The Weighted Blanket That Doesn’t Make You Sweat (and the Eye Mask to Match)
Luxury has weight. And apparently, volcanic minerals
Your head hits the pillow. It’s been a long day. You shut your eyes. You’re exhausted. And yet — your mind’s racing: tomorrow’s to-dos, unanswered texts, phantom creaks, a fan that suddenly sounds like jet propulsion. If this sounds familiar (guilty), here’s something that helped me: weight it out.
Admittedly, weighted sleep accessories sound a little dubious — until you get into the science. Deep pressure stimulation has been clinically shown to reduce stress and improve sleep. And while plenty of brands toss around the phrase “sleep is a science,” very few actually treat it that way — except for Sleep Number.
The bedding brand has been engineering better rest since the 80s, rolling out biometric sleep tracking via its proprietary app long before Apple Watches and Oura rings became Wall Street's unofficial uniform. They’ve been in the sleep-tech game since before the market term even existed (2014, for the record). Naturally, they brought that same research-first rigor to their very own weighted blanket and eye mask.
Sleep Number's weighted eye mask earns its place in our edit of the top sleep masks of all time — holding its own next to cult-favorites like Lunya and Brooklinen. At one pound, it strikes the sweet spot: enough pressure to calm the mind, not enough to overwhelm the face. Inside, glass beads distribute weight evenly, while a flexible elastic strap ensures a secure fit. The temperature-balancing True Temp™ cover regulates heat and humidity and is removable for easy washing — or skipping entirely if you prefer something simpler. Backed by 1,300+ rave reviews.
Rather than retrofitting a generic design with a bit of filler, both are engineered with Sleep Number’s proprietary True Temp™ 37.5 fabric — a breathable, volcanic-mineral-enhanced (yes, really) material designed to regulate temperature and manage humidity at an ideal 37.5° C. In other words, despite the extra weight: no waking up sweaty.
It’s wildly technical, but here’s the takeaway: hot sleepers, stressed sleepers, people who wake up at 3am for no reason — this was made for you. And clearly it’s working.
A.k.a. the antidote to the 3 a.m. spiral, this weighted blanket is available in 12- or 20-pound options — with Sleep Number’s guidance to choose the one closest to 10% of your body weight. Like the sleep mask, it balances temperature, wicks away moisture, features a machine-washable cover — you know the drill. Internal ties keep weights in place. Only the navy version remains in stock — which should tell you something. 4.7 stars across 1,900+ reviews doesn’t hurt either.
Because if there’s one thing I’ve learned from scanning thousands of product reviews, it’s that sleep shoppers are ruthless. Comically so. Yet somehow, Sleep Number’s True Temp™ Weighted Blanket has over 1,500 five-star ratings — and fewer than 30 one-stars, mostly from people who just don’t like the idea of weighted sleep in the first place.
But those who do? They love it. It’s the same brand that engineered smart beds to adjust firmness in real-time and alleviate pressure points — of course all of their bedroom essentials deliver.
We talk about luxury having “weight” — heavy flatware, thick stationery, objects with substance. This is that. But for sleep.
I’m not just adding one to cart — I’m adding both. Somehow, I feel lighter already….
More Sleep Number
At Livingetc, we talk about silk pillowcases a lot — they’re a low-effort upgrade with high-impact returns (less friction on your skin, fewer split ends, and a glossier-looking bed). Sleep Number’s version sticks to the classics, offered in a cool Cloud Gray or an elegant Champagne. It’s not the cheapest on the market, but that near-perfect 4.9-star rating suggests it’s worth the splurge.
Not all cotton is created equal. Supima is a bedding material grown in the U.S. and prized for its extra-long staple fibers — the same quality that makes Egyptian cotton so beloved. The result is a weave that holds color better and resists pilling. Paired with Sleep Number’s SmartFit™ design, this bedding set will stay put and stay pristine — no mid-sleep readjusting required.
Mattresses put Sleep Number on the map. Think of this layer as a gateway to the brand’s high-tech comfort ecosystem: a mix of memory foam and premium down-alternative fill, engineered to feel indulgent but supportive. Finished with corner anchors to keep it secure, it will still your bed — but so much better.
Our readers can’t stop buying this “wedge" reading pillow — a clever bolster that offers ergonomic support in an elegantly tufted disguise.
