prioritize peacefulness

It's important that your bedroom is a space in which you feel completely calm and relaxed, removed from all the stress of your day to day life. Leave work outside the door and step in to a space that acts as your very own sleep sanctuary.

Audrey notes: 'Tranquility fosters better sleep.'

To create this tranquil atmosphere, Audrey suggests 'minimizing noise disturbances and utilizing white noise machines' which can help you feel more relaxed, and quickly send you into a restful slumber.

Marpac White Noise Machine View on Amazon Price: $36.99

4. Keep the room cool

We've all had to endure nights of heat induced sleeplessness at some point or another, but why not prevent this from happening by designing your room to be as breezy and cool as possible?

Audrey agrees that temperature control is key to a good night's sleep, adding: 'Keeping the bedroom at a comfortable and cool temperature is conducive to sleep.'

She suggests 'adjusting the thermostat or using bedding that regulates temperature can help maintain a comfortable sleeping environment.'

Certain fabrics are also better at regulating heat, including bamboo and linen bedding.

(Image credit: Lauren Engel. Design: Victoria Holly Interiors)

5. Make it personal

Our sleep routines will all differ from one another, and what works best for one person may have an adverse reaction on another. This is important to remember when you are designing your bedroom.

Hästens sleep and wellbeing advisor, Dr Chad Eldridge says: 'I would recommend items that stimulate relaxation and comfort to you. It may be a specific pillow or blanket, a scent of some sort, an air purifier or cooling system, or a book.'

Dr Chad continues that, 'this may be different for everyone, but the goal is to bring things in that allow you calm your mind, feel comfortable, and allow you to shut off from the day.'

However, if Dr Eldridge were to choose one non-negotiable for optimal sleep hygiene, he says 'it would be the omission of certain items such as your cell phone that would ensure the best sleep.'